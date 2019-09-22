Shocking vehicle registration fees
My wife and I recently moved back to Colorado Springs from Texas, and we have two somewhat related observations. First, registering vehicles here is really expensive. The fee for the newer of our two cars was 10 times the fee we paid in Texas and it’s a modest car, a Mazda. I can only imagine the fees being collected for expensive cars.
The second observation is that these vehicle registration fees must not be going toward road repair, because the roads here are in poor condition. Applying revenue from vehicle registrations to road repair would lay the costs directly upon those deriving the benefit, but there seems to be a disconnect. I wonder where all that money is going. Otherwise, we love being back in Colorado!
Bradley T. Wilson
Colorado Springs
Turn attention to climate change
As my daughter Izabella, and others, return to school for a new year, I’m aware that our responsibility as parents is heating up — literally. This week, youths around the world, and across Colorado Springs, are asking adults to step up with them, to raise our voices and take responsibility for the harm we have done to our world. Students are demanding that we mobilize for a livable climate.
Here’s their reality: students entering kindergarten this fall, as Izabella will soon do, will graduate high school in 2032. They will not make it to their senior year before the consequences of climate change take hold. If things keep going the way they are now, we will only have more global warming, more changes in rainfall patterns, more extreme weather events, more unclean energy.
It seems that whenever climate change shows itself, it does so in my community first: in communities of color and in communities where people are struggling to make ends meet.
The denial, inaction and greed of prior generations have gotten us here. Now, young people are asking for help to turn it around.
As a young mother, I feel an urgent need to help lead the way forward to a clean energy economy and a livable climate.
How can we lead?
First, join the Global Climate Strike actions through Friday and show the youths of the world that they are not alone. Second, hold elected officials and other leaders responsible for doing all they can to ensure a swift and just transition to clean renewable energy by 2030.
We can’t afford to lose another moment. Children like my daughter Izabella are depending on us. For all children, and their hope of a livable climate, we must turn our full attention to action on climate change now.
Charizma Johnson
Colorado Springs
Honoring a special priest
I am writing to honor a very special man, Catholic priest Monsignor Donald F. Dunn, who died recently.
In a time when our priests have been under fierce scrutiny, it is important to know the many, many fine, honorable priests who serve so faithfully.
Monsignor Dunn was a model of integrity, ministry and pastoral love. I honor him as one of the greatest blessings of my life and a priest who contributed to Marian House and Catholics for many years. He also supported ministry to the divorced in the diocese of Colorado Springs for many years.
I also write to honor all the priests who are a credit and honor to their holy profession.
Helen McCabe
Colorado Springs
Hold kids accountable for the work
Free? We do have free college now.
I am now a substitute teacher and see kids from sixth grade until they graduate from high school.
In almost every class, there are 9-11 students who sit, work and show an interest in their education. And of course some who play, ignore and want nothing to do with an education.
Many are suffering from stress, nutrition deficiencies and other problems that the teacher cannot control.
In every class, I see bright students who with guidance and encouragement do graduate with honors and do well in life. I look at the students who receive scholarships and am not surprised because they worked very hard.
The best get what I call 4X4’s. Four years of tuition, books, room and meals. The problem is they need to keep their grades up and work hard so in that sense it is not free, it takes work.
I do agree we need to get industry and Congress into more funding of earned “free education”and especially at the community college level as well as trade schools.
As an alumni of the University of Wisconsin, I have been involved with many programs to raise money for scholarships for kids who earn them with hard work. I would feel more comfortable if we funded more scholarships and stop the “free college” talk.
We need to make it very clear to students that not everybody will go to college, or needs to. We need workers in the trades today. We must hold kids accountable for the work they do, or don’t do.
Gary King
Colorado Springs
A future clean alternative
I don’t quite get the outrage about controlling auto emissions at a federal level. Vehicles sold in the U.S.A. burn so clean now and will continue to get better. The green crowd should devote their energy to trying to get foreign countries to behave and adopt a plan for all their emissions. Oh wait, that would require a real effort to improve the planet.
Also as a reminder, electric vehicles are so toxic in their requirements for power storage, it will take several years to offset the damage to the environment.
Hopefully, it will be a clean alternative in the future.
Dale Gray
Colorado Springs