Springs still the top choice

In 1982, six others and I and were presented a plaque by Gen. Lew Allan, the Air Force chief of staff.

The “Founders” plaque, as it was called, contained the Washington Post article and headline: “Air Force Establishes Command for Space.”

As part of the team that spent several months evaluating potential sites for the new command, it was evident that Colorado Springs excelled in every criteria.

Alabama had been a contender, along with many other sites for the location, but fell short in several areas — as it does today.

Now, over 40 years later, as U.S. Space Command, Colorado Springs remains the top and only choice as the permanent home for Space Command.

On June 1, as the presiding speaker at the Air Force Academy graduation, President Joe Biden has a wonderful opportunity to set things right and announce Colorado Springs as the permanent home of the United States Space Command.

Seize that opportunity, President Joe Biden!

Retired Col. Fred Wisely, Air Force

Colorado Springs

This is a solemn trust

For many Americans, Memorial Day only symbolizes the official start of summer and a three-day weekend. The true meaning of the day is far more profound. Memorial Day has been set aside as a national day of mourning to honor and remember our nation’s war dead.

Liberty’s blessings have always carried a high price tag. The price of freedom has been and is still being paid for by our fellow countrymen. They lie beneath cold headstones in cemeteries here and throughout the world. Lincoln referred to their ultimate sacrifice as “the last full measure of devotion.”

We owe a national debt of gratitude to those who gave up their youth, their dreams, and all of their tomorrows so that we might have our tomorrows This monumental sacrifice demands acknowledgment and remembrance. We have a civic obligation to honor their memory and devotion each Memorial Day and to pass this along to future generations. This is a solemn trust that is understood by most veterans.

This Memorial Day please take a few minutes to reflect. Imagine what it must have been like to be young and full of promise and hope for the future and at the same time being filled with fear and foreboding because you are just moments away from setting foot on Utah Beach or Iwo Jima.

It could have been the cornfield of Antietam, the WWI Western Front, the central highlands of Vietnam, a lonely outpost in Afghanistan or a thousand other places where our fellow Americans ceased to draw breath while in service to their country.

Could freedom’s cause really be worth what might happen to them in just a few more seconds? They thought so and they paid the price for our freedoms. Never forget that!

This Memorial Day enjoy your family and friends and have a wonderful cookout or whatever, but please pause to reflect upon those who made it possible and for the nation we live in. Display our flag at half-staff until noon, then raise it to full staff.

Len Bentley

Colorado Springs

Possible pushback on taxes

Citizen taxpayers will lie back and take extreme taxation only so long before reacting..

It might be that eventual reaction to the 40-50% property tax increase, year-over-year, might be relatively mild. Such as a Howard Jarvis-style ... or perhaps “run the greedy rascals out of office” .... or could it be throwing tea into Boston Harbor ... or tar and feathering tax collectors and legislators or even more violent reactions.

I really don’t think it is wise for government officials to expect no pushback.

Raymond Campbell

Green Mountain Falls

Lilacs linked to city’s parks

This is a great year for lilacs, blooming now especially on older neighborhoods and parks. While not native, lilacs do very well in our city where they were introduced by our founder William Jackson Palmer, a great plantsman as were many of his time. Palmer imported some 20 varieties from England.

Traditionally, Lilac Day was the only day that cars were allowed in Monument Valley and other Palmer parks, and only to provide an opportunity for the elderly and infirm to enjoy the fragrance and beauty of the blooms. These are enjoyed best on foot or on a bike.

The Gazette regularly listed the addresses for the best blooms. From an article from the 1920s: “More than a score of varieties of lilacs that have made the city and parks a riot of color are still in full bloom and attracting wide notice of both residents and visitors. Last Wednesday, Monument Valley park was thrown open to motorists for the one day that vehicles are allowed in the park .... Not alone in the parks are the lilacs a big feature in Colorado Springs, practically every lawn in the city boasting one to a half dozen bushes or a lilac hedge.”

Monument Valley Park was known for the lilacs followed by Acacia Park. Kathleen Marriage also planted many varieties in her test gardens in what is now the Beidleman Center adjacent to Sondermann Park.

Judith Rice-Jones

Colorado Springs

Thanks for the historical pictures

Many thanks to The Gazette and the Pikes Peak Library District for the historical pictures and stories. These are treasures that deserve to be seen rather than sitting in a library file. In the picture of the YMCA on Wednesday, I was surprised to see that Ford apparently sold Mustangs in Colorado Springs six years earlier than in the rest of the country. It is a fun part of my day to compare old pictures to today, and sometimes there is a surprise.

Dave Vandenberg

Colorado Springs