Sixty years of failure
So now the book banning by the progressives includes selected Dr. Seuss books, a series of books that I enjoyed reading to my two successive generations over the years and never realizing the racist idea being put in my head or of my kids and grandkids.
I guess that is the point of the banning, since I am not “woke” to systemic racism, I am too ignorant to realize that Theodor Geisel was subverting me and my family over the years and I must be protected, by the banners of these books. But wait, these book banners are the same progressive left that has largely controlled the domestic policies over the past 60 years on how to serve our nation’s poor and erase racism. Therefore, why should there be a concern about racism in our society? Weren’t the programs they instituted, such as the war on poverty, affirmative action and others meant to wipe out racism and inequality?
Apparently, those programs did not do so, but they did leave most of those they were meant to serve still in poverty, with destroyed family structures, a disrespect for education and our more and more individuals and groups declaring themselves victims.
So, by declaring the current society they created is racist, with the banning of books claimed to be racist, are they are now admitting to 60 years of failure? Maybe it is time for self-reflection by the left. They need to recognize that due to their apparent lack of success over the past 60 years, that their time is better spent reconsidering their failed policies, rather than spending time banning books.
Stephen Lord
Colorado Springs
Edit the Dr. Seuss books
Wouldn’t it be nice if we had the technology to publish the six Dr. Seuss books without the few offensive illustrations instead of banning them? Since the woke cancel culture crowd has outed Dr. Seuss as a racist, I expect there will be no more airings of any of the half dozen Grinch programs and movies at Christmas and no The Cat In The Hat Knows A Lot About That on PBS.
Bill Schaffner
Colorado Springs
May be time for public to vote
Here is another eye opener on our local government’s management of funds we support through our fees and taxes.
On one hand, the City Council recently approved increases to our stormwater fees with residential rates increasing to $7.50 per month in 2022 and $8 a month in 2023. Commercial properties monthly fees will rise to $40.50 per acre per month. In 2022, rates will increase to $43 per acre per month and to $45 in 2023.
On the other hand, it was reported in the Gazette March 5 that the Springs Hazmat Crew with the Fire Department will be restored and is being funded by “excess revenue from stormwater infrastructure improvement fees.” Which begs the question that if there is excess money through the stormwater program, why are the increases necessary; and, if funds are appropriated for the stormwater program, how than can they be used for public safety.
It is my guess someone has done a good job of justifying the need to protect stormwater runoff from chemical contaminants by having a hazmat team back in place. Decisions around the stormwater program were removed from the City Council before with a vote of the public. Maybe it is time to reconsider moving them back to a public vote again.
Alan Goins
Colorado Springs
Let Mother Nature take care of it
Hooray to Val Tenhaeff. He is exactly right about Daylight Savings Time (DST).
My small hometown tried one time to keep DST and because this was in Texas and they are one hour ahead of us, the elementary students had to have a flashlight to walk to school because it was not light until almost 9 a.m.
That didn’t last.
It is just now getting light by a little after 6 a.m., but when DST time starts three weeks earlier than previously it will be dark until 7 a.m. for a while.
Let Mother Nature take care of things naturally.
There is no longer a need for DST.
Cherry Burger
Colorado Springs
Such a critical topic
Thank you for the all the wonderful information in the drought stories you have recently provided. I find myself eagerly looking forward to the next part of the series.
This is such a critical topic for Colorado and all of the West. This series of stories has been well-researched and brought to light how water impacts so many people. Living in the city, it is far too easy to believe that a drought is impactful only when I can’t water my lawn or take a long shower. This series clearly demonstrates the need for deeper thinking on this topic.
Sharon Jamison
Colorado Springs
Both sides are not doing good
The letter comparing Ted Cruz vacation trip with Andrew Cuomo putting COVID-19 positive patients into nursing home would be laughable if so many people did not think this way.
The governor is responsible for the state he governs, a U.S. senator is one representative from the state he represents and has no actual authority to do anything in the state.
Cuomo has stated that the virus is highly contagious and in very deadly to the elderly, but ordered the state nursing home to take infected patients, and many died.
What was Cruz supposed to do, pass out bottled water, shovel snow?
The sooner we start accepting that both sides are doing “not good” things the sooner we can start to move to opening communications and start to heal the country.
Tom Keilers
Colorado Springs
Making our own choices
Regarding Gov. Jared Polis’ suggestion that we make March 20 meatless Saturday:
My husband and I will be celebrating our 42nd anniversary by going out for a big dinner on Saturday the 20th. Then we will go home and read Dr. Seuss books to our grandkids and then go to church the next morning.
Thank you, governor, for reminding us that we can still make our own choices!
Mary Scott
Colorado Springs
A brain-dead idea or not?
For those of you who might not have been watching, our liberal legislators up north have birthed a new idea which if anything is a clever idea on how to grind another of our basic freedoms into the ashes of progressive history. It is called House Bill 1106.
It would require that if you have a gun in your house, (you know that device that might help you protect you, your home, domicile, or even your castle); then it must be under lock and key!
Let me propose a scenario: You are in your castle, (there is some doctrine on this subject) and the doorbell rings.
Maybe not too smart, but you open the door. There stands the aggressor who appears to be intent on doing you harm. This is made clear by this malevolent individual showing you his/her weapon!
Under HB 1106 the options seem to be: Excuse me, Sir, or Madam will you excuse me while I twirl the combo on my safely secured weapon and retrieving same (this is called evening the odds) so that we can talk?
Question: Should I leave the door open or closed during this tense and scary moment? To all of you, I say: Is this a brain-dead idea or not?
For those of you who might say, How about the kids in the house? I don’t have kids in the house. I am 85 years old. When I did, I taught them to keep their hands off adult toys!
William Taylor
Peyton