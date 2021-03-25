Should have canceled spring break
I know this may upset some people especially those I worked with until my retirement as a teacher/coach/GED teacher/supervisor. Here it goes. With all the stuff we’ve (this country, state, county, city, neighborhood, family) been through this past year, why are school districts giving students spring break? It seems to me that this would have been a very opportune time to play catch-up on meeting curriculum standards.
Didn’t my former colleagues pretty much have the fall semester off? How are parents realistically going on vacation with the economy the way it is? Here’s my biggest concern for those families who can afford a vacation to places unknown remember, we’re just coming off a quarantine. My former colleagues who have not been vaccinated might be justified to be concerned. Makes more sense to have canceled spring break and accomplish a few positive strokes from the public, especially if a district is trying to pass a bond issue, attract students, improve test scores, etc.
LeRoy Valdez
Colorado Springs
End 30-word limit on ballot issues
This time of year, great trails on sunny March days can be found near Monument. You’ll find abundant parking, a pond, one very impressive rock and miles of trails.
And I’ll stop right there. I’d love to tell you more, but I’ve used my 30-word limit.
Fact is, it’s tough to explain anything adequately in just 30 words. Try explaining the virtues of Colorado Springs to a stranger in fewer than 30 words. You can’t.
Now try to clearly explain a multimillion dollar ballot initiative to a voter in 30 words or less. That voter is likely to vote no. Exactly what was intended when the 30-word limit was concocted?
The 30-word limit on ballot language needs to end now. It’s a restriction that doesn’t mesh with good governance. Transparency and accountability matter — two reasons no other city in Colorado has adopted the 30-word limit.
Susan Davies
Colorado Springs
Farewell to the ‘Indians’
As a K-12 attendee of District 12 schools, (graduated 1972) I was saddened to hear of the vote to eliminate the Indian as a symbol of the high school.
When I was in school, I didn’t play sports but always enjoyed the sense of being an “Indian.” The maroon and white image was always in our minds, the Indian being a remote but superior part of our identity. I never remember anybody dressing up in fake Indian gear at games, or doing a “tomahawk chop”, or feeling the symbol was in any way disrespectful.
But I’m a white guy, a European American. Do I have a say, or know what I’m talking about? It’s true that Anglo-American civilization swept over native America like a mighty wind and we destroyed what we could of Indian culture. After that, we fell in love with all things Indian! It’s ironic but true; and that’s why we have teams named “Indian” or for particular tribes. Because we Americans realized that there was nothing ever so cool, so brave, as to ride the endless plains and mountains, free, like Indians. And there never will be, again.
Things change; some things are lived, then lost forever. I was lucky to be able to attend the old/new high school of the 1960s, the beautiful, open, Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired campus, just right for 600 students. Gone forever; the new high school half palace, half prison, too big.
So it goes. Farewell to the “Indians!”
Stephen Morath
Colorado Springs
Better way than the way of anger
The tragic shooting Monday at Boulder’s King Soopers is resulting in the typical, shallow response-as-usual — “Just ban guns!”
Just a short distance from our Colorado country church only weeks ago, there were two or three deaths from stabbings. I never read about anyone responding with an outcry to ban knives. No one is outraged about cowboys’ ropes and lariats just because many people have hung themselves with a rope. No one is coming to my home to take away my nice bed sheets just because sheets have been used to suffocate someone. There are so many ways to kill — including fatally hurtful words that take hope from others and drive them to suicide. The problem is not the guns, knives, sheets, Republicans or Democrats. The problem is banning God and his Word and prayer from schools and public arenas.
The Bible tells us not only not to kill our neighbor but to love our neighbor as ourselves. We common people can’t do anything right now about the shooter of Boulder’s tragedy; that is up to the courts now. But what if each of us today, in the wake of that tragedy, would think about our own anger toward people who have hurt us — and would choose to forgive and not let bitterness control our lives any longer? What if we would reach out with love to one person near us who is struggling with anger or depression — whether a child or adult acquaintance? Make a phone call, buy an ice cream cone, offer to listen to their story or help with something they need.
Stop watching TV and playing on your screen long enough to cook a from-scratch meal for your loved one. Read a good story together. Read a Psalm from the Bible or a chapter in John. Confess your sins and believe in the Christ of the gospel who loved you and gave himself for you. Pray to our heavenly Father. Hug your spouse, child or parent. Go to bed early for once and get enough sleep. Take a walk in the sunshine. Buy and enjoy a pet. Share a pie or pot of stew with someone in need.
You might just discover that by immersing yourself in God, in forgiveness and hope, and in doing good, you will discover that there is a better way than the way of anger and bitterness, hopelessness and murder. May every death remind us to step up with love and kindness toward those around us.
May we overcome evil with good!
Anna Lucas
Colorado Springs