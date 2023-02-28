Solar installation delays

We have a new Director of Utilities. I ask on behalf of all solar installation applicants that our new director put some urgency into the staff for approval of the solar installations. Mine is approaching four months of waiting after all has been submitted.

This is not a major undertaking and should be handled expeditiously. Thank you, and please stay safe.

Roger Weed

Colorado Springs

Just another problem

As a storyteller with High Prairie Storytellers, I am often at elementary schools at the beginning or end of the school day, and I’m always appalled by the lines of cars waiting to drop off or pick up children.

Don’t the schools have buses? It would be so much better for the environment if these kids could all go on one bus.

One parent told me that when the school her child went to started charging to ride the bus many parents decided that driving their kids was better. This is just another problem that schools may not have the money to solve.

Susan Permut

Monument

Experiencing an invasion?

May I add to The Washington Examiner’s Viewpoint of Saturday, Feb. 25:

Not all migrants can afford to pay the cartels upfront for their passage. Instead, the migrant enters into an agreement with the cartels to pay for their passage—once that migrant is across the border and once the migrant obtains work. The cartels keep track of migrants’ whereabouts and can collect what is owed. Is this not a form of slavery? And does this tell us that the administration is not seriously interested in tracking migrants?

The U.S. Constitution Article IV Section 4 reads:

The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against Invasion….

Is our southern border or the borders of certain states experiencing an invasion?

Janice Taylor

Colorado Springs

Column’s credibility questioned

I read Jay Ambrose’s column (Feb. 25) and smiled. As satire it’s delightful. Unfortunately Ambrose seems to believe the yarn he’s spun. I was particularly amused by his statement, “I confess that I have been a powerful force in making some of you give up eggs for breakfast.” The statement is fictional and attributed to President Joe Biden in his, “state of disunion onslaught,” crafted by Ambrose.

Apparently Ambrose hasn’t heard of the avian flu disaster that hit our country. Millions of dead hens lay no eggs. It’s classic capitalism, supply and demand. I’m certain that Ambrose favors unfettered capitalism. I’m also sure he would howl to the moon if President Biden had imposed price controls on eggs to keep them available on people’s breakfast tables. Some of the points in the column can be debated, but opening with something that false calls all of the column’s credibility into question.

Joe E. Smith

Colorado Springs

Fund more mental health care

On last Friday’s front page I saw that Democrats are again proposing more restrictive gun laws. It is easy for the politicians in power to pass new laws but ignore the real problem of mental illness.

The hard work would be to hugely increase the money spent on mental health and increase the resources available for treatment. There is little cost to the State budget by passing new laws that only burden the honest firearms owner. I challenge the legislators at the Capitol to do the hard work and fund more mental health care.

Richard Gandolf

Colorado Springs

Cancel the Constitution extension

I support all 160 projects in ConnectCOS except a fraction of the feasibility study that makes up Project 105. The fraction would consider a Constitution Avenue extension. It has been studied, re-studied, and postponed for decades. No City Council has ever approved the extension, and conditions haven’t changed since it was removed from regional projects just last summer. Before City Council votes on ConnectCOS, please remove the Constitution Avenue extension.

The many harms from the extension — a four-lane expressway — have been described in letters to the editor and to Council members. Among them is the futility of building roads to lighten congestion. A thoroughly researched law of traffic behavior (“induced demand”) shows that congestion returns before long.

Less attention has gone to an alternative use of the available land along the route of the train tracks: a greenway. At a time when cities from San Francisco and Boston to Seoul, Korea are removing expressways, Colorado Springs risks going in the wrong direction. Our expressway traffic would rush close beside Monument Valley Park and even closer beside the developing north segment of the Legacy Loop bike trail.

But a greenway would let people get out and enjoy biking and walking and jogging without traffic next to them. This special space would showcase the city’s commitment to neighborhoods over yet another road (and cost far less than an expressway).

The City Council meets on agenda item 11G in Feb. 28. Come hear and be heard.

Thomas Murawski

Colorado Springs