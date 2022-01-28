Save and strengthen democracy
With the U.S. Senate’s recent failure to protect America’s democracy, it might be tempting to throw your hands up and tune out. But the fight isn’t over, and we need people on Team Democracy now more than ever.
Right now, the will of the people isn’t reflected in our government. Even though the majority of Americans support banning gerrymandering, making it easier to vote, and protecting elections from subversion, our representatives still couldn’t pass a bill to do those very things.
But getting so close to passing this historic bill tells us that Americans are more passionate about protecting democracy than ever before. We need to keep up the momentum.
It’s time to take the fight to protect our elections to our backyards. Stay informed by reading credible news and participating in community meetings. Support your local election officials — our guardians of democracy — in the face of ongoing threats and harassment. Even better, sign up to be a poll worker! If we all put partisanship aside and work together, we can save and strengthen our democracy.
Shawn Rosvold
Colorado Springs
Possible solutions to current issues
I just learned from Fox News that Germany is the largest purchaser of Russian oil and natural gas. Germany has delayed the shipments of weapons from NATO countries to Ukraine. We should stop purchasing German-made automobiles. Cancel visas for tourists to visit Germany this year and put pressure on Germany to start acting as it should as a part of NATO.
To combat inflation, cut the capital gains tax, cut government spending and help to improve employment and chip production. President, and I am disgusted to call him president, Biden’s policy’s are destructive to America and its citizens. He needs to be removed from office as he is incapable to be our president. Former Presidents Carter and Obama can take pride in that they can no longer be the worst presidents this country has had.
Donald Worley
Colorado Springs
Enforce the noise ordinances
Re: Neal Cully’s letter, “Focus on property crime”. I agree with Cully about more attention should be placed on more serious crime. Although they spend a lot of time enforcing speeding, and parking for goodness sake, in some areas, they do not do much about loud mufflers and noisy tailpipes. That sort of driving behavior goes back to the 1950s when they had to enforce the noise ordinances.
Larry A. Sportsman
Colorado Springs
A few inconvenient facts
Gen. Richard Toner’s letter (“We have the solution”) advocating nuclear power inaccurately minimizes the problem of nuclear waste: “The alleged problem of nuclear waste disposal was also solved decades ago…” It touts existing technology as the solution for future waste disposal problems. Time for a few inconvenient facts.
Since the nonopening of the Yucca Mountain site, the U.S. has no permanent geologic repository for spent nuclear fuel, amounting to over 90,000 metric tons of highly radioactive nuclear waste, which is now stored (at great government expense) at individual reactor sites around the country, according to the NRC.
We have no strategy for its permanent disposal.
The WIPP in New Mexico collects mostly contaminated clothing, tools, and equipment; even it has a growing backlog of waste, and will close within the next decade.
For example, in Washington state, the Hanford Nuclear Reservation, where weapons-grade plutonium was produced for many years, harbors 56 million gallons of radioactive waste; many drums are leaking into the ground.
And after the 2011 Fukushima disaster, where the cleanup will last for 30-40 years, ask the Japanese whether the waste problem has been solved.
There is nothing “alleged” about our existing nuclear waste problem, and we are nowhere near solving it. Nuclear energy warrants further investigation, but it is hardly “pollution free.”
As with fossil fuels, the problem continues to be the waste, whether airborne, waterborne, or in the ground. Until the existing and future nuclear waste problems are adequately addressed, we embrace that “solution” at our peril.
Davide Migliaccio
Colorado Springs
‘Keep calm and carry on’
It’s human nature to want to fix a problem. It’s sometimes beyond fixing. To know the difference takes humility.
Today we know that vaccines only prevent the severity of COVID-19, not the transmission. We also know that cloth masks are equivalent to stopping a mosquito with a chain link fence.
We also know that the Spanish Flu a hundred years ago disappeared without our knowledge of viruses. Know that the best indicator of COVID-19 and its mutations is metering blood-oxygen levels. Early treatment is mandatory.
Follow the British mantra during World War II: “Keep calm and carry on.”
Fred Stewart
Grand Junction
Discrimination in hiring?
I always thought discriminating on the basis of sex and race was not only wrong, but illegal per the landmark 1964 Civil Rights Act, which outlawed discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, national origin, etc.
Seems to this retired teacher that our feckless president is in violation of the law by promising to appoint only a black female to the Supreme Court.
Wonder what the reaction would be if a future president promised to only appoint a white male to the Supreme Court?
Bill Crow
Larkspur