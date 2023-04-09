Demands for school safety

I applaud the thousands of high school students across our country who walked out of schools to protest gun violence. The student demands that school safety be prioritized over providing the firearm industry with the ability to sell weapons that have no place in our communities has reached the boiling point. It would be wise to listen and support our youths rather than allow the gun industry and politicians who peddle lies about the Second Amendment rights of citizens.

With more than 130 mass shootings in 2023 alone, when are we going to stop the political games and provide our youths the opportunity to become adults? The myth that additional mental health services will reduce gun violence is only sold by politicians who receive money from lobbyists from the gun industry. The claim by gun advocates that automatic weapons such as the AR-15 are needed to protect their homes is false. The ridiculous idea of encouraging teachers to be armed with weapons is disrespectful to educators and students.

Students, teachers and citizens should be able to attend school, work and community events without the threat of an automatic weapon spraying hundreds of rounds into them. Let’s stop protecting an industry that has demonstrated for years that they put profits over human lives. Demand real change in gun laws so that we don’t continue this insanity. Eliminate access to weapons that are developed for mass killing rather than hunting or home protection.

Steve Rauch

Colorado Springs

You can’t drink paper water

The county commissioners recently have approved three developments in Black Forest that violate the El Paso County Water Master Plan. The developers that present the plans use an outdated well water study that was done in the 1980s. This was based on little actual assessment of real water yield. A recent study by the USGS in which actual water levels was assessed shows that from 2011 to 2019 the water levels in the aquifers under Black Forest have been falling. The USGS found, “The upper Dawson, lower Dawson, Denver, and Arapahoe aquifers had median significant trends of -0.23, -0.31, -0.92, and -2.26 feet per year, respectively.” Another recent study by the UCCS of actual water yield indicates that there is only water in the aquifers to last until 2050.

The county commissioners only require that developers show on paper that there is sufficient water for the number of houses that they are proposing. They say that the 1980s study is all the proof that they require for approval. Shouldn’t we know based on real evidence how long our water will last?

The commissioners should require the developers to show water yield studies. The commissioners, who don’t have water operations managers or technical staff are using data from 1986 and fingers crossed math performed to make water sufficiency determinations. Actual water managers involved in determining real water are using imaging, science, and aquifer mapping tools and limit developments to preserve the non renewable water aquifers. Carrie Geitner, my commissioner, allegedly has said that the land owners (developers) should be able to do whatever they want with their land. Many of her constituents depend on well water.

We can’t drink paper water.

Bruce Brian

Black Forest

Get involved and vote

Voter apathy was quite evident in this recent local election. I hope it wasn’t because voters feel like the political system does not work for them. With our Colorado Springs officials governing land-use policies and regulations, annexations, utility rates, public works, public safety and a host of other local issues, we as residents and voters need to be actively involved in the people we elect to represent us and our interests. The mayoral race runoff gives us another chance to get involved and vote.

I just hope more voters turnout for this final runoff election and vote for the person that will provide a balanced approach to economic viability and not continue to promote development for the sake of the developer’s personal and financial interests. One particular developer, whose name I won’t mention, is having too much influence in our local government. This influence needs to end.

Alan Goins

Colorado Springs