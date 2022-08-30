The seeds of our own demise
On the heals of the so-called Inflation Reduction Act, irrationally subsidizing more things we don’t need, the student loan bailout is the latest installment in America’s seemingly unalterable drift toward socialism.
I am at a loss to articulate my consternation with the mess our political leaders are making of the country. And yet it was predicted 250 years ago by Alexander Tytler, the Scottish advocate, judge, writer and historian who taught at the University of Edinburgh and offered this critique of democracy:
“A democracy cannot exist as a permanent form of government. It can only exist until the voters discover that they can vote themselves largesse from the public treasury. From that moment on, the majority always votes for the candidates promising the most benefits from the public treasury with the result that a democracy always collapses over loose fiscal policy, always followed by a dictatorship. The average age of the world’s greatest civilizations has been 200 years. These nations have progressed through this sequence: From bondage to spiritual faith; From spiritual faith to great courage; From courage to liberty; From liberty to abundance; From abundance to selfishness; From selfishness to apathy; From apathy to dependence; From dependence back into bondage.”
We have sewn the seeds of our own demise, Is there a new leader who will speak the truth? I hope so. It’s very late in the day for America.
Matt Coleman
Colorado Springs
Many similar government programs
How odd that so many people are up in arms over the grotesque unfairness of Joe Biden’s student loan bailout. So what if relatively less-privileged people who didn’t go to college are forced to subsidize relatively privileged people who did go to college? So what if the program reeks of moral hazard, encouraging people to borrow still more college money still more irresponsibly? So what if the program spurs inflation by enabling colleges to raise prices and by getting paid for with printed money?
I say “odd” because the government budget has for a long time been choked with such programs and few people seem to care. The $7,500 electric car tax credit goes to people who can afford such toys (at $60,000 and up), and is paid for by everyone else. The mortgage interest deduction goes to people who can buy a house and generate itemizable deductions that exceed the standard deduction, and is paid for by all the people who don’t own expensive homes. Tariffs on imported goods benefit the tiny minority of people involved in that protected industry, and are paid for by the vastly larger number of that industry’s customers. This list could go on and on, but Gazette editors don’t like more than 250 words.
This wonderful indignation people are expressing over the student loan bailout is a good thing. It’s just sadly late in coming, and needs to find similar expression regarding so many other government programs.
Eric Nickerson
Colorado Springs
Wars and politicians
Re: Joe Barrea’s column Aug. 26.
The wars in Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan were not won because they were controlled by politicians instead of the military.
If the politicians send troops to fight overseas, the battles should be under the control of the military brass. The only instructions given by the politicians should be to just win. If not, do not send in troops without the proper leadership.
If politicians want to control the fighting, let them go to the battlefield and lead the troops.
Ed Hanemann
Colorado Springs
A bipartisan effort
Contrary to the view expressed in your Gazette editorial of Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, I saw the ad aired on TV featuring Wayne Williams, Republican, and Jena Griswold, Democratic Secretary of State, as a bipartisan attempt to bolster faith in the integrity of our election system at a time when that system as been battered by all kinds of unsupported allegations of fraud.
Our democratic system needs at least two parties, at least, competing with disparate ideas and solutions. It depends on a modicum of respect between parties and it depends on citizens having faith in that election system. I, in no way, saw the ad as an endorsement of Jena Griswold’s campaign, but as a bipartisan effort to encourage voters to have confidence in that election system. I applaud both Wayne Williams and Jena Griswold for making that effort.
Janet Rahmani
Colorado Springs
Audacious comparison to leaders
The audacity of Samantha Peck to compare herself to the famous peaceful civil rights leaders Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Mahatma Ghandi, Nelson Mandela and Rosa Parks. (Gazette Aug. 23). Those “giants”, as she referred to them, did not stoop to lying or bullying tactics to get “their” way.
Carolyn Mattedi
Woodland Park
End this partisan nonsense
The charges the El Paso County DA has brought against Senator Pete Lee are simply outrageous!
No one in our legislative body has done more for criminal justice than Sen. Lee in my 50 years in Colorado Springs.
I am sure, without much effort, similar minor charges should be brought forward against Republican legislators.
It is past time to end this partisan nonsense and focus on what is best for our fellow citizens!
Elaine Brush
Colorado Springs