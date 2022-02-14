Soaring crime in Colorado
Our car was recently broken into at a popular, well-frequented local trailhead while we were hiking. This is not an isolated incident, as a number of our friends and neighbors report similar occurrences. Such crime used to be very rare here, but as most people know, it has spiked in recent years — to the point, for example, where Colorado is now a national leader in auto thefts (as reported by the National Insurance Crime Bureau).
For decades, we enjoyed hiking from local trailheads with nary a concern; now we think twice, wondering whether thieves will break into our car again or steal it outright. How did things get so bad in our beloved state? Many point to the soft-on-crime legislation enacted here by Democrats in recent years. Which brings me to the point of this letter: Democrats control all branches of our state government, so what are Colorado Democrats doing to reverse the soaring crime created by their own misguided policies?
Jeffrey Campbell
Colorado Springs
Merger between Frontier, Spirit
I was very pleased to hear about the proposed merger between Frontier and Spirit Airlines. This merger could lead to expanded service at Colorado Springs Airport and cheaper airfares. To give just one example, the roundtrip price on Frontier for a flight from Denver to Salt Lake City next Friday,Feb. 25, is only $61. The cheapest flight on Delta Airlines from COS to Salt Lake City that same day is $203. Delta has no competition on that route from COS and basically can charge whatever they want.
Frontier is known as a “discount” airline and charges less than the bigger airlines on most flights. Certainly the service may be less than on Delta but many will still be willing to pay less than one third of the price on Delta, especially on shorter flights. Hopefully, the management at COS will do all they can to bring more Frontier flights to our local airport.
Richard Johnson
Colorado Springs
Colorado’s judicial system
Re: Judicial Probe Feb. 2, 2022.
Considering the impropriety or the appearance of impropriety, the judicial system in Colorado has failed the latter at the highest level. While this should be fatal to court credibility, Democrats in the Legislature have depended for several years on the court blessing every cockamamie new fee, and other assaults on the Colorado constitution and
simple reason. As a result, the highest court official in Colorado does not feel obligated to share information about judicial operations in Colorado.
A parade of Supreme Court justices have used their silence to convince us that everything is OK, no further action is needed. This time is over. I hope The Gazette, and our more intelligent political leaders will continue to pursue this.
Dave Vandenberg
Colorado Springs
Those good old days
Thank You for the editorial “Cops deserve, and need, respect.” They really do.
I always thank our first responders at every chance I get. We need them. You can see the chaos in cities where police are not allowed to do their jobs.
When I grew up and I am dating myself, the saying when you needed help was: “Call a friend, call a Cop.” I loved it.
We all loved it.
What happened to those good old days?
Keith Knudson
Colorado Springs
Determine eligibility by age
Kudos to Larry Liston and Terri Carver for their bipartisan efforts to pass Senate Bill 22-093 that will positively impact our state’s senior citizens and disabled veterans with a property tax exemption. I trust the portability provision of which you speak will eliminate the current ludicrous provision of needing to live in the same residence for 10 years.
My wife and I are both 65-plus, have lived in a home in Colorado Springs for the past 24 years and haven’t been able to take advantage of the current exemption because we haven’t lived in the same home during that time.
Don’t limit this provision to a medical need; rather, allow people to sell their home and move to another home for whatever reason they deem necessary while being able to take advantage of this exemption based on age.
Dan Burich
Colorado Springs
Just another insidious step
I’d like to take a moment to congratulate recently appointed Council member Stephannie Fortune for betraying the will of her District 3 constituents and siding with conservatives in the appointment of two theocrats to the Pikes Peak Library District’s Board of Trustees. Without her vote, this would not have happened.
Apparently, Ms. Fortune and her council allies think it’s perfectly fine to install thought police and censors on the board of our most trusted institution.
For those paying attention, this is just another insidious step imperiling our democracy as we see theocrats controlling the D11 school board, the D20 school board, the D49 school board, and now they have infiltrated the library; the one institution that has stayed true to its mission of being an open and accessible source of information for everyone, regardless of who you are or what you believe. It was a sad day for our beloved community.
William Thomas
Colorado Springs
Changing the clocks twice a year
Re: Resolution to ask voters to end daylight saving time to be introduced in state Senate. Why do we have to make things so difficult? Changing the clocks twice a year is foolish, but so is a debate about whether Daylight Savings Time is better or worse than Standard Time.
The next time we change the clocks, forward or back, we should only change them by half an hour.
And then never change them again!
Mike Falick
Colorado Springs