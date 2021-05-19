Shocking tax assessment
My wife and I just received our “Real Property Notice of Valuation” (property tax due for Tax Year 2021) for our home in Falcon Hills. Although I expected an increase from the previous year, I was shocked — shocked, I say, — to see that it had doubled.
The prior year actual value of our home in 2020 was $306,523 and it jumped to $405,030 in 2021 — a 24% increase. However, after our Senior Homestead Exemption for both years, our estimated taxes jumped from $1,335 to $2,631 — a 100% increase.
Seems to me, if the current actual value jumped 24%, the estimated taxes should increase by no more than the same percentage, in which case, the property tax due for Tax Year 2021 should not have been more than $1,655. That is plain and simple. How it was assessed at $2,631 is not.
Should also thank the El Paso County Assessor for sending us notice that appeals are accepted from April 30, 2021 through June 1, 2021, which we didn’t receive until today, May 15. Fills me full of confidence in that assessment. Needless to say, I will appeal it.
Bob Strong
Falcon
Questions on the vaccine issue
There is a tremendous amount of pressure by many companies and government agencies to get employees vaccinated for COVID-19. In most cases the employers barely stop short of a mandate, however veiled threats of termination feels like a mandate to someone whose job is at risk.
A fair amount of people test positive for COVID even after being fully vaccinated. The CDC’s response to this is troubling. Interestingly the CDC recently announced they are “transitioning” to reporting only patients who died or were hospitalized regarding breakthrough infection post vaccine. That will leave many side effects unreported.
Another puzzling aspect of the CDC’s data reporting is the PCR test cycle threshold which refers to the test’s value rating system. The higher the value the greater number of false positives. The CDC requires the threshold cycle for vaccinated PCR tests to be conducted at equal to or less than 28 cycles although the typical PCR tests for non vaccinated push 35 cycles.
The third problem is relative risk versus actual risk. Here’s the thing — a relative risk report of 95% translates to 0.00095 about one tenth of one percent. The companies who provide us with data regarding their products use relative risk figures when it supports the positive outcomes of their products and actual risk when reporting the negative.
There are hundreds of highly qualified doctors, and researchers all over the world who question the knee jerk response to this vaccine issue. This is not a product that can be discarded or recalled if found defective; its a product that cannot be reversed once injected.
June Heimsoth
Colorado Springs
May have reached herd immunity
Those of us who are vaccinated don’t have to wear masks everywhere. Fine. But our controlling state and federal governments don’t mention those who already have COVID immunity because of past infection. They have no paperwork saying “ I am safe” and yet their immunity is stronger than those who are vaccinated. So please include them. My daughter, granddaughter, grandson and daughter-in-law have all had the virus. Are they to be penalized or scorned because they can’t prove their immunity? Because of them and others like them we have probably reached herd immunity.
Please put Dr. Anthony Fauci on the shelf. He loves the limelight even when he lies or changes his opinions to go with the wind. Listen to medical people who don’t have an agenda of self aggrandizement.
Lloyd Wasserott
Colorado Springs
Disgusted with the GOP
I’ve been following Liz Cheney’s ouster from the Republican Party leadership and after reading an article in Sunday’s paper I’m more in line with her than ever.
I also regret voting for Donald Trump even though I would not have voted for Joe Biden. Trump’s actions since the election have far overshadowed his efforts (for example) to bring big government under some semblance of control to the point he will probably receive no credit for anything positive he did while in office. For example, while we can’t directly blame him for the Jan 6 ‘insurrection’ he certainly seems to have tried to pour gasoline on the fire.
I understand the Republican’s obsession for Trump no more than I understand the left’s against him: I try to keep as objective a view as possible. To that end I’m pretty disgusted with the Republican party to the point I’m changing my affiliation to unaffiliated, an admittedly symbolic gesture but one I feel the need to take.
In the future I only hope there is a candidate somewhat in line with my opinions that has any chance of winning any election.
Dana M Neidhardt
Colorado Springs
The latest epic fails
While the lame stream media fawns over the Marxist Biden administration, Americans are hurting. The national average price for gasoline in 2020 was $2.17 a gallon. On the AAA website right now, the national average price for gasoline is $3.04. That is an $.87 increase. Yet a large portion of the American people, if you believe the media, think the Biden administration is doing a good job.
They will tell you it is all about supply and demand, and that the price of gasoline is all about the futures. Only the blind or ignorant cannot see that this all started happening after the Keystone pipeline was halted. So yes, when looking at the futures, it is bleak. We are now dependent on foreign countries again for oil. When in 2020 we where energy independent. Kamala Harris told the workers that lost their jobs, that they will have to just retrain for other jobs. Yet there is no guarantee that these ’new’ jobs will be there, or if they are, will pay what these workers had come accustomed too.
The latest epic fail by the Biden clowns, is when the Colonial pipeline company was hacked with ransomware. Biden, in is infinite wisdom, stated that they are a private company, and it was up to them if they wanted to pay the ransom. The Marxist Biden administration hates the oil companies, so they just let them fend for themselves, while millions of American citizens suffered.
Timothy Butcher
Colorado Springs