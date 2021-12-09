Springs has a garbage problem
I’ve lived in a lot of cities and have never had to suffer through a trash collection day like here in Colorado Springs. Everywhere else I’ve lived, the city took care of the garbage, a truck came weekly, and there was never a problem.
Here, at least four companies send their fleets of giant trucks roaring through our neighborhood, where my children play. The trucks drive fast because their customers are so spread out. I agree with Councilman Richard Skorman: We have a garbage problem in this city, and trash collection is such a vital service that the city should step up and claim it. We need one collector only, and one bold city government to take responsibility for a cleaner city.
Limited to one competent trash collector, we would get many benefits: roads would last longer with less heavy traffic; trucks would slow down, stopping at each house; truck pollution would be reduced with fewer trucks on the road; residents would save time by not shopping around for service; trash problems citywide would be handled by one office, and “not my problem” would not be a reasonable response. If things went wrong, we could call the city, which seems to do a good job responding to our requests on most matters that it handles now. If the new solution failed and the city stayed dirty, we could vote for a new council and a new mayor. Contact your council. Write your mayor. Clean up this mess.
Robert Piper
Colorado Springs
Select someone new to politics
I read with great interest the list of candidates who have been selected for interviews to fill the City Council seat being vacated by Richard Skorman.
It includes some individuals who have served in one or more elected positions in the past, as well as those who are seeking their first position in an elected office.
One of the core realities of our political environment — at all levels of government — is that elected officials often care most about getting themselves reelected, or elected to a higher office, or to find self-esteem from holding a visible position. Personal motivations — and partisan political considerations — outweigh finding beneficial solutions, and getting positive things done. Examples of this exist across the political spectrum — from far left to far right, and in all corners of elected government.
The historical model of “citizen legislators”, who leave their professions for a limited time to serve, offer new perspectives, and then leave politics and return to their lives, is a positive — and too rare — approach.
My hope is that someone who is new to the political arena, and not primarily interested in furthering their own personal agenda, is selected for that council position.
Doug Landolfi
Colorado Springs
Overbilled taxpayers have rights
I would love to see a bill for our overtaxed and overbilled taxpayers for utilities to vote on that takes away any power of this city to raise utilities rates. It’s way to easy for those money hungry people to raise utilities rates at any time for no reason except to get even with us for not voting yes for what they want.
We were promised better roads — well I’m waiting. CDOT should not be allowed to do work during the day that closes lanes on I-25. Roadwork is for night time only, and El Paso County commissioners should make sure this takes effect. We have to show this liberal state we have rights.
Doug Evans
Colorado Springs
Abuse and oppression of the autistic
In response to the Nov. 11 article by Jessica Snouwaert about the behavior analyst choking a 9-year-old autistic child in Colorado Springs.
When will Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) be removed as a form of treatment for autism?
As an autistic adult, it is disgraceful to see the abuse and oppression of the autistic community. The voices of autistic people are silenced and replaced with being chastised for living authentically as actually autistic.
ABA therapy is a traumatic experience. You are forcing a child to act neurotypical when they are not. You are invalidating their identity and putting them in the hands of behavior analysts that abuse their authority. As an autistic and neurodivergent advocate, I must shed light on the larger issue. Neurotypical people support ABA, the autistic community does not.
ABA needs to be abolished and replaced with daily living skills adapted to the autistic child’s sensory and processing needs. Improve the transition services available for teens, so they are prepared for the responsibilities of adulthood. Create solutions to barriers for education by teaching schools to understand autism. Help teachers embrace neurodiversity instead of shunning it.
Stop trying to suppress the unique traits that exist in an autist. Embrace and accept. Adapt don’t force change. Stop traumatizing the autistic youth of today and start embracing them for a better tomorrow.
Tas Kronby
Colorado Springs
Latest attempt at gun grabbing
Re: No red flag laws. I applaud Rep. Doug Lamborn for proactively opposing the socialist left’s latest attempt at gun grabbing. There should be no room in the National Defense Authorization Act or other legislation for language that allows a military court to issue gun confiscation orders against members of our military without proper notification and representation in a court of law.
A person who volunteers to serve their nation does not automatically part with their constitutionally guaranteed rights. That’s something you would see in the Soviet Union, Cuba or Venezuela.
Growing up in East Germany, I lived under tyranny and oppression for most of my life. So I know firsthand of the damage a heavy-handed, insatiable government can cause, and that is why I believe our Founding Fathers got it right when they placed the Second Amendment ‘top of the fold’ in our constitution.
On behalf of a first-generation, proud American, thank you, Rep. Lamborn, and all of our representatives in government that understand the unwavering need to bear arms and work to keep the socialist-leaning left agenda at bay. Keep fighting.
David Spannaus
Divide