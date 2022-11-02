Sharing something uplifting
What a treat! I opened the Sunday Gazette to find some fun and positive news for a change! It was great to see the return of the Emma Crawford Coffin Races … I am sure those that attended enjoyed the race and things getting back to normal after COVID. Honoring John and Janet Suthers as the 2022 Business Citizens of the Year is well-deserved. They have given so much of themselves to make Colorado Springs a super place to live. Their leadership should be celebrated.
Finally, the announcement of Jimmie Lee Day as Colorado Teacher of the Year shows we do have dedicated teachers that care about challenging our kids to be all that they can be! Thank you for sharing something uplifting instead of just bad news!
Chrys Fotenos
Colorado Springs
This makes no sense
I recently received a flyer in the mail urging me to vote yes on 300 and 301 — the cannabis bills. The flyer shows images of American flags, veterans, and the outdoor beauty of Colorado. The only thing missing was mom and apple pie. The bills claim to support veterans, improve public safety and improve mental health care.
It seems to me that recreational use of high-potency cannabis contributes to the very problems this bill claims to address! Veterans struggle with drug abuse — so let’s get stoned that our tax dollars might help veterans. Crime is often drug related — so let’s make life harder for the police by increasing the crime rate. Mental health problems are often related to drug use — so let’s take more drugs that we can fund our mental health clinics.
This makes no sense. If Colorado Springs gives a whole-hearted endorsement to recreational pot use, the result will be increased drug abuse, and this is detrimental to every facet of our community.
Benjamin Fromuth Sr.
Colorado Springs
That is not ‘hate’
On Oct. 30, Better Colorado Alliance took out a full-page ad in the Colorado Springs Gazette smearing me as belonging to a “hate group” and not deserving of representing the people of HD18 in the Colorado House of Representatives. This smear job relies on the Southern Poverty Law Group’s designation of Alliance Defending Freedom as a “hate group,” which they first claimed in 2016. The definition of hate includes much of well-respected, mainstream, conservative America.
The SPLC claims that ADF seeks to criminalize being gay. This is an outright falsehood, perpetuated by those who align themselves with the SPLC’s dangerous rhetoric. The truth is Alliance Defending Freedom is an honorable organization that defends the freedom of citizens to exercise their First Amendment rights. The ADF believes the First Amendment applies to all and is not the sole domain of a favored group. One group does not have the right to rule over another, simply because they disagree with the values the other group holds.
All citizens deserve to voice their opinions and beliefs freely. Every American has the freedom to say what they believe, and ALL citizens deserve freedom of speech, expression and religion.
I am proud to associate myself with an organization that defends all citizens’ rights to practice their religious beliefs without punishment, and to speak freely without being canceled. That is not “hate”, it is defending our constitutionally protected civil liberties, which I value dearly.
Shana Black
Colorado Springs
A nice place to live
I just saw something I’ve never seen on Halloween. A firetruck just stopped in front of our house, turned on their flashing lights and spent 5-10 minutes giving out candy to the several trick-or-treaters on the street. Just another thing that makes Colorado Springs a nice place to live. Thanks, Colorado Springs Fire Department!
Bill Schaffner
Colorado Springs
Integrity still matters
My parents and grandparents taught me that integrity matters. When voting for a politician, I was taught to first judge the human being running for office. Is he or she honest and trying to do the best for all the people. Then I should look at the policies that he/she have. Do his or her policies align with the facts and what I see. Is he/she trying to manipulate me, just to get my vote. Is he/she willing to deal with reality and make the hard decisions to solve problems and compromise for the good of community and our environment.
It’s time to move from anger and fear about people we disagree with. It is time to move from blame and move toward collaboratively solving one problem at a time. There are no easy answers to inflation, global warming, wealth disparity, civil rights and the other problems the USA and humanity face today. Treating our neighbors (in Colorado, USA and planet Earth) with respect is the only way that we can keep democracy and find solutions.
I am a middle-of-the-roader and do not like Trump. But I have friends that are strong Trump supporters. We don’t discuss politics much because our sources of information are so different. But we still can respect each other as smart people. We can still remember what is good about the American dream.
Shanti Toll
Colorado Springs
Be a voice for the unborn
I doubt that it is honestly understood by most citizens that we in Colorado have the most liberal legislation in the country regarding abortion. In the news, I too often read and hear on the news about the loss of women’s rights regarding their choice. Let’s take our eyes off that perspective and move them to that of the unborn.
Presently in Colorado with the laws recently passed by Gov. Jared Polis, the unborn can be terminated from conception until their full nine months. Terminated means killed. Yes in our state, that is the law. How can we let that continue? I beg you to remember that as we submit our ballots for today’s candidates and their causes that they advocate.
Doug Petersen
Colorado Springs