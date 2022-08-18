Springs needs a new moratorium
I have lived in the Springs since the late ’60s and have witnessed the changes that have taken place over the years. Back in 1973, the Colorado Springs City Council realized that city’s growth was exceeding the ability to supply an essential resource to their constituents. Back then it was natural gas. And the City Council was just as much pro-development as they are now.
But back then, it also realized that they had a responsibility to the districts they represented to keep the gas flowing so that no one froze in the winter and the city’s residents could enjoy the luxury of a hot shower. Fast-forward to today and you see that the city faces a new threat — we are running out of water. Plain and simple “there is not enough water to continue the unchecked development this city is experiencing.”
Now, as before, the City Council needs to take care of its constituents. The council need to impose a moratorium on new water hookups. Any developer of a new residential or commercial property would have to acquire enough water rights to proceed with the specific development.
New construction would certainly be impacted as well as industries supporting that trade. But it is either that, or you start limiting your showers to once a week and you can forget about watering your yard or washing your car.
Joe Long
Colorado Springs
Promoting public safety
It’s common for people to assume that the best way to promote public safety is through a criminal justice response. But Sen. Pete Lee and Sen. Cory Gardner sponsored a bill in 2017 to transform how we think about public safety by providing state funding to Colorado Springs and Aurora to support community efforts to prevent crime, in the first place.
The bill received strong bipartisan support in the House and Senate.
Law enforcement and communities most impacted by crime know that we can’t arrest and prosecute our way out of crime. The Transforming Safety initiative is moving in a different direction by empowering community to address the underlying conditions that can result in criminal activity and change that dynamic at the community level.
The pilot has shown enough positive impact that the Legislature expanded by adding Trinidad and Grand Junction in 2021 so that urban and rural communities are included.
The fact is that people being involved in their neighborhoods helping each other and increasing opportunities for people to take care of themselves will have a lot more impact on crime than the police and prosecutors can.
On behalf of THRIVE, Inside/Out Youth Services, Youth Transformation Center, and Community Works, organizations that are part of the Transforming Safety initiative, we want to thank Sens. Lee and Gardner for working so hard to promote public safety in Colorado Springs.
Cory Arcarese, Goddess Tyescha Clark, Jeannette Holtham, Juaquin Mobley
Colorado Springs
Back where it belongs
Please extend my thanks to Doug Bruce for the TABOR money I just received. It’s nice to have it back where it belongs, in the hands of Colorado taxpayers. No doubt Gov. Jared Polis will also be thanking Mr. Bruce for giving him a campaign claim, even though most of us know the governor had no hand in making the return possible. Gov. Polis should also be thanking Colorado taxpayers who loaned our money to the state interest-free. I won’t wait by my mailbox however and neither should Mr. Bruce.
Don Addy
Colorado Springs
Offer up the proof
Again today, the government (DOJ) says “trust us” concerning Mar-a-Lago, as the affidavit does not seem forthcoming. After Russiagate, Huntergate and many other preferential treatments given the left’s grift and political assassination attempts, it’s really time to prove that the government police force can be trusted. For the good of at least half of the country, please offer up the proof.
Gordon Strike
Colorado Springs
Government social programs
Re: “Proposed changes to programs” Alan Anderson. I don’t know what Mr. Anderson’s fears are, but government social programs will only last as long as the government can use other people’s money.
In 1933, President Roosevelt signed into law, among others, the Social Security Administration to take effect late in 1936. The largest Ponzi scheme perpetrated on mankind. Bernie Madoff could not compare to the federal government and yet he went to prison for his meager Ponzi scheme.
Sooner rather than later, the federal government will run out of enough of other people’s money and this scheme will blow up in our faces.
Before I applied for “my share” of the money I “contributed” to the Ponzi scheme, and the “contribution” of others caught in up in the government’s scheme, I developed a spreadsheet just to see if I might have done better on my own with the money confiscated from my paychecks during my working years.
What a surprise. Just as I suspected. If I had put just my weekly “contribution” into a savings account at a modest 3% compound interest, I would have been able to draw out more monthly than I would receive in my check from the SSA, and I would never have touched the principal, leaving that nest egg to my heirs.
John Froehle
Colorado Springs