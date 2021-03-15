Setting a bad example
I saw on page 4 of The Gazette on Thursday March 11, a very large photo of Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer signing the great relief/bailout plan, with their podium (or maybe it is a protective device to keep them safe from rioters and other bad people) sporting a caption that says “The American Rescue Plan” in very large letters.
Schumer’s mask has dropped way below his nose, and while it looks to be a very large nose and probably isn’t comfy to wear it correctly, doesn’t this set a bad example for the rest of us? Is this another case of R.H.I.P. and “do as I say, not as I do?” I am very disappointed with this behavior and wondering why I should wear a mask since I am not even an important person.
Geraldine Russell
Colorado Springs
Burdening customers after cold waveColorado Springs Utilities, with the approval of City Council, has joined other Colorado utilities in burdening customers with the unprecedented prices paid for natural gas during the February cold wave.
The $105 million additional paid by Utilities was due to increased customer usage that necessitated purchases on a spot market where prices were 100 times greater than normal due to high demand throughout the country.
To provide some context to the magnitude of this excess amount, Utilities 2021 total operating budget is $1.1 billion of which $210 million is budgeted for fuel and power purchases.
In other words, this singular event consumed 50% of the annual budget for this line item. The Colorado PUC is opening an investigation into this matter at the request of Governor Polis, citing utilities not informing customers in real-time of the situation to allow for consumption reduction. I’m calling upon Utilities and City Council to provide a full account of its actions during this event to the public.
Ross E. Dueber, Ph.D.
Colorado Springs
Opting out of state testing
I want to encourage all parents to opt their children out of state testing this year. I know that Colorado tried to get a waiver and not participate this year in CMAS testing but thanks to President Biden, we were denied. All states are being mandated to give their state standardized test this year. What our kids need this year is more time to learn and be in class, not to sit through hours of tests that are only going to show that this has been a challenging year.
If you don’t know how to opt your child out of testing, contact their school. As parents, we have to stand up for our kids, this year even more than usual.
Pat Brown
Colorado Springs
Speech gets a poor grade
Against my better judgment and foolishly hoping for something of substance in President Joe Biden’s speech, I watched and came away disappointed but not surprised.
Everyone knows who is responsible for the vaccines’ development at a speed unheard of, for the efficacy of the vaccines, for the speed of distribution. But where was the acknowledgement of this accomplishment? If one did not know the truth, one would give Biden full credit, whereas he is just decorating himself with the feathers of the last administration.
And when Biden said there may be some problems because of new and different strains of the virus, he was protecting himself against the great probability of just that, but not because of a different strain, but because thousands of illegal aliens carrying the virus are allowed, nay welcomed, to enter the USA and can travel to other states, thus increasing the spread of the virus.
There was no substance to the speech whatever. I give the speech a resounding F.
Doris McLeod
Colorado Springs
Help reduce gun crime
Please encourage your representative to support House Resolution 8 this week in the U.S. House. HR 8 will close the background check loophole that allows gun buyers to bypass FBI background checks on firearm purchases not completed through a licensed dealer — including many transactions at gun shows.
The bill does not restrict traditions of passing down firearms from parent to child. Two of my firearms were passed down to me by my father.
Nor would it apply retroactively to purchases already completed. It is simply an obvious step to ensure existing requirements preventing gun sales to disqualified individuals will be applied uniformly nationwide to all gun buyers.
The bill has four co-sponsors among Colorado representatives, all from urban and suburban districts. Our representatives from the rest of the state should know that sensible legislation aimed at preventing unauthorized access to firearms will help reduce gun crime and is in the best interests of all Coloradans.
This request is written by a longtime gun owner, hunter, and outdoorsman who regularly abides by existing gun laws, including the current universal background checks in Colorado.
This bill will add another layer of security and help to prevent individuals from getting a gun just across the border in another state with less stringent rules. We need our legislators to take action to reduce the toll gun violence is taking on the country. It is time responsible gun owners and sportsmen/women make our voices heard!
Peter Gurfein
Monument