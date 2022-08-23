So-called election security
Perhaps you would like to join me in learning more about election security, so proudly presented by the TV commercial which has two politicians touting how wonderful and safe our voting system is in Colorado. They are suggesting I should go to govotecolorado.com to learn about vote security.
OK, bear with me while I connect to the website... OK, now I am connected, and the initial choices I have are: •Voter Registration in Colorado. •Voter Registration Information. • Colorado Secretary of State.
I am not interested in Voter Registration, so let’s try the Colorado Secretary of State site. Humm. I seem to be missing something. Not one offering about “Election Security.” It must be buried beyond my capability.
These politicians are smoking something different than me. Time to join our smarter and wiser upcoming generations and register Independent. This you can do on the suggested websites.
Roger Aden
Colorado Springs
Cover the canals
I have noticed a lot of conversation with regards to the Drying Up of the Colorado River. Noticed that the Federal Bureau of Reclamation is attempting to remedy the issue by cutting back the acre-feet allocations to the various users of the river’s water.
An item though that has been mentioned before to help this issue was requiring the users to start covering the various canals that feed the various users. One article I noted about covering the canals would save over 30% of the river’s waters otherwise lost to evaporation. Can you picture Lake Mead and Lake Powell having 30%-plus more water in them? I also noted that agriculture is still using flood irrigation methods. That method needs to be replaced with drip irrigation. Many acre-feet of water will be saved, not lost to evaporation watering the weeds. With that said about ways to save billions of gallons of water, I did not see any mandates to get the canals covered or change methods of irrigation. Cover the canals for a start.
Paul Lachance
Colorado Springs
From F- to F
The Aug. 21 Gazette carries several items regarding our national education system, including a comprehensive analysis by Vince Bzdek — “from an F-minus to an F.” Taken together, these articles and letters contain a lot of good thinking — and even some faith.
There is, I believe, at least one questionable point in Mr. Bzdek’s analysis — his statement that “if we remain committed to our founding credo that all people are created equal, then shouldn’t all our schools be created equal, as well?” While it is true that in this country we all have equal civil rights, we are certainly not created with equal brain power or physical abilities. One size does not fit all.
It might also be helpful to underscore the importance of mentoring. Teams have coaches. Coaches get to know the capabilities and weak points of each individual player, no two of them being alike. The players were not created equal. In our final months of eighth grade, our teachers had to help each one of us come to grips with the life-changing choice of academic high school or vocational high school. This was something like choosing between academic college and “community college.” Choices like these keep you honest with yourself, your family and your economic situation. STEM is not for everybody. Neither is auto mechanics. Or computer programming. The list of potential life applications is endless. Does the average grade-school curriculum take these inborn “inequalities” into account? Some perceptive teachers might do so, and so might some of the “private schools,” but I doubt that the public school system does. So a lot of kids become discouraged early on. In a “One-size-fits-all” regimen, the eagerness to get back to school each year can soon morph into a mindset of “I can’t do this” and/or “I don’t want to learn to do this.”
Whatever way there is to get from “F-minus” to “A-plus” it will have to involve the cell phone. Online aptitude tests? Occupation-choice Websites? A Mentor App?
James Strub
Colorado Springs
Secure voting... really?
I have seen a lot of ads on TV about how fair voting is in our state. I don’t think there is any way mail-in ballots can be fair or accurate. Is this state saying they go and check every ballot for the correct signature and background of every person sending in a ballot? I think the only way to get a fair and more accurate count is in-person only — with photo I’d and proof of age. Just because Colorado thinks it has a fair and accurate voting system doesn’t mean it is true at all.
Doug Evans
Colorado Springs
Christian values
In a letter titled, “Parents Need to Take Control”, Eric DesPres wrote: “Parents need to return this nation to Christian values.” The U.S. is not a Christian nation. It is a nation where you are free to be Christian. You are free to be any one of the thousands of other religions. You are free to be non-religious. Fear of eternal damnation is not required in order to be good person or a good parent.
Margie Allison
Colorado Springs
Christ belongs to churches
Eric DesPres’s letter in today’s Gazette ended with this sentence: “I believe we would all be living in a better country if we lived our lives better.” In Mr. DesPres’s opinion, Christian Values are the answer. Also, in his opinion, teachers are teaching Communism, Socialism, and Marxism. What? I have spent most of my working life in schools and I have never learned a thing about those “isms.” Christ belongs in churches and wherever else people who are Christians find Him. Values should be taught at home, regardless of what values those might be.
There are millions of people in the world and they are Muslim and Jewish and Hindu and Buddhist and many other religions. Teachers aren’t there to teach Christian values, and yet they do try to teach their students to be decent and honest The values that we have tried to impart to our students are values that I would bet are the values most decent human beings.
Bill Sandras
Colorado Springs