Springs is a lucky city

Thanks for the interviews of our mayoral candidates. The questions were precise and the answers were responsive and enlightening.

The final question: “Why should voters select you over your opponent?” The responses should allow voters to be optimistic.

It would have been good for Wayne Williams to have said, ‘I will be a good mayor and the city will be well served because, I will ask Yemi Mobolade to continue all the good work he does for our city. He is a very good candidate and citizen of our city. If he is elected I will offer all of my support for his success.’

One could hear Mobolade’s (unspoken) statement: ‘If, Mr. Williams is elected as our mayor, I am not going anywhere. I will continue my support for all the people of this city and work to make sure that the new mayor is successful.’

Colorado Springs is a lucky city, we have two well qualified candidates.

I could vote for either. Let’s all get behind the man that is elected.

Tom O’Brien

Colorado Springs

Mayoral candidates’ answers

Your article in Sunday’s Perspective regarding the mayoral candidates, was insightful and helpful in differentiating between Wayne Williams and Yemi Mobolade. Both seem like capable men and probably both could be successful mayors. The only difference I could see was how both answered the Gazette’s question regarding support for collective bargaining. Williams answered No. Mobolade answered Yes.

Collective bargaining allows unions to represent certain groups. The history of collective bargaining by unions in the private sector reached a peak in America in 1950 of 35%. In 2022, it was down to 6.5%, a dramatic drop to a large extent by automobile companies relocating south to states which had “right to work” laws, making unionization a choice not a requirement.

While President Franklin Roosevelt opposed unionization in public organizations, President John Kennedy allowed public organizations to unionize in the federal government. This led these unions to organize in states, particularly teachers in K-12. That hasn’t helped our kids to excel in scholastics, but it sure has helped teachers and union management.

Whether in private or public venues, collective bargaining by unions has been good for the privileged few, bad for the majority of Americans. You can make a choice who would be a better Mayor.

Erik Lessing

Monument

Teaching kids who has value

My son has autism, and, like many other kids his age (9), he experienced significant gaps in kindergarten and first grade. Within a couple weeks of his first year at an elementary school in D-12 (in 2021), his teacher had called him “dangerous” for having pulled his mask down, and told the other kids to “get away from him.” Over the last two years, multiple parents of kids in his class had called the school and said they didn’t want their kids around him. Consequently, he has had little-to-no social interaction with his classmates outside of school.

Kids learn from their teachers and parents who has value in a given space. My son was marked the moment his second grade teacher called him “dangerous” for pulling down his mask. A narrative was created around him at school that reached beyond the school’s walls, and started to impact how he saw himself. Many parents in D12 are hyper competitive, hyper individualized, believe their high mortgages afford them a particular type of education, and were quick to victimize their own children at the expense of mine. Public schools serve a wide range of learners: where there were opportunities to honor the vast array of human difference, the school instead made it possible for students and parents to pinpoint him for isolation, at school, and, consequently, outside of school. This is an effect of a striving middle class competing for education, and when a school supports and honors that hyper-individualism, it leads us down a dangerous path of exclusion, ostracization, and dehumanizing. It’s dangerous for the person ostracized, but it’s also dangerous for kids to learn that some people have more value than others, and that some people are more deserving of belonging than others.

Nickie Coomer

Colorado Springs

A deadly purpose

April 21 was a great day for America. Especially for the State of Washington because their Legislature sent House Bill 1204 to the governor for an approval signature. Washington will become the 10th state to pass a bill prohibiting assault weapons. The other states are Maryland, Connecticut, California, New Jersey, Hawaii, New York, Delaware, Massachusetts, Illinois, and the District of Columbia. Hopefully Colorado will be the next.

This new bill will prohibit the manufacture, importation, distribution, selling, and offering for sale of assault weapons with some exemptions concerning the armed forces and law enforcement agencies.

The bill defines assault weapons as being civilian versions of weapons created for the military and are designed to kill humans quickly and efficiently. Furthermore, assault weapons have been used in the deadliest mass shootings in the last decade.

These weapons are not suitable for self-defense and that studies show that the assault weapons are statistically not used for self-defense. They are also not suited for hunting or sporting purposes.

The bill is extremely explanatory on gun term as and components as well as legalities. They further state in the bill that this act is necessary for the immediate preservation of the public peace, health, or safety of the state government and its existing public institutions.

The bill names over 60 guns which they consider to be assault weapons. It really doesn’t matter what they are called. We know their deadly purpose.

Jac Roberson

Colorado Springs