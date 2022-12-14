School spending issue
The Gazette has run numerous articles about the poor use of tax dollars by public school districts.
Everything from teachers unions to bloated bureaucracies have been covered, including the real amount of monies spent on students and classroom support versus administrative expenditures.
I saw the above graphic from the U. S. Department of Education that illustrates better than just about anything, the increase of “administration” to student enrollment and teacher hiring.
We hire superintendents for a quarter of a million per year cash compensation plus benefits but teachers can’t get what they need for their classrooms.
Thank you for your fine work.
John M. Bass
Colorado Springs
Pikes Peak Center handicapped access
My wife and I recently attended the First Presbyterian Christmas Joy concert at the Pikes Peak Center. We took my elderly mother-in-law who is in a wheelchair and discovered our seats in the mezzanine level were unavailable to us, as there are no ramps, but only steps to access them.
In fact, the large majority of seating at the Pikes Peak Center is not handicapped accessible — nor does it comply with ADA regulations.
We were told the Pikes Peak Center was built prior to the ADA ruling. That is no excuse as responsible management of older facilities should be expected to make the necessary improvements to allow everyone equal access.
We were taken to a small area (already sold out) reserved for wheelchairs — an area that accommodates 20 or so wheelchairs — hardly enough seating for a public facility managed by El Paso County Commissioners. Let’s fix this so everyone can enjoy events at the Pikes Peak Center.
Garry Butcher
Colorado Springs
Elections on election day
As many wish, it might be good to return to the elections of 50 years ago when elections were held on Election Day. Unhappily, it is not going to happen.
Elections are won two or three weeks before Election Day with mail-in or absentee ballots. The Democratic Party has understood that, but the Republicans — and The Gazette — have not.
The Gazette has long published opinion pieces early, but the wrap-up of opinion and election recommendations is often just two or three days prior to Election Day. That is too late to affect the election.
Robin Speiser
Colorado Springs
Successful wolf reintroduction
Colorado Parks and Wildlife recently released their Draft Colorado Wolf Restoration and Management Plan. Their plan allows for wolves to be killed on protected public lands.
It is futile to bring wolves into the state if they are allowed to be killed.
In an August statewide survey of 1,500 Colorado voters, nearly two-thirds said they believed that Colorado’s gray wolves should not be trophy hunted or trapped after they have returned to Colorado. The survey was weighted to Republicans and western Colorado voters.
Colorado voters also approved Proposition 114, which calls for using scientific data when implementing the gray wolf restoration plan. It is time to embrace sound science. Scientific studies have shown that killing wolves does nothing to reduce livestock losses.
What is needed is nonlethal wolf stewardship instead of wolf management that allows killing. Nonlethal human-wildlife coexistence is key. Doing this will lead to a successful and sustainable wolf reintroduction for all concerned.
Michael Wenzl
Pueblo
Hyperpartisan approach
In his recent news release regarding the passage of the $858 billion National Defense Authorization Act, Rep. Doug Lamborn goes to battle with President Joe Biden and Democrats over inflation and wokeness.
Instead of displaying class in celebrating the budget victory with those Democrats and Republicans who helped pass this bipartisan bill and the president who will sign it into law, Lamborn displays his pettiness and exhibits the tone of a petulant child.
His highlights include how he fought to increase the “woefully inadequate request” submitted by President Biden by $45 million, a whopping .005% increase.
He equates requiring COVID immunizations, one of a dozen or more such immunizations required upon entering military service as being wokeful and celebrating its downfall despite military leadership’s desires to maintain troop readiness.
Instead of celebrating a 4.6% military pay increase and increase in military housing, he blames the “Biden administration’s “inflation crisis” without discussion of the COVID shutdown, supply chain issues, and the Russian aggression in Ukraine ontributing factors.
Many of these issues are being addressed by the Biden administration through several bills, none of which Lamborn supported.
It is time for Lamborn to turn down the volume on his constant vitriolic rhetoric. He apparently hasn’t yet absorbed the results of this past election and how tired ordinary everyday Americans are of this hyperpartisan approach to governing.
Dave Lovell
Colorado Springs