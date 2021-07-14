Space Command belongs here
Thank you for your editorial in the Gazette, July 13, regarding the future of Space Command. Our senators (as well as our elected Congressional representatives) are “our” voice in Washington. Sens. Michael Bennett and John Hickenlooper are the representatives for the entire state of Colorado — not just Boulder and Denver.
Space Command represents not only an economic boost to El Paso County and the city of Colorado Springs, but the entire state of Colorado. Colorado Springs is not only the “Olympic City”; it is also the city of several military bases. Our value to the security of the United States is far above any other. Space Command belongs here, and if not for the former president of the U.S. making a punitive decision against Colorado, the Springs would have been awarded this detail.
Our senators need to keep this situation upfront and most important with the Biden administration. That is their job, their duty and their responsibility. It is not just Colorado Springs. Denver has military bases, too. Buckley comes to mind.
We are a military state. This is not a Democrat or Republican issue. It is an issue that our elected officials are obligated to work through with the best interest of the state of Colorado.
Our 3.5 million voices are loud. We want and expect a positive resolution to this issue. Speak for us as you were elected to do.
Trish Beyer
Colorado Springs
Plan and build for the future
Thanks to the Gazette for your recent coverage of the Colorado Department of Transportation and the role it plays in the planning and construction of roads and highways in Colorado. While an increase in funding for the construction and maintenance of our roads and highways is desperately needed, there seems to be a far more urgent need to conduct an outside independent audit of CDOT to determine how our taxpayer dollars are being spent and how CDOT is managing the projects and funds over which it has control.
As a taxpayer, I am not convinced that CDOT is being given adequate oversight and accountability. Throwing more money at the problem won’t correct anything, if our resources are not managed adequately.
I also suggest that CDOT benchmark best practices with the transportation departments in neighboring states. In Colorado, we seem to be doing a good job of planning for the last war, to use a military reference, put a poor job of planning for the next. Somehow, we need to break that cycle. When it comes to roads, constantly playing catch up is more expensive than building for the future. We need to plan and build for the future while budgeting to maintain our existing transportation infrastructure.
Robert Lee
Colorado Springs
Beating the system for over a decade
This one beats them all: A few of us are aware of tags on plates as evident by the few comments that were submitted here. Most people don’t really care. Especially those with expired plates. A few weeks ago, I was headed east bound on U.S. 24. Came to a red light on 26 St. I usually check the color of the tags as some of you do. I saw a yellow tag as I approached from behind this truck. I thought well he’s current. Then I did a double and triple take.
The number on the yellow tag was 10. So this guy has been driving around for 11 years on expired plates. Maybe he should get a gold tag just for beating the system for over 10 years since nobody seems to care anymore.
Rich Klompenhouwer
Manitou Springs
Living a magical life
Jon Caldara offers a “magic three” for Republicans selling themselves to the electorate. He’s right about one thing: it would take seriously magical thinking to subscribe to his formula.
First, he promises increased incarceration of criminals and vagrants. He fails to mention the annual cost of housing one DOC inmate: over $40,000. So, for example, 100 more inmates equate to over $4 million more in yearly expense. That does not include additional police (to investigate and arrest), prosecutors and state-paid defense attorneys; more judges, courtrooms, and court personnel; and added prisons, and parole and probation officers, among other things. The seemingly simple idea of jailing more criminals entails enormous expense. Caldera does not mention the burden of this benefit. Oh, wait…
Selling point number two: “I will lower taxes.” This is time-honored political snake oil. We will beef up criminal justice services while lowering taxes. Like magic, we get more for less! Who wouldn’t go for that?
The truth is that whenever government increases services, they must be paid for, either through taxes or by cutting other services. The latter rarely works, as one person’s “fraud and waste” is another’s livelihood.
So the concept of more imprisonment with lower taxes might work for an illusionist pandering to wishful thinkers, but nowhere else.
On to selling point number three. Oops, sorry, no time, I have to tend to the unicorn in my backyard, after which I’ll be watering my money tree. ‘Tis a magical life indeed!
Davide Migliaccio
Colorado Springs
Diminishing the term astronaut
While I applaud Sir Richard Branson and his company and crew for their amazing accomplishment on Sunday, calling these folks astronauts, to me, diminishes the term. It takes decades of training to be an astronaut and to undertake the important scientific work they do while in space.
If this type of space tourism becomes more common, we need to find another word for these “space passengers.”
Kathy Carson
Colorado Springs