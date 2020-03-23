Be grateful for grocery employees
This morning, I went to the King Soopers on Austin Bluffs and Academy. I asked a female employee how she was doing. She did not look at me, and just said, “Not good.” When I asked if people were being rude, she replied, “Yes. People have gone crazy.”
She then told me a little bit about what the employees are having to put up with, but the worst to me, by far, was the fact that someone actually spit on one of her fellow co-workers because the store was out of stock on a particular item. I am ashamed that anyone would treat any store employee this way.
These people are doing the best they can under extremely trying conditions. They are even risking their very health just by showing up to do their jobs. All of us owe every one of them our appreciation and respect. It is not an employee’s fault because members of the public are hoarding.
Next time you go to a grocery store, please say “Thank you” to the people who allow us to keep some semblance of normalcy in our lives. I, for one, am very grateful, and you should be, too.
Sheila Lockwood
Colorado Springs
Humor and empathy in trying times
Thank you so much for your humor and empathy during these trying times. We loved the Stay! title in the “former” GO! section (super clever!) and the “Photo Therapy” pictures are beautiful ... very timely and much needed.
We truly enjoy reading the paper everyday and appreciate your adaptability. We’re grateful you’re able to continue operations and keep us informed ... thank you! Please stay healthy & take care of yourselves!
Wishing you all the best!
Mark & Sharla Davis
Colorado Springs
Keep our parks and trails open
Some communities around the country are closing parks. For example, Waterton Canyon near Denver was shut down. Many of us in the Conservation Community believe such closures run counter to what health experts are saying. That is, spending time outdoors contributes to better physical and mental health.
We are acutely aware that we are in the midst of a health crisis and that the public should adhere to the safety guidelines provided.
We are fortunate to live in one of the most beautiful regions in our country with world-class parks and trails just minutes away.
Parks are the heart of our neighborhoods. Closing them would be another blow to our communities’ collective spirit in coping with this crisis.
Time and again, when confronted with a challenge, the citizens of our region rise to the occasion When maintenance needs become a problem in our parks, we know our citizens will do their part in packing out their own trash.
Our parks are some of our greatest assets and our citizens will rally around their care when called upon.
We implore our decision-makers, keep our parks and trails open. Along with helping to take care of the health of our parks, trails and open spaces; we are committed to being your partner in the health of our community.
Susan Davies
Trails and Open Space Coalition
Take another look at parking fees
Just a thought Colorado Springs: Just read a headline from my hometown of Boone, N.C. “Boone, Blowing Rock ease parking fees, restrictions to support curbside services.”
The article goes on to say, “Downtown Boone and Blowing Rock are opting not to enforce their normal parking regulations as many downtown restaurants are utilizing curbside delivery in the wake of the 2019 novel coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic, according to statements from each town’s officials.”
Let’s take a closer look at our parking fees/hours and make some changes. This way, we can help out our downtown businesses impacted by the coronavirus changes.
Karen Adams
Colorado Springs
Questions on bail out money
The idea of bail out checks with our economy really slowing down is fine idea; however, I have a couple of questions.
Where is the money coming from? Does the government have a secret slush fund that they can draw from? Are we going to quit sending out foreign aid? Did some gee whiz programs get canceled? I would like some transparency on this please.
Also I would like to know up front are these checks going to be taxed? Just like to know so I don’t get surprised next year.
On the bailouts, I do like the idea of “strings attached” as it is unfortunate but true that often the only way the right thing gets done is if it is mandated with some enforcement teeth. Hopefully we learned from the last time with in-house bonuses and stock buy backs.
Michael S. Welsh
Colorado Springs
Could we all use our imaginations?
Could we not explore placing into service the old St. Francis Hospital downtown?
Could we not set up centers in school gymnasiums where volunteers could manufacture personal protective gear for our first responders? Could we operate these small manufacturing centers 24/7 with volunteers and employ those laid off? Could we do this safely by creating numerous manufacturing centers?
Could schools offer meals 24/7 to those that have urgent needs?
Could grocery stores offer prepackaged groceries for pick up or delivery at a set price to help reduce contact in the grocery stores?
Could we all use our imaginations to resolve our present challenges?
Dean Miller
Colorado Springs