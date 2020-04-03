Separate cyclists and hikers
Cyclists simply are not taking the 6 to 8 foot distance seriously, putting hikers at risk during this time of required social distancing. Most ride down the trail, come right up to hikers as if it’s a game of chicken. Cyclists are supposed to yield to pedestrians (according to the signs along the trails), but most cyclists either don’t know this or refuse to live by it. On a recent hour hike, only two out of 25 cyclists stopped to get off their bikes for hikers on the Chamberlain trail. And even then the hikers still had to get off the trail, into the oak brush, to get around them because there simply is not 6 foot for passing each other.
What’s the solution? During this time of the pandemic, cyclists and hikers need separate trails or separate times of day for specific trails. It’s time for the parks department to make some decisions about which trails, especially in the narrow winding trails of the Stratton Open Space, will be for cyclists and which for hikers.
Jacquie Ostrom
Colorado Springs
Thwarted attempt to help
I just spent the last four hours trying to convince my partner that she is not stupid.
Before leaving the house, she was excited because she made an appointment to donate plasma here in Colorado Springs. We had prepared her for the session by gathering her driver’s license, Social Security card, and a list of her medications. Given that the duration of the donation was estimated at two and a half hours, she took a small radio and headphones. Before she left, she mentioned to me that the money was just a bonus. The real reason she wanted to give plasma was because people need it, especially now.
Three hours passed, and she came home furious. They had denied her. She passed the preliminary physical tests. Her blood pressure was spot-on. Iron levels were adequate. Weight was acceptable. Urine was clean. However, the problem came as follows: She was required to read material related to HIV. She, then, was escorted into a separate room to answer 10 questions based on what she read. Due to difficulties in comprehension, she failed the test. They offered it to her again, and she failed for a second time. This was the limit as per the rules at the donation site, and this was the only thing that stood between her and her desire to help others in need.
She considered herself a failure and stupid. And for that to interrupt her goodwill is obscene. This whole time she only thought of others and that the demand for plasma is enormous at this moment and always. She even convinced me of that although all I could picture is the opportunity to have some extra money. She is a model to society. Self-less, caring, giving. This should not have happened to anyone.
Thank you for the admission of this into your newspaper.
Emily Astey
Colorado Springs
Putting aside political differences
We are living through an unprecedented moment.
With the coronavirus affecting virtually all aspects of our lives, we look to our elected officials for guidance through these uncertain times.
One man stands above the rest in providing much needed leadership, and that man is Sen. Cory Gardner.
After being exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19, Gardner led by example by deciding to self-quarantine for 14 days.
While in quarantine, he worked with Gov. Jared Polis, medical professionals, businesses in all sectors and of all sizes, and families to provide support. This support is coming in the form of a $2 trillion relief package made possible through the CARES Act.
While many businesses and families are feeling the strain of the pandemic, we can count on this support to help prevent workers and small businesses from going under. With $100 billion going toward health care providers to combat COVID-19, as well as the creation of a form of temporary federal unemployment insurance, we can be hopeful that this will help us get through these trying times.
I am thankful that there are still leaders in our government who can put aside political differences and address the vast issue our country is facing. I am thankful for Sen. Gardner.
Lynette Crow-Iverson
Colorado Springs
There really is no us and them
As the virus spreads indiscriminately, it should become apparent that no matter how much one desires to be nationalist, we all live on the same planet.
There are things that transcend nationality. It should be apparent that we need to work together and not apart. We can all keep our nationality and our traditions, but we need to work together ... and we absolutely need to. There is simply no getting around that.
At some point, closing off harms us more than helps us. We are at that point and actually have been for some time. Let’s work together, there really is no us and them, there is just everyone.
Timothy Danielson
Monument
One silver lining in the cloud
One silver lining from this dark cloud, at least at our household, is a reduction of the incessant robo calls — landline and cell. Hopefully, this virus can be eradicated as well.
Billy Greer
Colorado Springs