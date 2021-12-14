Skorman strengthened our community
Kudos to The Gazette for its insightful article on Richard Skorman and his ever-enticing stores. Richard has been a remarkable leader in Colorado Springs for many years, serving all citizens as an advocate for those in need, as a humanitarian, in support of the environment, and as a small business entrepreneur. He has strengthened our community in numerous ways, and now is turning to his family of stores to strengthen them as well.
Along with all his other endeavors there is an additional bit of good news from Richard in that there is now a way to order books directly on-line from Poor Richard’s Bookstore. www.Bookshop.org is a third party distributor that independent bookshops work through to order books for customers.
Go to https://bookshop.org/shop/poorrichardsdowntown
Judy Sellers
Colorado Springs
Praise for the Sunday newspaper
A note of thanks for the whole issue for the third Sunday of Advent, Dec. 12. I’ll single out Vince Bzdek’s column on crime, with its balance of the voices of the get-tough prosecutors and the restorative justice legislator Pete Lee.
I might raise an eyebrow at the phrase “offender-friendly vs. victim-friendly,” quoted from Joey Bunch’s quote from George Brauchler: the two-person zero-sum game isn’t the only, or the best, model for government policy. How about the three-part “of the people, by the people, for the people,” where we stress what brings us together? That’s the message of the whole column, and I welcome it.
Beyond that column I’ll praise Stephanie Earls’s story about Jim DeJarnette and his long, successful career here, Jessica Snouwaert’s profile of Richard Skorman — I’d never heard the Sam Walton story before, in half a century of knowing Richard — and Bob Loevy’s column on racial integration in housing, with its hopeful note about Colorado Springs and Pueblo.
Owen Cramer
Colorado Springs
Column was poignant, well-written
Re: “An old Black homeless man changed my heart”. Thank you for the best, well-written article I have ever read. So appropriate for today or any day. The fact that it was a true, personal experience makes it so poignant.
Merry Christmas to you and all.
Carolyn Riggle
Colorado Springs
Agenda to stoke hate and division
I’m confused. Bob Loevy and the researchers from Cal-Berkeley are complaining that blacks and whites aren’t living together, yet the progressives are complaining that whites oppress blacks in their Critical Race theory blather. Which is it?
If whites are oppressing black people, why would black people want to live where whites are? If whites are truly so oppressive, why aren’t Black people making whole cities of their own with no white people around? If Blacks are truly oppressed, why aren’t whites rising up and forcing them out of their neighborhoods and cities? The progressive narrative is a bold-faced lie. No one with a brain should be listening to the progressives and their agenda to stoke hate and division. All colors can get along just fine when we see each other as human beings made in the image of God and choose to be selfless rather than selfish. Live where you want, live where you can afford. Fight against the progressive narrative that says you are victim or an oppressor.
Joseph Ford
Colorado Springs
The problem isn’t segregation
Regarding “The need for racially integrated housing in Colorado” in Sunday’s Gazette, exploring racially segregated areas in various parts of the U.S.
First, we ought to better understand the definition of “segregated.” As good as any I could find was: The separation or isolation of a race, class, or ethnic group by enforced or voluntary residence in a restricted area. Were these segregated communities enforced or voluntary? To my knowledge, none were forced, but voluntary, due to what they like and could afford. Pretty much like all of us.
A conclusion of the study was that children in racially segregated communities get poorer school grades, are less likely to go to college, and make less money during their career. The author, Bob Lovey, suggests a solution that we should create more integrated communities by implementing programs such as “equal opportunity home sales,” whatever that is. He wants to solve the problem by creating more integrated communities. The problem isn’t segregation, it’s education. A more direct and superior way is to merely improve education in those areas.
Erik Lessing
Monument
Attempts at dividing our country
How dare you imply that people of a different political persuasion than yourself, and Elise Westhoff, are ‘attacking’ philanthropy. Charity isn’t a question of Republicans vs. Democrats. Both parties give as liberally as they can. They not only give financially, but of their time too.
Whatever your opinion of the King-Grassley bill, it is a bi-partisan bill (supported by both Republican and Democrat). It wants the closing of loopholes for foundations and the setting of a time frame for disbursements. https://philanthropynewsdigest.org/news/philanthropy-divided-over-legislation-to-accelerate-daf-grants
We all need to read any proposed bills at non partisan sites.
For the record, Critical Race Theory, (the 1619 Project), is only being taught in colleges. It gives the history of the treatment of people of color. It explains much of the economic standing of Blacks today. There are no schools pushing for it to be taught either. All of this hoopla is nothing but the standard; keep the people stirred up, campaign.
FYI: Defunding the police is the moving of money for additional training, etc, not the bankrupting of the force. Why was this even brought up? No one says to cut back on charities. As I previously stated, all sides, and faiths, or lack thereof, give to charities.
Can we please stop with the attempts of dividing our country? There’s no need to point fingers, especially when it comes to charity. We’re all trying to do and be the best that we can.
Pat Hill
Colorado Springs