Someday we’ll do something
In the Sunday Perspective article, Dan Haley argues that Colorado needs to continue supporting oil and gas production because the emission of toxic chemicals has been reduced. Certainly, progress has been made in this area. However, he neglects the main fossil fuel concern today, which is the climate-changing emission of carbon dioxide and methane.
The devastating effects of climate change are being seen worldwide. Warmer, dryer weather is having major impacts on Colorado and other southwestern states. Agriculture and cities are suffering water shortages. Forests are affected by disease and wildfires. Ski areas see less snow and shorter seasons. Elsewhere, there are rising sea levels which threaten cities such as Miaentire island nations and coastal seafood production and agriculture. The world is seeing massive migration driven or abetted by climate change. All of these challenges will continue to increase until the net emission of greenhouse gases is reduced to zero.
In spite of many promises, the amount of greenhouse gases emitted by the world is still increasing not decreasing. To achieve net zero greenhouse emissions, we need to transition to noncarbon-based energy sources or employ carbon capture at the point of fossil fuel burning. Realistically, this transition will take a few decades. We will need fossil fuel during this transition, but the amount of greenhouse gases emitted needs to decrease several percent every year. We cannot continue our path of increasing emissions while promising someday we’ll do something.
Robert Jones
Colorado Springs
Ways we have been told lies
Today our friend, Rebecca Lavrens, a 70 year old grandmother, is targeted for arrest in Denver. Her crime? Praying. Because it was at the Capitol on Jan. 6 we have been conditioned to think it must be criminal. When did praying become evil? I guess when grown men dressed as women reading to small children in libraries became good. I am old enough to remember what a woman is and not afraid to say it.
I am breaking ranks with spectator America, climbing out of the audience and choose to be free of the Matrixlike programming that tells me what is good or evil and right or verboten. Every baby has a right to live. How that became debatable and controversial demonstrates the power of public opinion formed by the few with the megaphone.
Another friend, Vickie Tonkins, stands unflinchingly for things true, noble and worthy of respect, just, lovely, excellent and praiseworthy.
Once we knew what these things were but now we are conflicted and have cognitive dissidence. The hundreds of ways we have been told lies has made them true now, right? A platform is a stage from which you tell the world who you are. If that is not who you are, there are other platforms. Vickie stands solidly on hers, so as Paul Prentice said, who then is causing the division? It seems even Pikes Peak has a rival.
May God bless the Vickie Tonkinses, Paul Prentices and Rebecca Lavrenses of the world!
Donna LaBelle
Colorado Springs
Ends doesn’t justify the means
Paul Prentice is really saying that the ends justify the means in that it is OK for the GOP chair to not follow the El Paso County GOP bylaws, violate campaign finance law, and not support county Republican candidates. He supports the chair who habitually casts aside the rule of law. A recent court decision highlighted that the chair exceeded her authority and did so covertly in her support of getting a felon on the ballot. Insanity at best?
I suggest the chair of the county GOP, the Strategy Forum vice chair who ‘operates behind the scenes,’ are the problem and not true “grassroots Republicans.” Why? The messenger, message, and messaging of this small group of self-proclaimed “grassroots” are the local manifestation of Trump fascism and real Republicans abhor fascists.
Like Trump’s attempted coup, the El Paso County Republican Party Chair’s violation of our bylaws and Colorado law to attain unchecked power and authority over citizens here in El Paso County is anathema to Republicanism.
I posit that the divisive common denominator is not those who might disagree with fragments of the Republican party platform but those who blindly follow an ideology and do not take into account logic, science, do not exercise the ability to think, learn, adapt to a changing world, and do not think of the best interests of society.
These Pharisees trample not only upon the Republican Party but soil themselves and the U.S. Constitution. They are indeed the problem.
The ends do not justify the means.
Karl Schneider
Colorado Springs
Article submerged the realities
The Dec. 18 article “Robert Oppenheimer was treated wrong” (The Associated Press) did not include the essence of the much documented tragedy.
Edward Teller’s statements dominated denying Oppenheimer a security clearance. They were scientific and political adversaries. Oppenheimer rejected the hydrogen bomb, which Teller adopted enthusiastically to establish the Lawrence Livermore National Lab. Teller’s testimony was the final nail in the coffin: “in a great number of cases, I have seen Dr. Oppenheimer act — I understand that Dr. Oppenheimer acted — in a way which for me was exceedingly hard to understand. I thoroughly disagreed with him in numerous issues and his actions frankly appeared to me confused and complicated. To this extent I feel that I would like to see the vital interests of this country in hands which I understand better, and therefore trust more.”
Richard Lacayo wrote in 2005, “ the inquest was a failure. Its real purpose was larger, however: to punish the most prominent American critic of the U.S. move from atomic weapons to the much more lethal hydrogen bomb.”
The AP article submerged the realities. Teller and others summarily excommunicated Oppenheimer for selfish and political reasons.
David Finkleman
Colorado Springs