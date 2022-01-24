Security of mail-in balloting
I enjoy reading the letters to the editor in the morning paper and almost always see something I would like to ask questions about the writer’s point of view. The letter from Vicki Stoner about the security of mail in balloting caught my interest.
I am somewhat comfortable in this process, but also have some questions. I refuse to buy into the claims by some of more people registered than the number of voters and others that they have not shown proof.
My questions are:
1) For many years Colorado had been a Purple state, but in the 2016 and 2018 elections, how have Democrats taken every elected office in the state?
2) Why is Jena Griswold being sued for not following the federal laws requiring her to update the voter registration rolls on a regular basis.
3) Right after the audits of Georgia and Arizona started, Griswold issued a state mandate that made it illegal to audit election results. If there is nothing there, why hide? Just asking.
Tom Keilers
Colorado Springs
Major increase in utilities bills
I just received my latest utilities bill. I have been in Colorado Springs since 2013. This bill is almost 2 times greater than any bill received since 2013. I am sorry but whoever is managing Colorado Springs Utilities, if you were elected then you lost my vote.
Looks like converting all the power plants to gas then planning to shut down may be a bit early. Looks like nothing learned from what happened in Texas last year. Well, everyone enjoy the high bills. I will be most curious on how many folks will need assistance in paying their utilities bills going forward.
Paul Lachance
Colorado Springs
Aggressive parking enforcement
This is a follow-up on the letter from a person who was thrilled to finally be able to see a live symphony concert at the Pikes Peak Center, only to find a $20 parking ticket after she left.
I had a similar experience recently when some friends and I decided to have lunch at a downtown restaurant. Our restaurant was right across the street from where we parked and we carefully kept track of the time. When we got to our car, we all noted that we still had some time left on the meter. However, I was shocked to discover a $20 parking ticket on our windshield. Obviously, this ticket was written before the meter expired.
With all the emphasis on encouraging people to do business downtown, it’s a shame that the city’s overly-aggressive enforcement of metered parking — together with its lax policies toward aggressive homeless and drug addicts who accost or harass downtown visitors — makes it unlikely my friends and I will ever again choose to go downtown for lunch, shopping or any other activity.
Mary Shultz
Colorado Springs
Pot legalization revenue myths
As many of you may know, there is a push to legalize marijuana federally. One of the greatest arguments proponents of this drug will pose is the financial benefits our fine state would enjoy.
They tout the tax revenue sales of recreational marijuana would provide huge economic benefits to all.
In fact, Fred Hernandez (cannabistraininguniversity.com), boasts some numbers in his article Federal Legalization of Weed: 2021 Update, which are meant to convince us of the unquestionable economic benefits. He reports, in 2020 cannabis sales generated $2.7 billion in taxes. California alone, Hernandez contends, collected $1 billion. What he does not point out is this: California’s budget for 2020 was over $384 billion. Deducting California’s revenue gain... and I use that term lightly, that leaves $1.7 billion for the remaining nineteen (19) states to make a big dent into their budget.
To bring it home, Colorado’s budget in 2020 was over $371 billion. Let’s not spend this impressive revenue all at once. Blood money is what I call it.
And I haven’t’ even begun to cite the cost of medical and mental health the pot legalization in Colorado has generated. It is astounding.
Kirsten Swenson
Elbert
Examine the entire process
John Norris claims that Democrats are arguing that voter ID laws are undemocratic. He is mistaken.
Having a valid ID is perfectly democratic, as long as the access to obtain it is fair and reasonable.
The most egregious examples of preventing citizens to obtain or use valid IDs include not allowing university student photo IDs to be used (not all students can travel home to vote – and making requests for absentee, write-in ballots more difficult compounds the problem), closing locations where photo IDs can be obtained (predominantly black precincts in Alabama are the poster child for this tactic), and restricting hours of the locations where valid IDs can be obtained (limiting access by the working poor, of all backgrounds).
And, you guessed it, these measures are overwhelmingly employed in Republican-controlled states. Before making blanket claims about political parties and elections, perhaps it would be wise to examine the process in its entirety.
There is plenty of room for improvement and increased security, as long as it is done fairly.
Ray Zielinski
Colorado Springs