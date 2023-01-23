Spiking gas prices
As everyone has seen, gas prices are spiking here in Colorado. Reason given is the shutdown of the refinery in Commerce City. What I think every Coloradan would like to know is what is the state doing to curb the spike in gas prices.
We have been told that the refinery will not open back up until a March/April timeframe but at this rate of price increase we will see $6-7/gallon gas by March/April. Why is no one from the press asking the tough questions of the state officials what they are doing to assist in curbing these prices.
It just appears that media here in Colorado just rolls over when they should be in officials’ faces asking what is being done to get that refinery back online sooner, rather than later. Of course here in Colorado if we ask the tough question we may get the answer “see this is what happens is we don’t go green”.
This issue does not only affect regular everyday commuters, but also truck drivers delivering our groceries to King Soopers. We have seen enough food cost increase lately and this will just add to the pain. If the press is not going to ask I will. Gov. Jared Polis, what are you doing to stem these spikes in gas prices and to get the refinery back online soonest as to prevent further cost spikes down stream that will affect our ever growing Colorado economy?
Jayson Campbell
Colorado Springs
Behind the gas prices
Back in 1973 there was another war between the state of Israel and Arab countries and the United States stood with Israel through this. The Arab states then formed a boycott of all oil to the United States. We could still buy gas, but only 10 gallons a week.
After all this was over the big oil producers went to Congress and said that if they were deregulated that they would make sure this would never happen again. Congress went along with this request and deregulated the oil companies and the first thing the big oil companies did was to buy up the independent oil companies that were keeping the big boys honest and closed them and their refineries and after that was done( don’t see Kerr-Magee anymore) they then went after each other (don’t see Texaco or Standard oil anymore). So now you have just a handful of big oil companies left and what you get is one excuse after another why the cost of gasoline goes up 80 cents overnight and only comes down a penny a week.
Supply troubles, refineries being cleaned or changing to another blended gas. So when they say that big oil is racking in the money and doesn’t care about the American public, believe it to be true as there is no one to keep them honest anymore and they are setting on many oil leases and not using them and our Congress will not do anything as they are getting paid by all the oil money from the oil lobbyists!
Walter Taylor
Colorado Springs
Make benefit programs work
Re: Sharon Smith’s letter in the Gazette, Jan. 19: When I heard what Rep Michael Waltz of Florida and now House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said about Social Security and Medicare, I knew they were the most ignorant people on the face of the earth, along with anyone else who agrees with them.
SS and Medicare have never been entitlement programs as the government does not put any money into them. All Americans have paid into these benefit programs their entire working lives as well as their employers. This is their retirement and was never part of the government budget, despite efforts to make it so.
It’s time for politicians to bone up on what SS and Medicare are all about and try to fix it rather than make cuts or try to eliminate it. Cuts and eliminating both will bring a large portion of American citizens way below the poverty level and put them on the streets when they can’t afford to pay for basic necessities.
People, working and retired, should bombard their representatives with emails and letters telling them to make both benefit programs work and not try to cut benefits or eliminate them. Politicians aren’t taxed for these programs, but they sure do get a generous retirement benefit and great medical care compared to the general population.
And since they aren’t paying into these programs, they should get a pay cut instead of voting themselves an increase when it suits them. On that idea, it’s time to let the American people decide whether or not the politicians deserve an increase. That may encourage them to do better if they were denied the increase by voters.
Val Tenhaeff
Colorado Springs
Raking in a lot of money
Re: “Denver buys another hotel to serve as transitional housing for homeless” This is a mixed, convoluted issue that’s not being addressed properly. Specifically, it brings to mind the saying, “Build it and they will come”, i.e., Denver is — instead of rigorously weeding out the verifiably needy from the parasitic bums — essentially enabling and encouraging the latter.
I’m sure the very old, tired excuse of “lack of funds” will be used; however, I’d suggest that it’s an improper allocation of available funds instead.
The overall spending according to the CSI is estimated to be 3/4 of a billion dollars!
Somebody (for profit homeless shelters?) is raking in a lot of money under the banner of helping the helpless. Sure, this comes across as cynical and heartless but I’d suggest that those adjectives more correctly belong to the enablers instead.
Bill Leake
Golden