Losing government accountability
If you’re like us, you probably received a pretty little flyer in the mail stating that voting for Proposition CC this November is the best thing — it claims that it will build roads, hire better teachers and instill government transparency — well it is nothing but a scam to once and for all get rid of TABOR. (Taxpayers Bill of Rights).
If TABOR is lost in this election, so is government accountability. This is just a way for the government to spend money on what it wants with money being no object. The taxpayers by all means should keep government accountable and by keeping TABOR, this will continue to be enforced.
How do I know this? My husband and I are not natives of Colorado. We were born, lived and moved out here from the Chicagoland area four years ago. We do know something about excess government spending with no accountability. Eventually, government spends so much money that they need to raise taxes. Our taxes went up $1,600 in one year in Illinois — we must not let that happen here in Colorado.
The non-natives of this state also really need to step up and protect Colorado, Coloradans and their Taxpayer Bill of Rights!
Karen Swanson
Colorado Springs
Playing with semantics
Rep. Pete Lee is correct in saying Prop CC does not abolish TABOR, but Rep. Lee is playing with semantics. If approved, Prop CC would eliminate a very key feature of TABOR. TABOR was put into the state constitution in 1992 by the voters. It requires the government to issue rebates or future discounts to taxpayers whenever the state collects revenue beyond TABOR’s formula.
Prop CC eliminates the provision of TABOR that requires the government to issue rebates. Another provision of TABOR whereby voters have to decide on new taxes and any long-term borrowing repaid with tax dollars is left intact. Prop CC does ask the voters to allow the state to retain tax revenues in excess of the TABOR cap, but it does this one final time. Never again will the voters be able to approve the spending of taxes beyond TABOR’s formula on what is important to the people (think roads). The politicians will be able to continue spending tax dollars on their favorite projects instead of returning the tax dollars to the voters to spend on what is important to them. The politicians have been trying hard to eliminate all or parts of TABOR. Don’t let Colorado become a tax-hungry state.
Fred Nelson
Colorado Springs
Short-term rentals are illegal hotels
Many of us in the legal commercial lodging industry see STRs as illegal lodging businesses. Colorado Springs and El Paso County need to regulate this illegal practice, to alleviate many issues with commercial lodging businesses and neighborhood values.
Regulations needed:
• Owner occupied 24/7 (true home sharing)
• Primary residence of the owner (no business entities or property management)
• One STR per owner
• No multifamily residential properties. These easily become hotels
• No transfer of STR licenses, this could create quite a shell game
• All taxed commercially, property taxed as zoned commercial
• All public services like utilities at commercial rates and inspections on swimming pools & hot tubs with fees
• Require commercial insurance
• Banks should be notified home is providing public lodging
• STRs addresses should be public
Many STR listings are de facto hotels that can evade hospitality regulations giving them an unfair advantage over traditional hotels.
Many STRs also rent their properties through Facebook, go undetected avoiding online commissions. Repeat guests reserve by direct contact to owner, avoid fees, pay cash, leaving sales tax to the honor system. Yeah, that works, LOL. This is hurting our economy, not helping. It’s a fast cash business out of control.
Lizabeth Salinas
Colorado Springs
Let’s ditch the negativity
Robert Bee’s letter criticizing Eric Timlin struck a chord with me. Yes, Eric drove an hour to a climate event. However, it’s worth pointing out that it takes more than eight hours to bike from Denver to Colorado Springs. Secondly, public transportation between Denver and the Springs, and within the Springs is extremely lacking. Shaming people for driving and the personal use of fossil fuels is counterproductive. What we need to be focusing our energy on is systemic change.
Instead of fighting each other, let’s fight at the state and federal level for better public transportation, more electric vehicles and increased renewable energy. We are living in a time of climate crisis, so let’s ditch the negativity and work together on solutions.
Nicole Friedman
Colorado Springs
Waiting tables is not easy work
Mike Golden (“Tips need to be earned”) clearly has never worked a day in his life in the food service industry and it shows. Tips are not the same as bonuses or commissions, as the latter are paid in addition to a fair base salary or wage and can be considered extra, or discretionary income. Food service workers are paid far below minimum wage with the expectation that the patrons of the restaurant will contribute by leaving gratuity in exchange for service. If a person takes your order, brings your food/drinks and cleans up after you, they have done their job and deserve to be paid accordingly. Those that go above and beyond and serve you well deserve extra compensation for a job well done.
Under no circumstance is it OK to not tip a server at the end of a meal — they have to “tip out” their busses, bartenders, and any other support staff based on their sales, so when you leave a server nothing they end up paying for the privilege of serving you. For the record, TIPS is not an acronym. The word began being used in the 1600s before acronyms existed. Waiting tables is extremely hard work, and not everyone is going to be excellent at it. But if a person is waiting on you hand and foot, you sure as heck better pay them for their time, period.
Jenna Hilb
Colorado Springs