Road maintenance in El Paso County
Maybe I’m just the curious type, but I have a few questions that I bet many of you also would like to know the answers to:
Why is it that as I walk or drive by literally every road maintenance or construction project, there are anywhere from 2-6 guys standing around apparently doing nothing, while 1 or 2 people are working? Are we employing more supervisors than workers? Shouldn’t it be the other way around. Seems like quite a waste of taxpayer money.
Why is it that workers that one would assume have at least some expertise at their job, are not able to lay a patch on a road that is even with the existing surface, and is even moderately smooth? It just can’t be that hard, can it? Does anyone review the results of these jobs?
Why is it that there have been signs posted for about a year on SB Powers Boulevard between Research and Woodmen, that say “Road Damage”, and yet the road has not been repaired?
How is it that construction on westbound Barnes Road has been going on for a year and is still not complete?
The apparent level of competence in the Department of Public Works is in question here. A sense of urgency and a level of quality control needs to be instilled in this department to quit wasting taxpayer money.
Randy Stehle
Colorado Springs
Need better alternatives
How lazy can the county people get? There have been several articles about how many lives can be saved by getting the vaccine to the elderly. Then we get Wednesday’s article that we should register everything. They then display their lack of real concern by giving (you guessed it) a website.
Have they no idea how many of us do not own fancy phones and computers? I know of younger folks that spend more money on these phones than we spend for five months of food.
Can we not get some alternative (and I don’t mean one phone number for the entire county)?
Curt Coombscab
Colorado Springs
Community spirit in a worrisome timeWe were impressed with Peak Vista on Jet Wing, as another writer said. I submitted my father’s information and had a call the next day for an appointment on the day after that.
The process was streamlined and efficient, friendly, and we appreciated the medical people keeping an eye on people after their vaccinations. Also, a big thank you to the volunteers I saw wiping down chairs and helping in other ways. You demonstrate a true community spirit in a worrisome time. My dad and I really appreciate you all.
Rhonda Mabrey
Colorado Springs
Unprecedented threat to democracy
The Colorado Democratic Party and the Fremont County Democratic Party condemn the attempted coup and lawless behavior displayed at the U.S. Capitol, carried out by domestic terrorists in the name of Donald Trump.
This is the consequence of elected officials and political candidates entertaining harmful disinformation and unfounded conspiracy theories and spreading them to their followers.
This is not a matter of political ideology. This is a matter of putting our country, and the laws on which it was founded, first.
Elected leaders and officials from both parties must stand together against this unprecedented threat to our democracy.
Gregory Sisk
Cañon City
This is not the American way
I am a proud American. My political opinions might differ from yours, but you have the right to express them in this country. That is one of our dearest rights, freedom of speech. I have friends and family who share different views from mine, and that is OK. In some of our discussions, we have to agree to disagree, not end our relationships. That is now going by the wayside.
If you express an opinion now that does not follow a certain agenda, you are punished. You could lose your job, and perhaps a future job. Your business could be made to suffer financially. You could be personally attacked! That is not freedom .... that is not the American way. That is just vindictive and hateful.
There are certain news outlets I like to watch. If something is on TV or radio that I do not wish to watch or hear I just change the channel. I do not want those shows canceled, they have the right of freedom of speech.
I respect that.
I fear the USA is headed down a path that many people are going to regret. All Americans please be aware of what is happening around you.
Theresa Brown
Colorado Springs
Impossible to trust politicians
The push to impeach and convict Donald Trump a second time is keenly disappointing. Not only is he no longer the sitting president, but he said nothing worse than many Democratic leaders said earlier in 2020. Nancy Pelosi and Kamala Harris and others encouraged and hoped for uprisings across the nation and said little or nothing at the time to condemn the terrible riots in several states that left many businesses destroyed and people’s lives lost or endangered.
Were Trump’s mere words worse than Kamala Harris’s actions of contributing money to the Minneapolis Freedom Fund, which bailed out rioters and other terrible criminals? Are the lives and safety of politicians somehow so much more important than the lives and safety of ordinary citizens that they are supposed to protect? It is impossible to trust politicians who hold double standards.
Anna Lucas
Colorado Springs