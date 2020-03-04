Responsible decision-making
Did the school administrators who make snow delay/closure decisions grow up in the desert? It is no wonder that districts are running out of snow days. It seems that a weather forecast for cold or snow is enough to launch the next round of late starts and closures. Often the snow is minimal but they delay/close anyway.
Perhaps they should keep the schools open but treat students/parents who cannot attend due to weather with a little understanding. When the schools close, one still sees substantial retail and entertainment traffic all over town, including children with their families.
If schools were required to return funding to the government for days missed due to delays and closures, we would probably see more responsible decision making.
Randall Kouba
Colorado Springs
Fine coverage on Donald Stratton
I would like to commend The Gazette for their fine coverage of the passing of Pearl Harbor survivor Donald Stratton.
A truly fine serviceman has left us, and The Gazette has properly honored him for his service to our country. At the same time, The Gazette provided their readers with a fascinating story of an American who survived a horrific experience and led an exemplary life.
In addition, The Gazette provided coverage of how people lined the funeral procession to pay their respects to Stratton. I am sure that these people were from all faiths, political parties, and cultures. It was humbling to see that The Gazette did not politicize this in their articles and decided to portray them as Americans.
Meanwhile, the Denver Post completely missed publishing the story of this true American. The Post could learn a lot from The Gazette, namely publishing less of their opinion and more reporting of newsworthy events and facts such as Stratton’s story.
Paul Busch
Littleton
Integrity seems to be lacking
As I go to drop off my ballot, I do so with a measure of anxiety. We are witnessing our federal government arriving at a tenuous position.
Don’t you wish for a president who is wise enough to keep advisers in key positions that might offer differing perspectives and would regard their advice? Do you believe we would be better served by congressional representatives that would vote their conscience even if it broke with the majority opinion, regardless of the party?
The integrity that seems to be lacking is costing us the benefit of having three branches of government and is chipping away at the democratic process. Some things that a citizen can do are to inform themselves about issues, use Fact Check and vote accordingly.
Emily Warner
Colorado Springs
Go above and beyond for disabled
Colorado Springs Airport contracts with a company to provide mobility disabled with a wheelchair pusher back and forth to the gate. The city should contract with a company to provide taxi rides for mobility impaired persons from parking city garages to their destination, then return that person to the parking garage for free, tip optional.
This is a solution so that an impaired person does not pay the much higher fee at a parking meter ($1.25 per hour) versus the $1.00 fee from 4-10 p.m. in a parking garage.
Or, the city should provide rates at disabled meters the same as garages, necessitating more disabled spaces, for the city greatly underestimates the number of mobility disabled. The city states that the Department of Justice has a formula for determining the number of required disability parking meters, and requires disabled spaces to be constructed in a particular manner, parallel parking. Though disabled, I do not require a parallel disabled parking space, angular is fine.
To install more angled meter spaces all the city has to do is exceed the requirements of the DOJ; law doesn’t prevent this. The DOJ regulates minimum requirements, this does not prevent going ‘above and beyond.’ Our city has gone above and beyond for the bikes lanes, free parking Sunday morning for churchgoers, and now possibly electric scooters.
If the city did not contract with a company at the airport for wheelchair pushers then the city would have to, I believe, provide that service in some other way.
Marshall Griffith
Colorado Springs
No place for the death penalty
I don’t think that capital punishment is a deterrent to murder.
While I don’t pretend to know the mind of a killer, I seriously doubt that anyone who thinks about taking someone’s life says to himself, “Self, I better not kill this fellow, because if I do, I’ll die for the crime. If the penalty were life imprisonment, I’d go ahead and kill the rascal.”
Murderers don’t expect to be caught. If they did, they wouldn’t do the killing.
To that criminal, the penalty makes no difference.
A nation that employs the death penalty lowers itself to level of the murderer. There is no place for capital punishment in a civilized society.
David J. Baker
Colorado Springs
Using prosecutorial discretion
District Attorney Dan May’s office is extraordinarily compassionate toward law enforcement (see the decision not to prosecute former deputy David Kwiecien for having sex with a totally drunk woman and not charging her for that DUI). Others, less compassionate, might have called those actions rape.
D.A. May was less compassionate toward a 10-year-old boy playing with a toy gun; he was charged with a felony, arrested, cuffed, and finger printed see FOX21 on Feb. 28). Others, more compassionate, might have described the actions as a boy playing.
But D.A. May has always used prosecutorial discretion in favor of his supporters and against ordinary citizens (remember the disparity of how Trevor Dierdorff was treated compared to Ricardo Trevizo for very similar offenses).
Steve Fleischer
Colorado Springs