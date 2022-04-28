Secure our southern border
It seems that we now have a problem in Colorado and the rest of the country that even the Democrats can’t agree on a solution to. I’m speaking of the fentanyl crisis that is killing so many of our young people every day.
House Bill 1326 does not even come close to addressing the elephant in the room that no one seems to want to talk about. That elephant is our southern border crisis. What everyone does seem to agree on, is that the vast majority of this hyperlethal opioid is being manufactured in China and is pouring into our country through Mexico. Republicans in Congress seem to be all alone in realizing that we need to secure our porous southern border. I’m not naive enough to believe that all drugs could be stopped with better border security, but it would certainly reduce the numbers considerably. The fact that our present administration chooses to turn a blind eye to this issue is going to certainly come back to haunt them this November. It is way past time that our state and local elected officials here in Colorado choose to stop addressing only the users of fentanyl and start attacking the real cause of the problem. Secure our southern border!
Randy Newman
Colorado Springs
Masters at wordsmithing
Gov. Jared Polis announced recently that Colorado income taxpayers will receive a $400 cash ‘dividend’ this summer, moving up the payout from the original 2023 timeframe. The commonly known definition of a dividend is a sum of money paid regularly (typically quarterly) by a company to its shareholders out of its profits (or reserves). Our governor’s definition of a dividend is money forcefully taken from us in taxes and sanctimoniously given back to us in small measure in the form of a paltry (one-time) payout, supposedly to get us through inflation — which has resulted from bad Democrat economic policies — but is essentially a Hail Mary for Democrat midterm votes.
Four hundred dollars is a fraction of a percent of income taxes I pay to the state and federal government each year (in addition to sales taxes for everyday items and taxes on less than 1% interest on savings), and barely gets my little Hyundai nine fill-ups at the gas pump.
And the payout will inevitably result in more government debt requiring more of your and my tax dollars to pay for it.
That’s one heck of a ‘dividend’! You have to give it to the Democrats, they are masters at wordsmithing.
Paula Linhares
Colorado Springs
It’s all about elections
Thank you Gazette for the Sunday Perspective by Dr. Thomas Perille. It was one of the most informative and data based articles on the abortion issue I have read. The fact that Dr. Perille identifies himself as a Democrat is a wonder, considering the Democratic Party is an ardent advocate women’s right of autonomy over their bodies,i.e. — abortion.
The new RHEA state law is truly horrendous, allowing termination of a baby even after the head has crowned in birth. It is hard to understand how anyone with a moral conscience (the ability to determine right from wrong) could say this is good or right.
If anyone has the same sense of revulsion that I do over this, then think about whom you voted for in this last election. We, the voters, sent those individuals to the state house and senate who jammed this law through. And we voted four years ago for a governor who doesn’t have the moral courage to say “NO” to such a law. They have no rational thought, common sense or moral compass. Ideology overrides everything.
As we hear more frequently now — elections matter!
Ted Cox
Colorado Springs
Daylight saving time
Thank you, Val Tenhaeff, for your letter about whether Colorado keeps the daylight saving time all year or mountain standard time. You are right about it being a disaster if we stay permanently on daylight saving time.
When I lived in the panhandle of Texas, it was tried briefly and the elementary children had to carry flashlights because it was still dark until almost 9 a.m. Fortunately that was not kept. It will be the same here if we stay on daylight saving time.
Let Mother Nature take care of it the way it is supposed to be — on standard mountain time. Daylight saving time is not needed, and it does not save energy.
Cherry Burger
Colorado Springs
Listen to what residents say
Reading the article last week that described how the City Planning Commission rubber-stamped yet another apartment complex despite objections by the current residents has shown how much city officials have become all about the revenue.
It appears the city officials did not even listen at all to the cries from the neighborhood residents on the traffic it would create and increased risk it would pose to the nearby school.
As a resident of a neighborhood that is about to take their fight to the planning commission, I would simply ask the city officials to open their ears and listen to what the residents have to say. They live there and know best what the impacts are going to be because they see them everyday. The traffic studies that are being done are wrought with errors and are calculated with only four hours of data on one day of the week.
Last time I checked, you need more data than that to make at least somewhat of an educated decision.
I urge city officials to at least listen to the residents of these neighborhoods that you are doubling in size with these “cheap” solutions.
Jayson Campbell
Colorado Springs