Spreading this misinformation
J.C. Hoelscher was given misinformation when told the vaccine he received “did not protect me from contracting COVID-19 or transmitting it to someone else.” There is no proof of this. The evidence says: We don’t know.
Clinical trials of the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines found that both do a good job preventing symptomatic COVID-19 disease, including severe COVID-19. However, the trials did not measure whether a person who is vaccinated is less likely to spread the virus to someone else.
It’s possible that the vaccines protect against COVID-19 disease by preventing a person from becoming infected in the first place. It’s also possible, however, that the vaccine protects a person from COVID-19 illness, but does not prevent a person from becoming infected. In other words, a vaccinated person might have replicating virus in their nose and throat even if they are protected from becoming sick.
No one should be spreading this misinformation. It is disincentivizing people from getting the vaccine. There are too many people unwilling to get the vaccine because they were produced under Operation Warp Speed.
If they are told getting this vaccine won’t allow them to get back to a normal life, their incentive to get it is lessened even further.
Anita Kraus Lane, MD, FACP
Colorado Springs
Tell the rest of the story
In a Feb. 10 Gazette article titled “Colorado Springs Utilities finalizes $100 million deal for natural gas units” Utilities CEO Aram Benyamin said “the transition to gas and more renewable energy is expected to generate an overall cost savings for the system.”
On Feb. 26, The Gazette reported in an article titled “Utilities weighs natural gas price hike” that “Colorado Springs Utilities customers will likely be paying off the natural gas needed to get through February’s deep freeze until next year or possibly January 2023” because the frigid weather drove up gas prices from $2.50 to nearly $200 for 1,000 cubic feet of gas.
It seems Utilities ratepayers have been given glowing reports and told to expect cost savings, but we weren’t told the rest of the story. Unlike our coal-fired plants that have about 60 days of coal on site, natural gas is supplied on demand and as such when the demand goes up and supply is limited by pipeline access the price goes up.
Utilities strategy of using natural gas to heat our homes and generate our electricity and renewables, which are intermittent and unreliable, has set us up for cost increases and decreased reliability. CEO Benyamin and the Utilities board need to tell us the risks, concerns and weakness of their energy strategy and the rest of the story.
Dick Standaert
Colorado Springs
Create protections for private loans
When people take on private student loans, they are placed in the jaws of predatory private lenders.
In the state of Colorado, the private student loan industry lacks accountability and oversight, with few regulations over the industry and $9.1 billion owed. These borrowers are victimized by private lenders and forced to live with an anxious mind about how much money they will have to pay to debt collectors. Monthly payment rates can fluctuate each month due to borrowers being kept in the dark about payback options and interest rates. This makes it difficult to save for future expenditures and necessities like groceries and housing. Private student loans taken out to help people get an education shouldn’t come at the expense of financial security.
I plan on attending law school. Because the cost of graduate school is so high, I will likely have to take out private loans, like many others do when pursuing higher education. Although it’s my dream to be a public servant, activist-based lawyers simply do not make enough to pay back large sums of loans. I will have to sacrifice my personal dreams of giving back to my community in exchange for an alternative path in my law career that pays higher.
Many individuals are forced into different career paths out of fear of not being able to pay back private loans. People should have the ability to pursue higher education and attain their dream careers without the risks that come with taking out private student loans. We claim to be a country with equal opportunity, so we must act accordingly and create stronger protections for private student loans borrowers. In Colorado, we have the opportunity to make progress in our state Legislature: Passing SB21-057 would provide the freedom from predatory lenders that borrowers deserve.
Meha Khanna
Colorado Springs
The acceptable American way
In a world that is increasingly difficult to make sense of, a fair question to ask is “what is one to do?” Most of us don’t have the platform to change things on a grand scale. But remember the saying “ if you cannot do great things, do small things in a great way.”
Consider these 2,700 year-old words of wisdom from Proverbs 15: “A soft answer turns away wrath, but a harsh word stirs up anger.” Instead of emphasizing our areas of disagreement with others, why not seek common ground and try to understand where they are coming from?
I am pretty sure they are just as sure of their rightness as are you, regardless of who is actually right. Under the surface, however…is someone who is equally worried about their health, family, finances, children, jobs, and the current state of affairs. They might even be — disagreement aside — and dare I say it, an actually likable person. Are we truly obligated to dislike someone simply because we disagree with them? Who made that rule and when did that become the acceptable American way?
And so my encouragement is, the next time someone disagrees with you, in however way that is manifested, try your hardest to respond carefully, thoughtfully, and gently. Admittedly it’s not easy, but it can be done. And in so doing you will have done your part to make the world a better place.
Curt Sawyer
Colorado Springs