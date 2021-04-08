Smiling all the way to prison
Once again, the justice system is denying “justice”. High profile and often reported crimes that our citizens become involved in (Krystal Lee Kenney and Kelsey Berreth immediately come to mind) are becoming almost intolerable.
How the man who played a role in the execution-style murder of two teenagers will likely get parole in 20 years is a crime on its own. Judge David Shakes had his hands tied behind his back. The prosecution team should be ashamed of themselves for doing such a poor job that the first trial ended in a mistrial.
Yes, there is always risk that the second trial would have resulted in acquittal, but I suspect the two victims’ family members would have been willing to gamble on that as opposed to a cold-blooded murderer getting a lenient sentence.
Once again, a shameful conclusion to a horrific crime and there are no winners in this plea deal, except for maybe the man who was on trial. He is smiling all the way to prison knowing he “got away with murder.”
Trish Beyer
Colorado Springs
Be thankful for the police
As a retired CSPD officer, I read with alarming interest, the article entitled ‘Four arrested after high speed chase’ (Gazette, April 6).
I simply wish to commend the Colorado Springs Police Department and the individual officers for their handling of this very serious criminal incident in our town.
Their actions might be accepted as routine and ‘part of your job’, but I believe it carries a much greater significance. While the rest of the citizenry rest comfortably in our homes, it is incumbent upon us all to remember and be thankful that we have dedicated men and women who have taken an oath to keep us safe from the predatory element that populate our world today.
Defund the police?
Rick Flores
Colorado Springs
Falsehoods about the Georgia law
As much as the MLB All-Star Game at Coors might help businesses in Denver and perhaps Colorado as a whole — which is greatly needed to recover from the COVID shutdowns — I am dismayed that we, as a state, are now seemingly complicit in the false narrative about the Georgia voting law, a law that I (as a Black voter ... with ID) wish we were able to pass here in Colorado.
It might be useful for those of us who believe in the rule of law and the sanctity and privilege of voting, to take the opportunity of the national visibility of the MLB All-Star Game to loudly counter the falsehoods about the Georgia law and to demonstrate our strong support for it.
An example would be school outreach to explain to students and parents the basic concept and importance of voter integrity and how laws like Georgia’s are designed to actually protect against the disenfranchisement of Black voters due to potential votes from people who are not eligible to vote.
I would never suggest boycotting the MLB as we need our businesses here in Colorado to thrive from an opportunity like the All-Star Game, but rather using this opportunity to counter the insidious misinformation campaign regarding the Georgia law and help educate our citizenry. Better yet, wouldn’t it be great if we could launch a statewide effort during the All-Star Game to help people get IDs to vote!?
It’s extremely disheartening to see what is supposed to be America’s pasttime politicized in this way ... and the sad use of Black people as pawns to do it. Please stop this crazy train, I want to get off!
Paula Linhares
Colorado Springs
Unintended consequences of decision
So many woke-initiated actions are poorly thought out and are impulsively decided. Atlanta has a Black population of 50%, and Denver has a Black population of 10%. I do not think it would be a stretch to speculate that Atlanta will have many more Black-owned businesses that will be hurt with the move of the All-Star game than Black-owned businesses benefited by the move of the game to Denver.
After a review of the voting laws of U.S. states, it looks as if Georgia is not an outlier in any specific area that would result in them to be singled out for this boycott by the MLB or other corporations also making statements of restrictive voting in Georgia. It appears that the most significant concern of Georgia’s new law might be the required ID.
The Second Amendment allows me to purchase a gun, but that will not happen without an ID. The Supreme Court, in 1967, indicated that marriage is a fundamental right, but a marriage certificate requires ID. If indeed minority populations are less likely to have a ID, maybe it would be a reasonable activity for voting activists to start with assisting in this process.
Barry Schultz
Cascade
Changes in the voting rules
Re: Sunday’s letter on the pulling of the All Star Game from Atlanta. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred seems to have made a knee jerk reaction to pressure from special interest groups instead of what any reasonable CEO would have done — consider the other side.
What are the actual implications of the changes in the voting rules? There are a number of issues in the legislation falsely presented by the liberals that don’t tell the entire story.
I, for one, think that once again Major League Baseball (commissioner Manfred pulling the trigger) here has shot themselves in the foot, and Coke has lost some sippers.
Bill Robinson
Colorado Springs