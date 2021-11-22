Something we should do ourselves
The front page article in Friday’s gazette laments that “Colorado is stagnant with 15.3% recycling rate, which is less than half the 32% national average”.
Joey Bunch’s article described the problem, and ended with a local solution.
Why not pass a “bottle bill” and have consumers pay a 5-10 cent deposit for each bottle/can they purchase? Let the merchants collect the deposit and pay the refund when the bottles/cans are returned. It would help with litter, and reduce the garbage (the article quotes 5.9 million tons of garbage last year). Has anyone in our state government bothered to look at the eleven states with bottle bills — CA, CT, DE, HI, IA, ME, MI, WA, OR, NY, MA.
Charging a 5 to 10 cent per plastic bag fee (versus banning single use plastic bags) would help consumers remember to bring their reusable bags shopping. Many stores/organizations give away cloth shopping bags as part of promotions/sales/services — it isn’t a burden for low income folks to acquire reusable bags.
The article praises the paint industry’s 75 cent fee on each gallon of paint to” collect, transport, and recycle 6 million gallons of paint left at 183 free year-round sites.”
Spending $350 million in federal EPA grant money for a national recycling strategy is yet another waste of tax dollars.
Let’s stop demanding/spending federal tax dollars to do something we Coloradans can and should do ourselves.
Sandra Graham
Colorado Springs
No role for politicizing this issue
On Wednesday, Nov. 10, two important things happened in El Paso County. The first was that we learned federal medical forces were being deployed to help deal with the overcrowding in medical facilities caused by the recent local surge in COVID-19 cases. The second was that the El Paso County Board of Health chose to table a resolution recommending the use of COVID vaccines as “the best individual and community prevention measure to avoid serious illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19.” No mandates were implied or mentioned, and one of the members of the board specifically stated that none would be allowed. Yet apparently the outcry of some of the citizens who attended was strident enough that the Board of Health chose to table the resolution.
This was unfortunate and an abdication of the Board’s responsibility. The Board of Health should review scientific evidence, listen to the voices of its citizens, and then recommend the best course to protect the health of our county. The proposed resolution would do exactly that. There is no role for politicizing this issue. Nor is there any scientific evidence that runs counter to the statement from the resolution quoted above, Other claims are misinformation that serve only to confuse, frighten and mislead people to the detriment of our citizenry, both individually and collectively. Tabling the resolution suggests that there is confusion on what the data shows, and there is not. It is essential that the Board of Health demonstrate effective leadership to protect our community.
We trust our public health officials to ensure that restaurants follow safe food handling practices and to control the spread of communicable diseases such as tuberculosis and hepatitis. This involves making decisions and regulations based on science and data that impact businesses and individual lives. This is the major responsibility of public health.
One thousand two hundred El Paso County citizens have died of COVID-19, 122 of those in the last month. Likely all citizens of El Paso County want the same things: protecting life, keeping our kids in school, safely getting together with family and friends for the holidays, keeping businesses open and profitable and returning to a normal way of life.
As healthcare professionals, we call upon the El Paso County Board of Health to speak quickly and clearly to dispel this confusion and to lead the way to better health for its constituents.
Signed:
Joseph Alcorn, MD, Ellen Arendt, MD, Velda Baker, RN, Billie Jo Baptiste, DNP, FNP-C, Lisa Bonwell, MD, Scott Browne, MSN, BA, RN, CEN, David Corry, MD, Martha D’Ambrosio, MD, Nicole Downs, BSN, RNC-OB, Kimberly L Dulaney, MD MS FACC, Ihor Fedorak, MD, Laura Feldman, DO, Jesse Flaxenburg, MD, Richard D Folan, MD FACP, Susan L. Garrett, MSN, RN, Rob Gates, MD, Jerrico Grimard, FNP-BC, Tom Hackenberg MD, Katy Hadduck, RN, BSN, Nita Harris, MD, Caroline Hedges, MD, MA, MPH, F.A.C.O.G, Melinda Hockensmith, M.D., Hadley Hofreiter MSN, FNP-C, Carol Hurst, MSN, CNM, Sherry L. Kennedy, R.N., B.S.N., M.P.A., CPH, Elizabeth A. Kleiner, MD, MS, MPH, Bret Kort, MD, Lorinda Lindemulder, MSN,RN, Leigh MacHaffie, FNP, CDCES, David S Matthews, MD, Ted Maynard, MD FAAP, Brian K. Metz, MD., Shane McCarthy, D.O., Michelle McMahan, DDS, Naser Mojtahed, MD, Lisa Noll, RN, MS, Martha O’Dell, BSN,RN, Cynthia L. Page, RN, MS, Mary C. Paul, APRN, CNP, Deborah Pina-Thomas, PhD, RN, Lynn Phillips, PhD, MSN, CNS, CHSE, Lauren Potereiko, RN, BSN, Brad Priebe, DO, Joanne M. Ray, D.O., FAAP, Timothy S. Rummel, MD, Andrea Schindler, DO, FAAFP, Leigh Shapleigh, MD, Amy Silva-Smith, PhD, APRN, BSN, Jefferson Spicher, DNP, FNP, RN, Don Strandberg, MD, Pam Taylor, MD, Mary Beth Thomas, BSN, RN, PHN, CCHC, Deborah S. Tuffield, DNP, APRN, FNP-C, Mary Claire Wahl, DNP, CNM, Erik Wallace, MD, FACP, A. Jill Wasinger, RN, Dinny Weber, MD, Terri Weber, MD, MSPH, Clinton Rocky White, MD. Past President, El Paso County Medical Society, Rachelle Womack, RN, BSN, CWS
Rights come with responsibilities
I am shocked by Jack Heimsoth’s absurd equivalence between racial segregation and “discrimination” of the unvaccinated. Not being a person of color, I may be unqualified to register the obvious counter-argument, but someone needs to do it.
Race is not a choice; refusing to protect oneself and others against a deadly virus is.
It takes a selfish disregard for neighbor to whine about being singled out because you have chosen to risk hospitalization and death, and, by doing so, chosen to put others at the same risk.
It takes callousness to compare Jim Crow laws to keeping the unvaccinated away from others.
Yes, we Americans have cherished freedoms, but they are not unlimited. You can own a gun, but you cannot aim it at me. You can shout “fire” but not in a crowded theater. And you can risk your own health, but you cannot risk mine. Discriminating against a group that has made a misinformed, political decision about a population health issue is a right that society certainly has, and must exercise for the common good. You are free to choose to risk COVID-19, but if you do, you are not free to inflict that risk on anyone else. Stay home. Do not go to work, church, or stores. If you get sick, do not take up a hospital bed. Rights come with responsibilities. We are all responsible to each other. Segregating the irresponsible is not unfair discrimination.
Tim Rowan
Colorado Springs