Shop like you did before the virus
Going shopping during this time of dealing with the virus basically turns into a treasure hunt due to the clearing of the shelves by people who have panicked. Yes, the virus is scary; we don’t know how long it will last, but one thing we should keep in mind. We don’t need to buy out the stores. Just shop like you did before the virus hit, and everyone will be able to get the items they need without worrying if they will be there for them to get. Don’t let this pandemic turn us into hoarders. We will survive this.
Val Tenhaeff
Colorado Springs
A scary time for kids
I read the letter from Virgia Szostak about how scary this coronavirus is to people now. When I was young in the early 1950s, polio was a lot more scary than this virus. Polio either killed you or paralyzed you for life, and they did not know where or how you contracted it.
In the movie theater, there was an iron lung in the lobby you had to walk by which really scared us because we did not want to wind up in one of those. It was a scary time for kids. I was in the second grade, and we were the first test group to receive the polio vaccine. No one knew if it would prevent it or possibly give you polio. I am now 74 and thankful the polio vaccine worked. I am optimistic we will produce a vaccine for this virus, and it will pass.
Don Bosin
Colorado Springs
We don’t need to become California
Your editorial concerning abolishment of Colorado’s death penalty law was spot-on.
Once again, this demonstrates what happens when left-wing “progressives” control the Legislature and every statewide office.
For two sessions, the Legislature and the governor have done nothing but overreached with everything they have touched. Why? Because they can!
When are the people of Colorado going to wake up and recognize that the last thing we need is to become another California?
One last thought: Jim Castle, the attorney for two of the convicted killers was quoted in the Denver Post as follows: “...It’s a good day in the sense that in Colorado, life is a little more precious now.”
Tell that to the families of the murder victims.
Peter H. Rhoads
Colorado Springs
Facing diffi
cult, painful decisions
I am very upset with Gov. Jared Polis’ most recent decision to enact a “stay-at-home order.” This decision is devastating businesses and many, many families. In fact, I would postulate that the economic destruction of his decision will ultimately hurt more people than the coronavirus would have.
Both of my adult daughters lost their jobs today as a result of his order. I lost my second job today, too. We are facing very difficult and painful decisions on how we will take care of our financial obligations. Polis’ decision is causing tremendous stress in our lives, and frankly, has angered us greatly.
What especially infuriates me is that this drastic measure is unnecessary and unprecedented. Although COVID-19 has killed several thousand people worldwide, Polis’ decision ignores that fact that there are thousands and thousands of people in the United States, alone who are killed by the flu every year, but he’s never stopped commerce for the flu. The fact is, hundreds of thousands of babies in wombs are being killed every year in the United States, and he ignores their plight! Even though the coronavirus might be spread easily, there’s a 97—98% recovery rate. This is hardly a public health crisis necessitating draconian measures!
Please reverse this decision, Gov. Polis! I hold you responsible for my daughters and I losing our jobs today and ask you to end this order, effective immediately.
Evelyn Hess
Colorado Springs
Columnist’s conflicting conclusionsIn response to Barry Farrah’s assertion in his March 25 guest opinion that the best response to COVID-19 is mitigation, not suppression, I would like to highlight two points from the March 16 report released by the Imperial College of London.
While Farrah summarized the suppression and mitigation strategies and made his assertion that mitigation was the best strategy, he failed to mention the following two key points from the report (These are direct quotes from the report):
1. “Perhaps our most significant conclusion is that mitigation is unlikely to be feasible without emergency surge capacity limits of the UK and US health care systems being exceeded many times over. In the most effective mitigation strategy examined, which leads to a single, relatively short epidemic (case isolation, household quarantine and social distancing of the elderly), the surge limits for both general ward and ICU beds would be exceeded by at least 8-fold under the more optimistic scenario for critical care requirements that we examined. In addition, even if all patients were able to be treated, we predict there would still be in the order of 250,000 deaths in GB, and 1.1-1.2 million in the US.”
2. “We therefore conclude that epidemic suppression is the only viable strategy at the current time.”
Farrah’s conclusion that mitigation is the best response to COVID-19 is in direct conflict with the conclusions of the Imperial College of London report.
Gary Shugart
Colorado Springs
Confused about ‘selective socialism’
I’m confused! About four or five months ago, the airlines were packing people in their planes and were reporting huge profits. Then the coronavirus happened, and people stopped flying. Then Congress passed a bill bailing out the airlines. Let them file for bankruptcy. I am sure someone will be able to buy these planes at a much lower cost.
When I have asked why companies get so many breaks, I have heard people say they took a chance and they could have failed. Well should we not let them fail? Didn’t we do the same with bailing out General Motors and investment firms? This is what I call “selective socialism.” I’m confused! Can someone please explain this to me?
Denis Leveille
Colorado Springs