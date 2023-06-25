Something smells very fi

shy

I couldn’t believe me eyes when I looked at the Gazette’s evening news posts tonight! Am I losing my mind or did the city of Colorado Springs just pull a fast one on its residents?

A month or two ago, we were told that the Amara development would not qualify for our water rights and that we didn’t have resources to meet their needs,(we shouldn’t even consider their proposal due to the location of the proposed development).

I also remember concerns that the city of Colorado Springs would have to provide a police substation as well as other needs that this development would have. This development is the city of Fountain’s problem, not ours! I think something smells very, very fishy here!

When we are running short on drinking water and have overextended ourselves, please remember who put us there! I would propose that the developer find another source for his very important project and stop pushing his needs off on our city. Guess what, the next thing we will hear is the approval to annex this mess!

Mike Pusbach

Colorado Springs

DEI and the military

Many thanks for publishing the hard-hitting critique by an Air Force Academy cadet of how implementation of the Biden administration’s DEI policies are undermining the effectiveness of the academy in producing war-winning leaders for tomorrow.

As a military retiree of 26 years service, I stand with her and many other Americans in expressing concern over the detrimental effects on our military of the institutionalization of DEI policies that serve to divide rather than unite and thereby undermine the morale, esprit and unit cohesion that are so essential to combat effectiveness and mission accomplishment.

Big-time kudos to the author for being willing to stay and fight for what is right; however, given the environment at the academy and in the Air Force, I would urge her to be more like Sun Tzu than Patton in how she goes about doing so — and to continually “check six.”

Joe Baldwin

Colorado Springs

Being ‘woke’ is intelligent

At 83, I never thought I would live long enough to hear those words used as swear words in this country.

What is wrong with you people? You consider a mixture of races and sexes harmful to the military and your neighborhood? You think it’s wrong to have equal pay for equal jobs? You don’t want to include the person sitting next to you in church in your prayers?

By the way, do you know what “woke” means?

My Webster’s dictionary, dated 1976, says “woke” is a past tense of “wake” which is to hold watch over a corpse. Is that what you really mean?

We’re holding watch over the corpse of the United States? Or, are we awake, as in I just woke up?

Any way you put it, being “woke” is far more intelligent and advanced than sitting around and moaning about what you lost. I’m sorry there are so many of you who don’t want to have diversity, equity or inclusion. Find another source of income.

Tina Routhier

Colorado Springs

Arguments for capitalism

In Tuesday’s Gazette Business section, I read the following headlines:

“Airbus wins record jet order” — “Amazon, others say they’ll hire refugees” — “Chinese shoppers leap at deep discounts” — “Intel, Germany sign agreement for $32.8B ship plant investment.” These are examples of capitalism at work, creating jobs, lifting people out of poverty, spurring innovation, improving the quality of life, fostering cooperation between countries. Capitalism is not a perfect system, but it is pretty darn good.

As an economic model, the arguments in favor of capitalism are strong. Capitalism values the individual, their knowledge, experience and ability to make decisions. Self-interest and motivation for profit inspire excellent products, efficient production and customer satisfaction. Free markets offer choice and reward creativity. Tax dollars from capitalist activity fund our public school systems.

With that in mind, I am quite surprised that the CEA staked out a position condemning capitalism. With the challenges facing public education, attacking capitalism strikes me as off-base as an educational priority.

I think the CEA’s position might be a manifestation of something else. Over the last 10 years, there has evolved something of a “tear it down” mentality from the far left regarding traditional institutions. This is not with the idea of improving those institutions, but rather viewing them as irredeemable and in need of destruction.

Capitalism, the Constitution, law enforcement, meritocracy, tolerance for different viewpoints, are under attack from the far left. I’m guessing this “tear it down” mentality has taken hold at the CEA.

Benjamin Fromuth Sr.

Colorado Springs

Need for more foster parents

I appreciated the recent Gazette article featuring a couple from Pueblo who have fostered over 140 children. The article also stressed the critical need for more foster parents.

When I attempted to praise the one foster mom I know, she silenced me saying these few poignant words. “I just want the kids to have a chance.”

Jane Gorab

Colorado Springs