SCOTUS at odds with our Founders

Independence Day is an apt time to remember our founding principles, with freedom of religion being a pivotal one. It is a good time to also remember that our Founders never advocated for religious freedom to be stretched into an extreme religious privilege that allows for harming others in religion’s name. They consistently denounced such a notion.

Thomas Jefferson, author of the Declaration of Independence, wrote in his 1786 Virginia Statute for Religious Freedom that using religion to withhold another’s individual rights “is depriving him injuriously of those privileges and advantages to which in common with his fellow citizens he has a natural right.” Reverend John Witherspoon, the only active clergyman to sign the Declaration, said in 1805, “One object of civil laws is limiting citizens in the exercise of their rights so they may not be injurious to one another.”

But in recent years the Supreme Court has chosen to grant excessive privilege to religion. SCOTUS conservatives have made “free exercise of religion” the equivalent of a super-right and a license to harm others by diminishing or fully denying other legal and civil rights. Such as the right to equal protection and treatment under the law, the right to health services, the right to be free from workplace discrimination, and the right to not have tax dollars pay for religious instruction — a specific abuse that the father of the Constitution, James Madison, penned a powerful 15-point Remonstrance against in 1785.

In their zeal to privilege religion in the extreme, the justices dismiss our history and warp the noble ideal of religious freedom, giving it undue power to erode our rights, liberties, and protections. Today’s SCOTUS is bringing about the “injurious” impacts our Founders cautioned us to avoid.

Ken Burrows

Colorado Springs

Don’t play those cards

This is in reference to the photos on the front page of the paper on Saturday, July 1st. How is someone’s student debt a “gender & racial equity” issue? I don’t understand how signing a piece of paper and taking on a personal debt to attend classes in college count as a gender or racial or equity issue? Are you serious? Don’t play those cards. They don’t apply and they don’t work. I suggest all of you stop wasting time and get a job to pay for your own student debt instead of trying to force the rest of us to pay your debt for you. Grow up and take responsibility for your own debt because I have my own bills to pay. I’m not going to pay yours.

Billie Nigro

Colorado Springs

Temporarily stemming the tide

I’m thankful that SCOTUS got it right with 303 Creative and personal expression. The Thought Police of the progressive left wants everyone to conform to their way of thinking and, though they will continue to push violently in that way, we have gotten a short reprieve from the onslaught.

The major problem with these lawsuits is one of coercion. That there are other web designers, cake bakers, and candlestick makers that have no qualms whatsoever providing these specific services to the LGBTQ+ community doesn’t matter to this progressive agenda because it is more fun for them to try to force their lifestyles on those who don’t and won’t think or believe the same way they do.

Colorado’s anti-discrimination law is trying to eliminate hurt feelings rather than provide more consumer and business opportunities for this “marginalized” group. The progressives will continue until all conform or are destroyed. Thank you, SCOTUS, for temporarily stemming the tide of their aggression.

Joseph Ford

Colorado Springs

Really biased headline

The Gazette had a really biased headline Sunday, July 2 in the Nation and World section. The head read: “LGBTQ+ rights yield to religious interests at SCOTUS”.

So… people who feel they can choose sexual preference have “Rights.” People who are religious have “interests.” Is that correct? Maybe the headline writer should go back to college.

No. That would probably be a waste of time.

I always thought religion was protected by our founding documents, not sexual preference.

Chuck Asay

Colorado Springs

Any city has challenges

I was so saddened to read the mean-spirited article by the former resident Richard Harris. To use his own words, it was “poisonous, bigoted, self-righteousness and intolerant.”

Having raised children, taught school, and been active in church and both Christian and secular volunteer organizations here since 1973, I have much respect for the positive, giving and caring people of the Colorado Springs area! They work hard to keep improving the city which inspired Katherine Bates to write America the Beautiful.

Any city has challenges, but the people of Colorado Springs have always worked for positive change. As they say “I didn’t grow up here, but I got here as quick as I could!”

Love you, Colorado Springs! Keep up the positive, caring good work!

Scharlotte Rich

Colorado Springs

Not what is needed

My thoughts: The opinion piece by Richard Harris, entitled “Culture of arch conservatism fostered intolerance in the Springs”, was, at best, counter-productive. Definitely doesn’t invite healthy, open and winsome conversation. Definitely not what is needed at this time in our community or nation. It is more of the same divisive word-speak.

It is time for some honest, engaging thoughtful conversations — a time to use words that keep the door open so we can move forward, not words that reinforce the barriers.

Our nation needs healing. We need to learn the art of conflict resolution. This opinion piece is not offering anything new, no positive solutions here.

Wendy Smith

Colorado Springs