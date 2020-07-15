Song was meant to honor Lincoln
Let’s be clear. We do not need to find another issue on which to divide this nation. There is no “black anthem” or “white anthem.”
In 1900 James Weldon Johnson — citizen of Jacksonville, Fla., wrote a poem to honor Abraham Lincoln’s birthday. The occasion was the visit of Booker T. Washington to Stanton Elementary School in Jacksonville, where he was principal. James’ brother Rosamond, a composer, set the poem to music and it was performed by a chorus of 500 of the city’s black children.
Lift Every Voice makes no mention of black or white, but is a tribute to all Americans who have struggled to make America a land of hope and promise.
It begins “Lift every voice and sing
Till earth and heaven ring,
Ring with the harmonies of Liberty;
And ends: May we forever stand
True to our God,
True to our native land.
The six verses are set to one of the most stirring melodies you will ever hear. The Johnson brothers never called it the “black national anthem.” In their minds it was to honor Lincoln, who was revered by both races.
Please read all the words to this magnificent song and you will see how much it honors the American dream. Congratulations to the NFL for choosing to play this national anthem at the Sept. 10 season opener.
Back to Jacksonville and black history: On August 27, 1960, a group of black students did a sit-in at a whites-only lunch counter in downtown Jacksonville. They were accosted by an angry mob wielding ax handles. This erupted into a melee where every black citizen in the downtown area was attacked. Many were injured.
On Aug. 27, the exact 60th anniversary of this violent event, which came to be known as Ax Handle Saturday, the Republican nominee for president will give his acceptance speech. What better opportunity and location, to express the desire for the healing of our divided nation, than to play the song written as a legacy to Abraham Lincoln, who brought our country together after the most divided time in our history. Lift Every Voice and Sing. We need it more than ever.
Lucille Bell
Colorado Springs
Non bear-proof garbage cans
First, let me say that I hope both the women who were chased and scratched by the bear recently in Manitou Springs are emotionally and physically recovering. I certainly understand that a bear who has repeatedly displayed aggressive behavior on city streets needs to be euthanized.
The Gazette, in its original article about these attacks, mentioned that this bear had been getting into trash cans.
Anybody who lives in Colorado, and especially on the west side of Colorado Springs, should know that allowing bears to get into garbage cans decreases their fear of humans, increases their time on the streets and leads to aggressive behavior. Therefore, the people who were putting their garbage out in non-bear proof cans are directly responsible for this bear’s death and for her two cubs becoming orphans.
I hope that the citizens of Manitou and the neighbors of these particular people will chastise and shame them regarding this behavior. Leaving non-bear proof garbage out is dangerous to neighbors and deadly for the bears. Doing so is cruel, selfish, and frankly, just disgusting.
Let’s make sure each of us takes responsibility and shames any neighbor who doesn’t appreciate the gift of living in an area that we get to share with wildlife.
Lisa Jenks
Colorado Springs
Possible continued remote learning
What lessons will future generations take from the history being made today? Will we take our cue from the past and never speak of it again because everything associated with it is too traumatic? Or will future historians lament our impatience in reopening the country, reinvigorating the economy, and resuming life as usual against costs measured in lives lost or generational impact? The latest urgent measure concerns reopening schools. I am not going to argue for or against. There are too many variables across school districts and communities. The CDC has general guidelines to assist state agencies and schools. Colorado’s Department of Education website has lots of information to help educators and parents.
Yet for all the fun memes floating on the internet and lists of best practices, there is something missing. For years before the pandemic, there were partnerships and opportunities for homeschooling families to be able to take advantage of their local school’s programs. This enabled homeschooled children to participate in activities or learning that supplemented their home study programs. Have our school districts and communities considered flipping this situation? Homeschooling families understand the challenges of balancing home, work, and homework.
As we are faced with possible continued remote learning for our children this fall, maybe it is time to reach out to the homeschoolers in our neighborhoods to learn how they make it work and help those feeling stressed over another term of remote learning.
Lisa Holstein
Monument
Excellent article on Rotary Club
I wanted to commend the excellent article on July 11 concerning the new President of the Rotary Club of Colorado Springs, Rodney Gullatte. This letter comes from me personally, not in any official capacity as a member (25+ years) and former president of that club.
Rodney was selected as our president-elect nominee (putting him in the pipeline as president) over two years ago. He was selected because of his leadership, energy, and total commitment to service in this community. He was a Rotarian for years in Key West, Fla., where he lived before moving to Colorado Springs with his family.
I am grateful that he has sought to expand our club’s membership in new and innovative ways for years now. This is crucial for the growth and survival of any volunteer service organization. His commitment to Rotary’s creed, “Service Above Self,” has been amply displayed in his time in our club, and will only increase our club’s impact in our community and worldwide as he leads us in 2020-2021.
John Buckley III
Colorado Springs