Solution to huge student debt
Parents and students could select high quality, affordable options for their higher education needs. UCCS and CU-Boulder charge around $8,500 per year in tuition and fees. Denver University charges around $18,000 per year in tuition and fees. The University of California will run you about $44,000 per year in tuition and fees as a non-California resident.
In addition, Colorado students can attend a variety of western state schools through the Western Undergraduate Exchange at only 150% of their nonresident tuition. This is a significant discount from their normal nonresident tuition rates.
Randall Kouba
Colorado Springs
Some keys issues on elections
I read Chuck Broerman’s Guest Opinion on May 4 about elections in El Paso County. I agree he has made efforts to improve the reporting of the elections, but he does not address a couple of key issues that I find important and lead me, and other informed voters, to believe that our elections are anything but safe and secure.
He claims that there remains misinformation and that the “reports” of fraud were released to discredit the outcome of the 2020 election. It is easy to make this claim when ignoring the evidence. Did he read the three reports released by the Mesa County clerk?
Did he conduct an analysis on the machines he manages to verify that the 2020 data, to include the vote database and log files, were not deleted by the secretary of state with the “Trusted Build”?
He mentions that a report by a group identified potentially 759 deceased people who voted, but confirmed only one actually voted. Are these deceased people still on the voter roles?
A canvassing report conducted by voters identified other discrepancies in El Paso County such as voting from commercial buildings, voters not residing at the residence on election day, receipt of extra ballots for people not residing at the residence at the time of the election. These discrepancies were not addressed in his column.
It is my understanding that the voter registration roles are managed by the state. What has he done to clean up the voter roles for El Paso County? Inflated voter rolls are needed to make it easier to cheat, which is documented in the recently released movie called “2000 Mules.”
What is Broerman’s opinion of SB22-153, the bill that will be voted on by the Colorado House soon and if passed, presented to the governor for signature? This bill will centralize Colorado’s elections under the secretary of state, ultimately removing control from the county clerks.
And let’s not forget there was also election fraud in Broerman’s backyard during the November election where the numbers reported to the state were reported wrong requiring County Clerk Broerman to contact the secretary of state to adjust the numbers.
Did he investigate how this occurred? What has he done to prevent this from happening in the future?
Nancy Murray
Colorado Springs
Get back on firmer ground
When your argument relies on redefining a commonly understood word, it’s off to a bad start.
In his recent column “Unraveling D-11’s complex equity audit,” Joseph Boyle wants the reader to accept that D-11 means that “any disparity of outcome among racial groups is ipso facto proof of racism” when they use the word equity.
He offers no proof, so why should we believe him?
Boyle claims the audit says “students of Asian ancestry are 17 times more likely than any other racial group to be referred to advanced placement programs in D-11,” but the audit says “1.17 times as likely” on page 27 in the report.
He claims “One can read through the audit page by page (or watch the Aug. 4 work session video) to discover any exploration of factors other than race. Those other factors won’t be found because they are not there.” The report is on the D-11 website and the first two pages of the Executive Summary mention free lunch eligibility, schools in the southeast quadrant of the district, inequality in school choice, and teacher salaries along with issues of race.
I don’t see anything resembling “race-essentialist ideology” in the audit report either.
Yes, I looked it up, and once again Boyle’s assertions don’t hold up to scrutiny. Even the D-11 Achievement Alliance, which Boyle’s byline says he’s a member of, seems shaky. The only reference an internet search returned was to this column.
How about we get back on firmer ground, and stick to the commonly understood definition of equity, the quality of being fair and impartial? Improving education for our kids is hard enough without mangling words to make a bogus strawman argument.
Joe Loyall
Colorado Springs
Kindness was greatly appreciated
I went to Trader Joe’s last Friday and wondered about my cellphone as I was shopping.
I thought I had it, but no. Went to my car to put away groceries and saw a note on my windshield: “Found your cellphone and turned it in to the manager desk at T.J’s. Have a nice day!”
It must have dropped when I got out of the car. The kindness was so appreciated! I wish I could thank the person. I will pass the kindness on to others.
Midgie Cahan
Colorado Springs