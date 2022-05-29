Stopping school massacres
Thank you for Thursday’s powerful editorial, “We can and must stop school massacres now.” It ends with “First, we must stop the next killers by refusing to let them in.”
On the adjoining Op Ed page is a letter from Bill Crow, which focuses on how to do that. Most of the defensive measures he cites were in place in my high school in the 1940s. It was during WW II and there were lots of people with “issues.”
I believe all of these defensive measures were at no additional cost to the school system — some being performed by trustworthy students, others by “PTA” volunteers. We could not be in the hallways without a hall pass, period. No one was harmed — and no one was armed.
Nowadays we have to also factor in the ubiquitous display of mass violence available in the media to anyone of any age who can talk or push buttons. Cutting back on that could be an additional way to “stop school massacres now.”
J. E. Strub
Colorado Springs
Questions on violent tragedies
What if every person in America today did something to oppose the things that led to the murders in Uvale, and Buffalo, and so many other tragedies?
What if we made an uncompromising, bipartisan, nationwide, public-health-based commitment to reduce the risk of gun violence and murder in our country?
What would happen if we made it as difficult to buy and sell a gun as it is to buy or sell a house or a car?
What will you do?
Lisa Noll
Colorado Springs
The invisible children
With yet another tragic and senseless school shooting this week, I find myself asking “Who are these young men who commit such evil and where do they come from?”
They are the invisible children, who grow up with such pain and anger and worthlessness that they cannot value human life, as they do not value themselves. They are the mentally ill, the bullied, the abandoned, the social misfits, the unloved, the abused, the failing student, the boys with no fathers or uncles or males in their lives.
They are silently screaming “See Me!”, until they break and wreak havoc on our world.
So what can each one of us we do?
We can intervene if we see bullying.
If they are without friends, we can befriend.
If they are behaving erratically we can tell a parent, a teacher, a pastor, a mental health professional, the police.
If we are a parent, a grandparent, an uncle, a coach, a mentor we can be present in their lives and love them. And most importantly, we can teach all our children resiliency, that life can be tough, unfair and often times painful but there is strength to be had in all of us.
Bless all the families that are grieving the loss of their children.
Liz Hood
Colorado Springs
Lost our humanity
Dwight Eisenhower, World War II, general, president of the U.S., (different kind of Republican, perhaps), made the German people go out to concentration camps to see the horror inflected on fellow humans.
Maybe those who believe we must have deadly assault weapons, should be forced to go and see the shattered children’s bodies, and listen to the screams, and weeping of the parents and other children. See the pictures of the smiling children taken a few hours before their deaths.
See if they believe it is still the right of everyone to have deadly assault weapons and make money for weapons manufacturers, of which we are the largest in the world. Also, the most mass murders of any country.
If they still feel this is their right, then this country has indeed, lost all our humanity.
Janet Regenold
Salida
We can do better
We weep for our fellow Americans in Uvalde, Texas — students, parents, teachers, counselors, administrators, law enforcement personnel, and so many others, now stricken with heart-wrenching pain and haunted by questions of what possibly could have been done to prevent this tragedy. We can’t help but put ourselves into the same situation and ask ourselves if it could happen in our local schools. Sadly, the answer is, “yes.”
After the Newtown/Sandy Hook tragedy, I served on the White House School Violence Task Force. We took forward a robust list of actions that we as a nation could take to help prevent these senseless acts at schools. Sadly, President Barack Obama wouldn’t reach across the political aisle and the Republicans who led Congress would not fund the actions, so we failed.
I tried to host bipartisan social gatherings as we worked to get our meager $50 million bill through the Education and Appropriations committees at the U.S. Congress. Young staffers from both parties said their party leadership prohibited them from socializing with members of the opposite parties even if to strategize success for this bill. A very sad day for America.
Can Americans “bury the hatchet” politically to save children in schools? I guess the answer is no. We should be ashamed of ourselves.
We can do better.
Mark Hyatt
Colorado Springs