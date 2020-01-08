Springs is a place unlike any other
Three years ago, I left Colorado Springs to start my college endeavors in Phoenix. During this span, I feel like the question that I am most often asked is “where are you from?” While it’s a cliche question to ask someone, it still manages to always leave me with a small burst of excitement inside because I get to proudly answer the question with “Colorado Springs, Colorado!”
However, one time, one of my buddies followed up my answer to that with another question. He said to me: “Cool. So what is it that gets you love about Colorado Springs?” This question left me stumped. I had never been asked that before. And while I proudly show & discuss how much I love CO Springs to my college friends, I had never thought about why I love it as much as I do.
I didn’t know how to answer that question at the time, so I told him to give me a few minutes to gather my thoughts and then I could provide an answer. After thinking about that question, I realized that Colorado Springs is a place unlike any other. It’s a city that I dream of raising future family in one day. A place where people are genuine, families and religions are focal points in the community, where instead of hearing about constant crime on our nightly news it is filled with stories of generous deeds and kind-hearted actions done for one another. Where residents have a security blanket knowing the Air Force Academy is here and God’s beauty shines throughout the city; both through the people and the nature that surrounds it. Where sunsets over Pikes Peak continuously take one’s breath away.
These are things I always took for granted until I left Colorado for college three years ago. Now every time I come back to Colorado, I know to never take anything for granted and that Colorado Springs is more than just a city at the base of a world-class mountain range, it’s a place I’m passionately proud to call home.
Jacob Brummel
Colorado Springs
Landscaping compatible with climate
I have to agree with Bruce Barrell and his concern about where is the water going to come from. It seems to me that the city or the county has never met a developer they didn’t like. Nowhere have I read that the developers will be required to do landscaping that is compatible with our arid climate and does not use lots of water.
I have not heard anything about not approving more golf courses. Golf courses use billions of gallons of water and when I Googled golf courses in El Paso County over 20. I do not believe that we need more golf courses.
The last time I read anything about golf it was that fewer people are playing so why is our water being used to serve a small percentage of county residents?
Pam Devereux
Colorado Springs
Showalter was a great historian
I just wants to say how much I appreciate your words on the passing of professor Dennis Showalter. I was fortunate to attend many meetings of the Society of Military History each year where Dennis either presented a brilliant paper or else served as a commentator where papers were presented by others.
Invariably, Dennis’s deep and wide scholarship, wit, humor, and great kindness always attracted all those attending the conference. Quite simply, Dennis Showalter was a great historian, and model to all of us in the profession. My heartfelt sympathy goes to his wife and family.
Colin F. Baxter
Johnson City, Tenn.
We could have enough open space
It has become a throwaway line in letters to the editor which decry Colorado Springs’ population growth, water availability, recreation availability, energy production, etc. The line? “Our quickly shrinking or disappearing open space.”
Please. We are repeatedly asked for increased taxes to acquire and maintain open space. In Colorado, the federal, state and local governments combine to own approximately 44% of land in the state. Is there a chance we have enough?
Randall Kouba
Colorado Springs
Insidious bias revealed and cured
The column by Leonard Pitts on Sunday, Jan. 5 struck a chord with me. While my response to the discovery that I had a bias against female authors was not quite as radical as that described Pitts, I did decide that I needed to make a change in my reading habits.
Back in the fall of 1997, I resolved to document the books I read because I was discovering that sometimes a book I picked up to read seemed familiar. So, beginning on the first of January 1998, I created an excel spreadsheet to document each book I read. (My wife describes me as a bookworm)
As we turned the century mark in early 2000, I went back through my reading history for the previous two years and found that in the 229 books I had recorded as read in 1998 — 1999, not one was by a female author. Some research showed me that women did write books in some of the genres that I favor. Consequently, I made a conscious effort to find women authors who wrote books in genres I find most interesting.
Soon, I discovered books by Dana Stabenow, J.A. Jance, M.C. Beaton, Patricia Cornwell, Diane Mott Davidson (a Colorado author), and a host of others. My stable of favorite authors was significantly enhanced by discovering that women did write books that a man can enjoy. My insidious bias had been revealed and cured.
Jerry Zoebisch
Fountain
Shrinking the jury pool
In Robert Cameron’s letter on Jan. 5, he suggests Senate Republicans that have said how they would vote in the impeachment trial shouldn’t be allowed to vote. If so, the same would be true for the Democrats and that would leave a very small jury pool left to vote. Not going to happen.
Charles King
Colorado Springs