Speeding has become a habit

From a dictionary, I read that the word limit means “the greatest amount or number allowed.” The word minimum means “the least possible or allowed.” I would just like to remind drivers that a posted speed limit does not mean that’s the minimum speed allowed. When I drive the speed limit on Interstate 25, I rarely overtake any other vehicles, while almost all vehicles going the same direction as me overtake me.

It seems most drivers interpret the speed limit to be the minimum speed they are to drive, and they proceed to drive 10 miles per hour, or more, above the speed limit. I have been driving for many years, and I still enjoy driving.

However, in recent years driving has become very stressful for me due to drivers exceeding the speed limit and following too closely. I refuse to believe that so many drivers can be late for an appointment or other urgent deadline. Speeding seems to have become a habit for many drivers. I believe if more drivers obeyed the speed limit, they would enjoy their journey, and there’s a better chance they would arrive safely.

Let’s all enjoy driving again, without the stress of excessive speed and following too closely.

Billy Hill

Colorado Springs

There must be change

Many parents seem confident when they watch their teen go to school. But little do they know; these children are learning mostly useless information through a dangerous and outdated environment. Many public high schools have a course of standardized material that is not strayed from. This material is picked based off what government officials consider “important,” which often excludes essential information, including taxes and budgeting, and includes useless information, such as the history of cave dwellers. Many tests on this information are also outdated. They are based on memorization and often centuries old works instead of learning and thinking, despite claiming to measure intelligence.

Additionally, the way they learn this information is severely obsolete and typically include a one-size-fits-all style of learning and little accommodation for those that learn differently or slower.

When students learn this way, they are also typically accompanied with tight, regulated schedules that they do not get to pick which leads to worse time-management for many students as they age.

With the regulated schedules and outdated learning style, creativity in classrooms is severely diminished and will likely lead to less creative adults.

Additionally, there are also several other issues, including the lack of support and the standardization of education by laws, that plague public schools across the country. This must be stopped, there must be change.

Public high schools are failing society and the children that are forced through it.

Ashley Creed

Colorado Springs

Fox guarding the hen house

I’m writing because the El Paso Board of County Commissioners are voting on a resolution to appoint a County Commissioner Redistricting Commission on Tuesday, April 16, at 8 a.m. Per the resolution, the commission is to be “made up solely of the members of the El Paso County Board of County Commissioners.”

Why aren’t they appointing an Independent Redistricting Commission?

This feels like the fox guarding the hen house, when the officials who are up for election are responsible for deciding their districts. The county commissioners are also asking that staff use current boundaries as a starting point.

Using current boundaries reinforces 50-plus years of gerrymandering.

According to El Paso County demographics there should be at least two competitive districts in El Paso County for Democrats however there hasn’t been a Democrat elected since 1970.

I want to have faith in the redistricting process but the only way to do that would be with an Independent Redistricting Commission.

Zuri Horowitz

Colorado Springs

Jared Polis and higher office

In Colorado, abortion is legal throughout all nine months of pregnancy. In Colorado, Abortion has been legal since 1967. In Boulder Colorado, Warren Hern specializes in the late term killing of the preborn.

Now, thanks to the left-wing legislature under the leadership of Jared Polis, Colorado is an abortion sanctuary state.

Colorado has become one of the most extreme child killing states as a result of our one-party regime.

If you are an independent registered voter, I urge you to conduct some scientific research about pre-natal development. If you have an open mind, you will understand that science confirms a living human is being destroyed with each abortion. And if Polis does decide to “throw his shameful hat into the ring”, I pray intelligent voters will judge his decision to sign these three pro-abortion bills as anti-child and vote accordingly. He will continue to destroy our country should he achieve higher office.

To be pro-choice or pro-abortion is to be anti-science!

Bill Crow

Larkspur

State banning progesterone

Is our governor crazy?! Now he’s banning the abortion reversal treatment using progesterone! So it’s OK to abort... but if you change your mind and want to save your baby Jared Polis has banned this use of progesterone!

You can murder your baby up to the date of birth but can’t get help saving your baby. This is nuts.

Sue Gorden

Colorado Springs