Shoplifters are the winners

I do not understand how someone can enter a retail store, take expensive products and not pay, get arrested only to return a few days later to the same store, to resume their spree of shoplifting.

I understand this is a low priority for the police with the major crimes but prices are going up, and retailers might just close their doors out of frustration, like some of these major cities throughout the U.S. People complain about cost so the only ones that win are the shoplifters. They know they will not be held, even if they can’t afford bail so they can go on.

Life is good for these people; maybe we are doing something wrong.

Larry V. Guerin

Colorado Springs

Colorado needs a Prop. 13

Russell Elsberry (Letters to the Editor “Against Proposition HH”, Gazette Aug. 20) got it right at the end of his letter by promoting the benefits of California’s Prop 13, a straightforward 6-page proposition (compare to SB303, the tax measure of more than 50 pages loaded with pork that passed in Colorado in May).

As a senior, I was compelled to write my state legislators and the governor when SB303 was being rammed through with the following plea, “I need the protection modeled after California’s Prop 13, not another band-aid (SB303) to replace a band-aid (Galagher Amendment).”

If your readers are not familiar with Prop 13, here is what I remember from 1978 when I was in college in San Diego:

Property values and taxes were ratcheting up as “flipping” and “property management” caught on (sound familiar?)

My grandmother was on a fixed income, and the ever-increasing property taxes were a burden on her.

Prop 13 limits the property tax to 1% of the base value (usually the most recent price) and perhaps more importantly limits any increases by county assessors to 2% annually.

After the Galagher repeal, Colorado seniors who could afford their homes 30 years ago and indeed might have paid them off will have to pay high taxes driven by the nouveau riche of the 2020s, wealthy immigrants from big-money states, out-of-state commercial property owners, and Chinese investors. And then what happens to our seniors?

I have not read the proposed Proposition 50, which Elsberry alludes to. If it puts something on the ballot similar to California’s Prop 13, to wit, “limit the property tax to 1% of the base value and limit any increases by county assessors to 2% annually”, and if it passes the special interest smell test, and if it follows the old army adage K.I.S.S., I may consider it.

John Robinson

Colorado Springs

A multimillion dollar superstar

In regards to the article on Shohei Ohtani’s elbow injury, why would a GM (Perry Minasian) be the one to comment on the diagnosis? If the article is accurate, after experiencing elbow pain, The Associated Press states that Ohtani “insisted on playing in the nightcap even after the tear was discovered while running tests between games”.

It is difficult for me to believe that any major league medical staff — or manager — would allow any player — let alone one of Ohtani’s superstar status — play with a known injury of any kind regardless of a player’s desire to play. It was known that he underwent Tommy John surgery in 2018, and I feel certain preservation of his arm was a priority for all parties involved in the Angels organization. Luke Zahlmann’s article goes on to quote the GM stating he had “cramps and was dehydrated” and had come out of other games early. This last game he threw 26 pitches before exiting with what at first was “arm fatigue,” which quickly changed to his second UCL tear in 5 years! I agree that “Ohtani’s pressure to perform was only part of L.A.’s aggression that bordered on malpractice”.

If the second opinion confirms a 2nd UCL tear, it will be interesting to see who is held responsible for possibly altering the career of a multimillion dollar superstar.

P.J. Gardner

Colorado Springs

How horrifying is this?

We know the question “What’s wrong with this picture?” In reference to the picture of Leah Payne in a recent Gazette holding a sign that reads “I HAD AN ABORTION” wearing a shirt with the words “ABORTION” plastered all over it. Come on people, we all know what an abortion is. It is ending the life of a defenseless, innocent baby. At what stage of the pregnancy, first second or third trimester, doesn’t change the fact. A mother’s womb should be the safest place for a baby to live and grow. How terrifying and heartbreaking that we live in a world where this is not reality.

Our most helpless, our own children are not protected. And not by some random murderer on the street, no, and how horrifying is this? The murderer is the baby’s mother. Not only is this legal, it is accepted and fine with millions of people. How can this be?

The defense or excuse of “It’s my body” is only a half-truth. Yes it is your body but not just your body anymore. There is a living baby who has become a part of it — by no choice of his/her own. Women want to have “choice” but are taking away the “choice” of another human being in making their “choice”. How is that right? The sign should read “I KILLED MY BABY” and the shirt should have the words “KILL” plastered all over it.

A little too brutal for you? Well that’s exactly what abortion is. But I guess holding a sign and wearing a shirt with those words would make the person out to be a monster. So what’s wrong with this picture? Everything!

Suzy Kemp

Colorado Springs