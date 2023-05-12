Scrutinize all the justices

I just read my Sunday paper, and feel I must reply to the letter concerning the Supreme Court code of ethics.

A live broadcast of a hearing convened to discuss the accusations regarding Justice Clarence Thomas. Congress attendees from both parties were present, as well as several spokespersons with a background on constitutional law. It focused on the need for accountability by the Supreme Court, and whether Congress could legislate this. Testimony revealed that the court does have a yearly requirement to report all trips, monies, and relationships that might come under scrutiny. Their reports are scrutinized, and if something is left out or put in question, the judges have, and have a record of, graceful compliance in response.

One of the spokespersons on the inquiry assembly kindly reviewed, and placed into record, lengthy lists of other judges and their yearly histories of trips, contributions, fundraisers, etc, that they had reported. The list was long and telling. One of the judges donated a signed document of a ruling to a favorite organization, to be auctioned off as a fundraiser.

My point being, to focus on Justice Thomas was an obvious attack on one of the most outstanding judges we have ever had. If you recall, Justice Thomas underwent a grueling, humiliation, unfounded as it was, made public during his initial appointment.

Over the last few years, our justices have been threatened and had lives disrupted, without the protection that is legally guaranteed them by our law enforcement and Congress.

To single out this brilliant man, once again, at this time is shameful. Increase scrutiny if necessary, but do it across the board. You can watch the replay of the hearing online. Get educated.

Vicki Penney-Rohner

Colorado Springs

Significance of Cinco de Mayo

In 1808, the Spanish vice regency ended, but the monarchical influence of King Ferdinand VII of Spain remained. A Mexican empire was established. European empires (Britain, Greece, Belgium, Poland, among others) often elected an emperor from another nation. This mitigated the emperor having strong local affiliations and establishing a dynasty.

After the initial monarchical trial, begun in 1824, failed, lacking a suitable empirical candidate, Mexico became a federated republic in the 1840s. After the Mexican-American War, Mexican leaders invited European nations to nominate an emperor. This led to French intervention in 1861, establishing Archduke Maximillian of Austria as emperor.

The fight to restore leadership to Mexicans led to the famous Battle of Camerone, April 30, 1863, when 65 French Legionnaires under Capt D’Anjou, held off 3,000 Mexican soldiers, fighting until almost all the French were killed. Santa Anna honored the fight to the death bravery by freeing the few survivors. Subsequently, Mexico lost the war, but Maximillian was executed in 1867.

Sign up for free: Gazette Opinion Receive updates from our editorial staff, guest columnists, and letters from Gazette readers. Sent to your inbox 12:00 PM. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Cinco de Mayo is much more important to France than to Mexico. A whole floor of Les Invalides military museum in Paris is dedicated to it. This defining moment in the Foreign Legion is commemorated every year with a Champs Elysee parade led the Legion’s elite Pioneers. Capt D’Anjou’s wooden left hand, replacing that destroyed in a canon explosion years prior, is preserved and brought to the Legion monument.

Unfortunately, professor Joe Barrera’s opinion does not reflect the significance of Cinco de Mayo, which is connected more to maintaining tyranny than against poverty, racism or inequality.

David Finkleman

Colorado Springs

Congratulating Woodland Park voters

I received an unsolicited email article this morning on Google headlines, from nbcnews.com titled “Trump was great at this: How conservatives transformed a Colorado school district”. It is a very lengthy and partisan tome, railing against the elected school board of Woodland Park, “a small mountain town that overlooks Pikes Peak”. Read through the pages and pages of the hatchet-job, woke article, and you will learn that the school board was elected in 2021 by voters of this “mostly white, middle-class city of 8,000 people up the mountain pass from Colorado Springs, had voted for Donald Trump over Joe Biden by 2-to-1 a year earlier”.

I continued reading to the end to find out the source and identity of the author. It is by Tyler Kingkade, who is identified as “a national reporter for NBC News, based in Los Angeles.” Woodland Park’s voters’ choice of its school board members apparently has bothered some in Los Angeles. You might read it for yourself. Congratulations, Woodland Park voters.

Richard Kennedy

Colorado Springs

Left’s war on the middle class

As the left continues to wage war on the middle class, what is one to do? Here is one suggestion: Only allow citizens who pay either property taxes or income taxes to vote. The middle class is financially supporting this devolving country; only they should decide who will represent them.

Bill Crow

Larkspur