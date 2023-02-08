Schools are failing students

Regarding the front page SEL training article in Monday’s paper — that is social emotional training, SEL.

I once again wish to ask this question. What is the purpose of educating students?

Is it scaring them? Making them throw up?

Once again I ask you the citizens who pay for this training, is this what you want? I once again want you to consider that our school systems need an overhaul.

No wonder students do so poorly on the tests measuring their skill level when they are not prepared for the materials expected on those tests.

Emotional training should not use up valuable educational time, especially using nasty tasting jelly beans that cause you to vomit.

Daryl Kuiper

Colorado Springs

Take attitude out of classrooms

Most of the D-49 school board can’t appreciate the gift that it has in board member Ivy Liu.

She said, “This whole victim mentality and the intersectionality, which is, as you go through life, look for everything that works against you.

Can you imagine having that attitude?”

Why don’t we teach our students the power of the disciple Paul: “Whatever is excellent, think on these things.”

A high school student from Malaysia went to a mathematics camp in England because he had heard that the English were excellent in math. In the pre-test, Matthew finished in half the time of the best English student.

The old colony had defeated the old empire.

In Matthew’s school, no cellphones are taken out on campus. Students stand when the teacher enters the room. The school is hat-free.

Students are seated with study equipment ready at the bell. The teachers and the parents together have decided these acts of simple respect that, for the students, become a lifelong memory of the adults who cared enough to require them to be their best selves.

But these are our American traditions of excellent education, too.

School boards should put on hold expensive outside programs that teach anxiety and intersectionality.

Instead, boards should make it their highest priority to get ALL the parents to the school monthly — including secondary schools — to hash out and decide with the teachers: do we want our students to make social anxiety and intersectionality or academic and social excellence their own?

James Sayler

Colorado Springs

Keep pets with families

Pets bring us so much joy— it is no surprise that these lovable companions are part of many Colorado families! It never gets dull seeing folks out on walks with their four-legged family members.

Sign up for free: Gazette Opinion Receive weekly updates from our editorial staff, guest columnists, and letters from Gazette readers. Sent to your inbox 12:00 PM. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Families and their pets are permanent fixtures in our beautiful landscape, and we have two of our own that help us get in our daily steps!

For this reason, I am asking Coloradans to contact your legislators urging them to support HB 23-1068, to keep pets and people together in their homes.

Did you know that an increasing number of families are being forced to surrender their pets due to restrictive policies that make it difficult to find housing?

“No pets” policies, restrictions on breed and weight of a pet, high pet deposits, and monthly “pet rent” are housing barriers that have devastating impact on families, especially renters and lower-income households.

I cannot imagine having to choose between a beloved pet and a place to live — not to mention the strain it puts on our shelter system.

HB 23-1068 would ensure that beloved pets can remain with their families by prohibiting pet deposits and pet rent (mitigation funds would be created for landlords to repair pet damage) and requiring landlords to contact animal shelters when pets are discovered abandoned because of evictions.

This bill would also require those who receive the Colorado Housing Tax Credit to allow pets, and insurance companies would no longer be allowed to discriminate on the basis of breed. This would remove housing barriers for thousands of responsible pet owners.

No one should have to decide between giving up a beloved pet, and safe and secure housing. Again, please contact your legislators urging them to support HB 23-1068.

Pets belong with their families.

Chau McAusland

Erie

Moving water uphill

A recent letter suggested the Western states could obtain water from the Great Lakes.

Among several reasons that will not happen is the Great Lakes compact. It has been in place for long time.

The watershed-related U.S. states and Canada have an agreement not to allow water diversion outside the Great Lakes watershed.

Other reasons are technical and economic. The elevation of Lake Michigan is 580 feet. Can you even estimate the challenge and cost of pumping millions of gallons of water to final destination that exceeds a mile elevation.

Ken Thompson

Colorado Springs

Becoming a citizen

Re: your article on the front page of the Sunday Gazette.

I wonder whether Sabine and Michael Berchtold, the owners of Uwe’s Restaurant and longtime residents in the U.S., have considered going to Mexico, crossing the Rio Grande illegally to the U.S. to be admitted without red tape and thus be able to become citizens of our wonderful country.

Good luck!

Doris T. McLeod

Colorado Springs