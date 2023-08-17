Space Command is a blessing

Colorado Springs is my home and has been since 1992. My children grew up here. Listen to this, Bill Offutt:

You can complain all you want about Space Command. It belongs in Colorado Springs and there never should have been an issue except for a former president who did not like the state of Colorado not voting for him. Therefore he did what toddlers do. “Get out of my sandbox” and awarded Space Force to Alabama.

Guess what? Space Command will enhance this city. Thousands will retain their jobs. Thousands will be hired. All of the people will spend money in the city of Colorado Springs. More tax dollars to fix water shortages (as you indicate) pot holes and affordable housing.

But the biggest enhancement is that individuals and families are not moving to Alabama. I know this because it impacts me. My son-in-law is a captain in Space Force (soon to become a major next year) I was very unsettled thinking he and my daughter would have to move to Alabama. I am certain I am not the only person in the city of Colorado Springs who is thrilled that Space Command is staying here.

Whatever challenges as a city we face, Space Command is a blessing, Not a curse. I’m sure I could find many who agree with me.

Tris Beyer

Colorado Springs

Simple voter ID measures

Many of our everyday transactions required some form of ID to complete the transaction: birthdate, last four of Social Security number, address, and cellphone number are very common. Why is only a signature required on a mail in ballot in Colorado? Signatures change over time and some are not always recognizable. Mine has changed as I have aged and varies from time to time due to the shakes. It is time for the Colorado ballot envelope to change. Here are some suggestions:

Printed name box along with the signature box gives additional hand writing sample.

Add a box for age on voting day. Add three boxes for birthdate (month, day, year). These can be compared to public records and to each other.

Add an affirmation check box for U.S. citizenship.

Add an affirmation check box confirming time lived at current address meets minimum required to vote.

Add a box for last four of social security number or other government issued ID (most voters have SS#s).

All data provided to the election system needs to be secured and not shared with any other organization.

These simple measures would not take the voter long to fill out.

Perfect information would not necessarily be required but a scoring system could allow for some margin of imperfection like a one year error in age. If an adequate score is not achieved, the ballot does not get opened but is quarantined for further examination; keeping suspect ballot envelopes and ballots together.

Are these suggestions a silver bullet to eliminate potential vote fraud; definitely not, but I would feel good about my contribution toward elections with higher integrity — every time I vote. Perhaps other voters might feel the same way.

John Norris

Colorado Springs

Working 40% of the time

What do you think would happen if you spent only 40% of your time doing your job? I know that having served in the Air Force for over 25 years, I would still be somewhere making little rocks from big rocks or worst case, AWOL.

Imagine a military where 40% was all that was required. Instead of a 40 hourweek which most of the military I served with worked well over, they were only required to work 16 hours.

Well, our illustrious commander in chief does just that — spending 40% of his time at his home in Delaware. Now, he might be working while there but the perception is he’s on vacation. So, every weekend he loads up Air Force One and he and his entourage fly to Delaware for a weekend, all at the taxpayers’ expense.

So, you Democrats out there make sure you vote to reelect Joe Biden in 2024, and try to come up with one thing he has done for the American people, not “to” the American people. And ask yourself, are you better off than you were two years ago. I know I’m not! Maybe we should be thankful that he isn’t working more than the 40%!

Barry S. Oswell, retired Lt. Col., Air Force

Colorado Springs

Media has convicted everyone

Re: “Georgia charges Trump”, Gazette, August 15. The writers from Reuters have convicted everyone. They have decided what was on the mind of everybody at the Jan. 6 melee. When they say “Trump’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol four days later in an unsuccessful attempt to prevent lawmakers from certifying Biden’s victory” they are stating that they know exactly what was intended on that ridiculous day.

That is certainly a mainstream media conclusion, but is not proven nor obvious. It jumps to conclusion, states conclusively what people were thinking, and convicts them of wrongdoing all at once. This should have been edited out by the Gazette as entirely inappropriate, since the editors at Reuters obviously missed it or are media leftists like normal.

John Bender

Monument

Avoiding being upset

You know what is so incredibly wonderful about living in “The Land of the Free and the Home of the Brave”? When a person sees something that bothers them, they can act like a spoiled child and complain about it (to no avail) or they can act like a respectful adult and simply “keep on keepin’ on.”

I do not know about the rest of the daily readers of our wonderful local newspaper but for me, when I see a headline of an article that I might or might not be interested in reading, I either skip to the next article or I delve into it seeking more detailed information. It is an easy method of avoiding being upset by “too much information.”

John Wear

Black Forest