Simplify the distribution process
I am 80 and my spouse is 79. I have been trying every day for 6 weeks to schedule an appointment and finally received my first vaccine dose yesterday, but I have been unable to get an appointment for my spouse. I have talked with other seniors in El Paso County and with friends and relatives my age in other Colorado counties and other states who seem to be more successful in getting vaccinated.
It appears that all the publicity and information about the vaccine is creating a great deal of frustration and anxiety among many seniors in El Paso County who are unable to schedule an appointment. My spouse asked me why I think this is so much more difficult than getting a flu shot every year. I told her that I think it’s because the state and county have overly complicated the distribution and appointment processes. Providers seem to be unable to efficiently schedule appointments because they do not know in advance if, when and how many doses of vaccine they will receive.
I am sure the public health officials are doing their best, but they should realize that it is almost impossible to schedule appointments without accurate and reliable scheduling of the vaccine distribution process. Improvements should be obvious — keep the priority scheme, simplify the distribution process and do away with the appointments.
Jim Merrick
Colorado Springs
Vehicle registrations decline
Recently there was another article in the Gazette regarding the decline in vehicle registrations. The latest claims that 2020 vs. 2019 new vehicle registrations down in Colorado by 12.5%, and 14.6% in El Paso County. Used vehicle registrations were stated to be down by 15.6% statewide. These percentages seem to be drawn from sales figures, and may not necessarily be a reconciliation of sales vs registrations.
While driving the streets of Colorado Springs daily for my work, I’ve noticed an amazing number of vehicles on our roads with out-of-state expired plates, Colorado expired plates and lots of so-called temporary tags that have expired months or some even more than a year ago.
Registering a new, or new-to-you vehicle requires paying applicable sales and various use taxes that benefit our community. If you’ve moved here with a vehicle or made a purchase, typically you have 60 days to register that vehicle. If this has become optional, maybe those of us who are paying these taxes and use fees should stop, and save ourselves a little money?
Larry Syslo
Colorado Springs
A reasonable minimum wage
I was happy to read economist Dean Baker’s op-ed piece about the need to raise the minimum wage. To let it remain at a horrendously low amount for 12 years is a national disgrace.
Baker puts to rest the conservative lie that the minimum wage costs jobs. There is no evidence that happens. It didn’t happen in New York and California, where the minimum wage was raised.
Without a minimum wage we’ll return to the bad old days of worker exploitation, sweat shops and employer tyranny, when employees labored in poverty. A sensible minimum wage means that a worker can afford to buy what he or she produces and has a sense of dignity and self-worth. It ensures a moderate if not lavish standard of living.
A reasonable minimum wage, which is something that this country doesn’t have now, is good for the overall economy, because more money is circulated by more people. That in turn is good for business. So a higher minimum wage is something that the business community should support.
David J. Baker
Colorado Springs
The worth of rural areas
Although it will not happen, the secession of Weld County and subsequent incorporation into Wyoming leads to some interesting speculation. One could see that with Weld County’s secession there would be a quick secession of counties from Julesburg to Springfield. In the off chance that happens, it also could be imagined that Jackson, Moffat and Rio Blanco counties would follow suit, Moffat and Jackson being adjacent to Wyoming.
What little influence the rural areas of Colorado had was extinguished when the courts ruled that the Colorado Senate had to be apportioned according to population in effect making the Colorado Senate just a second House of Representatives. Most importantly that court shifted more power to the Denver urban area.
If I had my way the Colorado Senate would be made up of 64 senators, one from each county. That at least would allow the rural areas to have some voice. Of course that will never happen.
Current statewide Colorado politicians Jared Polis, Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper don’t really acknowledge rural areas nor do they attempt to represent them, their votes mainly come from the Denver/Boulder metro area. They do like to set up open spaces, wilderness areas and national monuments in rural areas but to them that is all the rural areas are worth.
Michael L. Larsen
Colorado Springs
The one available bright line given
There’s a question regarding the Donald Trump impeachment that no one seems to be asking, perhaps because there is no good answer. How long does a president or other impeachable government official need to be out of office before he or she can no longer be impeached?
Having crossed the one available bright line given in the Constitution, we have no further guidance. Could Bill Clinton have pushed to impeach George Bush I, to make sure Bush could never run against Clinton again? Should Bush II have had Al Gore (VP is an impeachable office) impeached for that same reason? Should Washington and Jefferson be impeached now, just to make a statement about how much we all despise slavery?
Eric Nickerson
Colorado Springs