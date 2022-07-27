Skimping on maintenance
As reliable as those Capistrano swallows; as predictable as internet controversy; as unstoppable as politicians speechifying, comes another letter bemoaning the state of our roads. Jim White asks why our roads are worse today after a sales tax hike to fund repair and improvement. Kurt Vonnegut provides the answer: “Another flaw in the human character is that everybody wants to build and nobody wants to do maintenance.”
In tax-adverse Colorado Springs, we have happily built thousands of miles of roads, while systematically skimping on maintenance which, when deferred, inevitably leads to the need for either repair or rebuilding, which in turn are vastly more expensive. Some complain that their street is being resurfaced when it is “perfectly good.” But the road must be resurfaced when it is intact. If you wait until cracks and potholes appear, water has undermined the surface, and we are into repair.
So while the tax increase made a dent in our enormous maintenance backlog, it was nowhere near enough to compensate for our deferred maintenance, or for the growth Mr. White talks about.
The hard fact is that the money we’re paying now is getting us the roads we have. If we want better roads, we must pay more. The proverbial chickens (or are they swallows?) have come home to roost, and we can either pony up for the roads, or keep paying for the damage they do to our cars, which is probably costing more than the needed taxes. But complaining is cheaper.
Davide Migliaccio
Colorado Springs
Slow growth and water use
Almost daily we read an article or hear a story re water and its importance in our state and further downstream from our rivers.
Last week’s paper and again today’s bemoans the low levels not just in the Colorado but the many reservoirs it serves.
Then, tomorrow’s paper will highlight another huge business the state has attracted and how many jobs it will bring. And, of course, this means more residents. Just look east of Denver at the huge subdivisions being built on former prairie land.
Where does the water come from to support these new homes? Where does the water needed to support farming and ranching come from. The answer is simple: all from the same water that feeds the streams and rivers that further supply other farms, towns and ranchers. When do we all realize that yes global warming is changing the weather but also we really need to slow growth and water use in the state.
Thomas Henery
Morrison
Jews are not ‘all dead’
Sometimes I have to wonder where I have lived for the past 21 years, when we moved to Colorado Springs, within the first month of our arrival, my daughter came to me, face white as a sheet, saying that a neighborhood girl of 13 was amazed to find out that my daughter was Jewish. The girl blurted out, “Really? I thought you were all dead!” In what bubble did she learn that?
Similarly, it was a shock to read, 21 years later, the Gazette’s article on “new” burial practices, written by its “Religion Correspondent,” who likely is over the age of 13. The article says that, “traditionally,” human bodies are embalmed into a toxic sludge. Whose “tradition” does this? Not mine! While the article examines the burial practices of Hinduism, Buddhism, Islam, Protestant groups, Orthodox Christians, Mormons, there is no mention of the burial practices of the Jews, whose custom, “forever,” has forbidden embalming and cremation, based on the belief that humans should neither delay or hasten the return to dust of the body that formerly contained the spirit that God created.
Well, I suppose there was a mention of Jewish tradition, as the article quoted a theologian who said that natural burial “is the closest we can come to the way Christ was buried.” No surprise there since, per the Christian Bible, Jesus was born, lived, and ultimately was buried as a Jew. Yes, Gazette, it might come as a surprise that we Jews are not “all dead.”
Daniel Schnee
Colorado Springs
Just the facts
The focus of last week’s televised meeting of the Jan 6th Committee was on the 187 minutes between former-president Donald Trump’s departure from the Jan 6th rally at the Ellipse to the time he told the mob to go home. There were a variety of witnesses from Trump’s staff who testified. I want to emphasize some facts for you to consider.
The witnesses agreed that Trump sat in the dining room next to the Oval Office and watched Fox News as the assault developed. Investigators confirmed that he did not call any authority to control the mob. Gen. Mark Milley, the highest-ranking member of our military, testified: “You’re the commander in chief — you’ve got an assault on the Capitol of the United States of America and there’s nothing. No call? Nothing? Zero?”
At 2:24 p.m., while he could see the assault develop on Fox News, Trump tweeted: “Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done.” Some of Trump’s staffers testified that the tweet was: “terrible”, “wrong” and “extremely unhelpful.” Two White House officials, who greatly admired Trump, said that was a breaking point that prompted them to resign. One staffer sadly said: “It was essentially him giving the green light to these people.” We saw videos of the rioters reading Trump’s tweet and getting spun up.
Just the facts. There is nothing to dispute here. It is not hearsay; it is reality from the people who were there while Trump watched Fox. Devastating news.
Peter Knepell
Colorado Springs
Good man with a gun
You folks got it backwards. In your front page article on July 19, regarding the shooting/killing at the Indiana mall shooting, you published the photo of the villain rather than the hero. It should be the policy of every media outlet that can post photos to never show the face of those accused — such attention, psychologists tell us, is part of their motivation, even though happily in this case he is dead and cannot exult in his fame. Please publish only the name, sex, age and hometown of the evil one.
Instead please publish a photo of the young “responsible armed citizen” who undoubtedly saved lives. Why? Because this is another instance of a good man with a gun, stopping a bad man with a gun.
Marty Stoehr
Gleneagle