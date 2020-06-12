Shortsighted and foolish decision
Regarding your Gazette article, “Colorado Springs City Council approves ordinance to allow apartments in Single Family Neighborhoods”, by Mary Shinn on Wednesday, this is a shortsighted and foolish decision. There is no clear mechanism for enforcement. No fees to cover enforcement. Renters (not just family members) are allowed. This doesn’t address traffic/parking density in single-family neighborhoods that were never designed for it. I predict crime will increase, parking and traffic problems in single-family neighborhoods will increase, slumlords will increase, poor property maintenance will increase, and misuse and destruction of HOA or public resources like parks will occur.
Property values due to the above will decrease except in HOA neighborhoods that ban it. Many high-value neighborhoods ban it. This is a poorly thought out decision. In fact, this is a dream come true for the libertarian attitude of “it’s my property and I can do what I want with it’. All HOAs need to ban STRs and ADUs in their covenants as that is now their only recourse. Doug Bruce would most likely love this, and we know how that worked out.
Neil L. Talbott
Colorado Springs
Law enforcement and homeless youthsTo the Colorado Springs City Council:
I’m writing today on behalf of The Place, which as you know works with youths experiencing homelessness in our community by providing shelter, housing, outreach, health care, and education and employment services to help young people get off the street and on with their lives.
Our organization stands in full support of the Exploratory Panel for Police Transparency and Accountability.
Because of their vulnerability, young people in homelessness especially need protection from assault, rape and other crimes. When they do not feel that they can trust law enforcement, these youths become even more of a target.
In April, there were 361 youths experiencing homelessness counted in our community (A Way Home America & Pikes Peak Continuum of Care). Fully half were young people of color. Given the racial disparities that for decades have shown up in data around school suspensions, incarceration and foster placement, this higher risk of homelessness is, while atrocious, not surprising.
About 30% of youths at The Place are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or queer. Eighty-five to 90% of incarcerated LGBTQ youths are youths of color (Unjust: LGBTQ Youth Incarcerated In The Juvenile Justice System, June 2017).
Black and brown young people are disproportionately being expelled from school, stopped by the police, and arrested and convicted as juveniles and adults. A mountain of work needs to be done to shift our community’s focus from policing these at-risk young people to, instead, serving them.
Improving transparency and accountability of law enforcement is a good step. It will increase the ability of youths in homelessness — and all of us — to have trust and confidence in our community’s police.
Shawna Kemppainen
Colorado Springs
City Council’s voting record
The City Council has been busy (again) voting contrary to the wishes of significant portions of our residents. Approval of granny flats in single-family neighborhoods despite opposition from most single-family homeowners is curious, at best. Purchase of the Pike-view Quarry with enormous reclamation costs seems fiscally irresponsible. This is exacerbated since the federal, state and local governments in Colorado own over 44% of property in the state. The approval of a new northeast subdivision without adequate evacuation routes does not seem safe and is opposed by residents in the area.
When reporting on City Council decisions, it would be nice if The Gazette would publish the vote of each council member. It would help residents decide who to vote for or against when they are up for reelection.
Randall Kouba
Colorado Springs
Listen to the other side
Ah, another recent morning with the newspaper and a hot cup of coffee. The sun is coming up over the hill to the east as I take a big swig of the joe and nearly spit it out. There were grounds in the cup, as the filter in the basket collapsed. Not a problem, as I can strain it into another cup.
I read the paper and see an article about rising sea levels destroying pristine beaches, and the accompanying photo is of the Salton Sea, with hardly pristine beaches. What do these have in common? Bad filters. The coffee is hardly an issue, but when we rely on information, filters are necessary. Where did the article come from? Who vetted the information? Is there a hidden bias? Does the organization publishing it have a vested interest in promoting or destroying the subject?
We are barraged every day by information from a plethora of sources; it can be overwhelming. But before we jump to conclusions and post about anything, especially if we are not experts in the field being discussed, we should verify the truth or the story behind it. It is rarely black and white. I have seen unsubstantiated references to St Augustine having said “audi partem alteram, ” or more simply listen to the other side. We might just learn something new. Now, for a fresh cup of coffee.
Doug Haug
Colorado Springs
Release the body cam videos
It has been two weeks since George Floyd was killed by four Minneapolis police officers. The video of his killing was the spark that set off a worldwide examination of police brutality.
One day before Floyd was killed, five Colorado Springs police officers killed Chad Burnett. We do not yet know why Burnett was killed. The reason we don’t is because Mayor John Suthers is refusing to release the body camera video from those five officers. What is Mayor Suthers hiding?
Steven R. Waldmann
Colorado Springs