Show some pride in our city
I have lived here in Colorado Springs since 1970. It used to be such a clean, beautiful city! That is not the case any longer. The streets are lined with every kind of litter. Evidently a good portion of the population feels it is perfectly OK to use our city streets as their personal trash can.
When I walk in my neighborhood, I pick up cans, bottles, fast food containers, and any other kind of trash people throw out of their vehicles. It is not unusual to get a full 13 gallon trash bag in just 3 blocks.
I guess the city of Colorado Springs has better projects to spend money on. It is definitely not the roads. Perhaps they can offer jobs to people to help clean up our fair city. I do my part for free as support of my community. It would be helpful if all other home owners would do the same in their neighborhoods.
Let’s show some pride in our city and clean it up.
Theresa Brown
Colorado Springs
Need low income housing
I’ve lived in Colorado Springs for over 48 years and I have noticed that land developers for residential homes have had to put aside so many acres of land for the public parks etc. within their developments. I would like our elected officials on the City Council to do the same thing with the “many” new apartment complexes going up in our city right now.
Why not have every new apartment building going up have to set aside at least a certain percentage (maybe 20%) of the apartment complex for low income, disabled and the seniors who need low income housing. We have a major shortage of low income and subsidized housing units available. There are long waiting lists. Why not have the out of state housing developers return something back to the city who allows them to build and make a profit. We need more ways to help our citizens who need low income housing. City Council, please look into this or find other ways to make a difference for our citizens who need help.
B. Scott Smith
Colorado Springs
Narrow minded and hurtful
I am writing to express my disgust and horror at the views flaunted by D-11 Board members Jason Jorgenson and Al Loma. Their views are narrow minded and hurtful. Their behavior is immature and unprofessional.
Both men can’t seem to restrain themselves from sharing offensive and hurtful memes, quotes, or quips on social media. I can only imagine what they think and say in private.
Neither man’s “apology” was a true apology. Jorgensen seemed to express regret that others found offensive what he found humorous or entertaining. That is not an apology and should not be treated as such. Loma only seemed to apologize that people were offended by his personal opinions, never denying that they are his personal opinions. He was sorry that it drew attention and criticism to the Board. But he would not be sorry if more of the public or the Board agreed with him. Shame on these two and those who support them because their personal opinions and views are supposed to be what guides this community in educating our young.
I work with the students myself and each one is unique and special. We all should be doing so much more to value these young people and yet we have Board members who are trying to stifle their potential by closing doors, affixing labels, and applying judgment.
I strongly urge city leaders to publicly denounce the hateful rhetoric from these two Board members and that they should be reprimanded and/or called to resign.
Renate Cahill
Colorado Springs
Customer would pay conversion costsRe: Letter “Utilities needs new governance”, Feb 20.
For the past 35 years I have been a co-instructor for a national utility association course entitled “Constructing, Operating & Maintaining Underground Distribution Systems”.
In this course, we address the costs of converting overhead (OH) lines to underground (UG) lines.
A 2007 study of conversion costs indicated a range from $400,000 to $1.7 million per mile. A 2009 study shows the costs range from $500,000 to $3 million per mile. A 2012 study has costs ranging from $1.2 million to $3.5 million per mile. CSU’s estimate of $733,000 per mile is certainly reasonable and may even be on the low end of the spectrum for today’s costs.
Keep in mind, that these costs do not include the cost of converting communications facilities (telephone, CATV, etc.).
Additionally, each customer will be responsible for the cost of converting their overhead service entrance to an underground service entrance.
Some utilities have abandoned their conversion projects because of the number of customers (50% +) that refused to convert their service entrances.
Those customers that live in neighborhoods that are served with underground utilities have paid the cost for the underground electric system through CSU’s Aid to Construction policy. It would be absolutely inappropriate for these customers to subsidize (through electric rate increases) the cost of converting the remaining CSU overhead system to underground. If those CSU customers currently served by overhead lines desire to be served underground, they should pay the conversion costs.
Mark Swan
Colorado Springs
A thousand thanks not enough
I cannot say thank you to America enough. I was one of those children’s faces looking up as Col. Gail Halvorsen’s (Page A2, on Friday, Feb. 18) plane flew over and dropped the candy parachutes at Tempelhof Airport, Berlin. I was 12 years old at the time, born and lived in Berlin during the war and occupation by Russian troops. They were barbaric and when the Americans were announced as our new occupiers, we didn’t know what to expect.
Then, here are these delicious treats falling from the airplanes that brought us our daily supplies. Thank you America for raising up such men. Some 18 years later I met and married one of these airmen who loved us and I have sought to repay a debt to America during the 55 years we have been married. I could never repay you or the gentlemen who loved us as much as Col. Halvorsen did. I am glad to be an American citizen now and try to love others as much as these dear men did. What a blessed way to start my Friday, with this story on Page 2. A thousand thanks could never be enough. Please relay our gratitude to his family.
Lucie Wilson
Colorado Springs