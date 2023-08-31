Special interest projects

On most subjects, I tend to agree with the Gazette Editorial Board, but on the subject of the I-25 project between Colorado Springs and Castle Rock you are completely off the mark. With a cost of over $419 million, this project will not solve the problem of a congested highway for the average daily driver.

As soon as the state turns on the toll lanes, the congested highway will return to preconstruction gridlock. Those rich individuals that don’t care about their monthly bottom line will enjoy the freedom that the rest of us can’t afford.

The state wants to tout this as a safety upgrade along with several other improvements, all the while not solving the basic problem of fixing the gridlock that most of us will have to suffer through. This can be seen on other projects where the state has installed toll lanes, U.S. 36 from 1-25 to Boulder and West 470 to name a few. On most days one can see this gridlock in action while driving on these roadways.

Only in government is a roadway not used greater than 95% of the time while the two lanes next to them are jampacked and in gridlock; they think of it as an efficient and safe system.

The state needs to get back to funding those transportation projects that will benefit all the people Colorado instead of spending tax dollars on special interest social programs that help only a few but add thousands of new government jobs to support those social programs. Colorado needs to get back to a commonsense approach on spending its tax dollars.

John Bajza

Colorado Springs

We’ve paid our toll

Et tu, Gazette Editorial Board? Defending tolls for the Gap? We voters of El Paso County have not forgotten the years of being ignored for the expansion of the Gap while CDOT funded their pet projects around Denver. We paid decades of federal fuel taxes, state vehicle registration fees, license plate fees and other taxes to pay for our freeways, while CDOT expanded I-25 from two to four free lanes between Castle Rock and Lone Pine.

Then we El Paso residents passed Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority Issue 5B and County Issue 1A six years ago to provide millions to expand the freeway in Douglas County. Hidden from voters: CDOT’s bait and switch to have us pay again in tolls. They chewed up the space that could have provided four free lanes to instead foist on us a single demand-pricing Lexus lane.

If planners built us a free third lane, and then charged for a fourth, no one would be objecting. We taxpayers bought the third lane. We’ve paid our toll. You will not sucker us again. The only additional toll amount we’ll accept is zero.

John Bystroff

Colorado Springs

Many opportunities for input

We are responding to the Saturday Gazette article about resident groups raising concerns over public participation in the city’s summer listening tours. The concerns include an opinion that the tours are not receptive to all community input and that the format limits “robust” public participation.

We see an administration taking extra steps, establishing multiple avenues for everyone to provide input and participate. There is no limitation when one looks at the broader picture. There are at least eight avenues to speak up and be listened to: the six in-person listening tours, an online session, an online survey, direct email to the mayor and City Council, communications with the new Community Affairs Office, face-to-face discussions at City Council, leveraging CONO and reaching out to the Strategic Planning Director to get/stay involved. The mayor’s four focus areas do not limit discussion, they provide focus and are open-ended for concerns.

The city welcomes public participation in developing the City Strategic Plan and has asked for the public to step up and help. The public can partner with the city and develop a plan for action. The city also relayed they are establishing an accountability program to hold themselves (and the public) accountable to the strategic plan. We see an administration receptive to all community input, willing to involve the public in planning and embracing a value system of being held accountable.

Let’s welcome our new administration, be open-minded, and positively partner together to shape the future of our city.

Dianne Bridges, Historic Neighborhoods Partnership

Colorado Springs

TABOR’s valuable purpose

The article on page 3 Sunday of the Gazette reminded me how valuable the TABOR amendment is to taxpayers. Without the TABOR amendment, the TABOR surpluses would simply evaporate into the pet projects of the government managers and politicians that control the funds. Then additional funds would be requested from the taxpayers for the real needs. With the TABOR amendment, this surplus is used in a way justified to and approved by the taxpayers. I believe TABOR serves a valuable purpose.

Ken Granzow

Colorado Springs

Giving a pass to criminals

Here’s one for the “Dumber Than a Box of Rocks” award. The newly elected mayor of Chicago who is further to the left than his predecessor, Lori Lightfoot, is going to solve the increase in auto thefts (up 103%) by suing automakers Kia and Hyundai for not installing anti-theft devices in their vehicles.

Now, ask yourself, can anyone really be that stupid as to think that will solve the crime of auto theft in Chicago? Taking the absurdity a step further: let’s prosecute the victims of gun violence for not wearing bulletproof vests or homeowners for not installing alarm systems. It has to be their fault that a crime was committed, not the criminals. We will go after the victims and give a pass to the criminals. Aren’t they just innocent, misunderstood children after all. Mayor Johnson has got to be kidding but he is dead serious and citizens of Chicago who voted for this “out of touch with reality wacko” must have had their heads up and in the locked position. You think crime was bad before in Chicago, you ain’t seen nothing yet. And you know there are cities in the U.S. who are run by mayors with the same left-wing philosophy: San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, etc. And the beat goes on!

Barry S. Oswell, retired Lt. Col., Air Force

Colorado Springs