Simpich offering is wonderful
After reading about it in The Gazette, we went to the Simpich Theater website and watched the video by David Simpich titled “Portraits,” in which he interviews various “little people” about their extraordinary life lessons.
It was done a few years ago before a live audience, as is the case with the various marionette productions he has done over the years. Of course it’s his livelihood. Now, as a gift to the community, he has placed this wonderful show on the internet for all of us to enjoy while confined to our homes during this Easter season. We are most grateful.
John and Celia Snyder
Colorado Springs
Reopen small businesses
First, I am saddened by the deaths, illness and families affected by COVID-19. My gratitude is extended to all medical/health care workers, from physicians to those who clean up.
Second, I am very grieved for the small and medium-sized businesses that have been affected by the economic shutdown. Some Americans who saved all their lives to open their own business, or worked lifelong to continue a “generational” family business, will never be able to restore them to the levels that drove our nation’s economy to its highest ever seen before, thanks to our president’s economic policies.
Total deaths from COVID-19 nationwide at this moment are about 15,000 (CDC), while 80,000 (CDC) died of the flu this past winter (2019-20) Source: Google.
Reopen businesses where employees and customers can “distance,” such as restaurants, stores, theaters and others. Distancing is easier in large stores, sports arenas, meetings, etc., so open them! Open thrift stores where low-income Americans buy their children’s clothing and household necessities. I call children’s clothing essential!
Also, we need our fresh fruits and vegetables for health and fresh flowers and craft-making materials.
Give the Americans some credit! People can use their own judgment to stay home rather than run any risk. Life is full of risks! All along, flu deaths should have been shown right next to COVID-19 deaths, though I realize the seriousness of a new virus. There are three kinds of lies: “Lies, damned lies and statistics!”
Alice Marie Resch
Colorado Springs
Some thoughts on the crisis
The media are asking why the federal government didn’t act on news of the virus when they first heard of it in November. Could it be that Congress was mainly working to get President Donald Trump impeached?
Also, am I the only one who saw what looked like thousands of people on the docks in New York watching the hospital ship come in? Why wasn’t social distancing being practiced? And NYC wonders why their number of cases is so high!
Linda Schroeter
Colorado Springs
Retirees barred from the academy
Regarding the letter a few days ago about the Air Force Academy and a letter being a threat, the real issue is barring retirees from entering the installation. Just makes no sense. Many of us go to the academy regularly to shop, to hike, to bike or just visit. I have been to the commissary and exchange many times over the years and it never was crowded, let alone the many trails. So now, we are unable to visit uncrowded places so we can instead go to crowded places — does that make sense? And it’s seniors/retirees like us that are likely to get the virus.
Come on, academy leadership, use some common sense here. The academy is a big place and can certainly accommodate a lot of people without them getting near one another. Stopping people from using the academy bike/hike trails is not helping us get through this pandemic.
So if the academy is so concerned about us retirees entering and passing on the virus then I assume all the base residents are not allowed to leave and possibly infect all of us non academy residents?
Benny Terry
Colorado Springs
Freedom is a treasured gift
Sometimes we forget how lucky we are. Although we currently face some restrictions and stay-at-home orders, we should be ever mindful of one of our most treasured gifts. The gift of freedom.
Though we might not be able to move about like we are used to, we still are a country that treasures and has paid dearly for that freedom. It has required a great deal of sacrifice by people willing to give whatever it takes to preserve it.
As we once again put our first responders in the face of danger, we should take a moment and reflect on just how lucky we are. We may not be as free right now as we are used to being, but because of these brave people, we soon will be again. It is often said that freedom isn’t free, but for those of us fortunate enough to live in this country, it is available. We will get through this latest crisis, and things will get back close to normal. But without the men and women who serve and have served in the past, that normal might look considerably different.
Tom Shipp
Colorado Springs
Poor quality of street f
iller
Joe Sontag’s comments regarding potholes and manhole covers hit the nail on the head (The Gazette, April 10) and all I can add is Amen.
I do have a question though, why is such poor-quality pothole filler used? My street was repaired with a much better grade repair material not being used in pothole repair. Does the mayor ever get out of his office to see, firsthand, what is going on with street repairs?
Gene Foitek
Colorado Springs