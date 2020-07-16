Sandy bike lanes are hazardous
Re: “Bike riders coming too close”
I am a cyclist and while I can’t speak for the rider the letter writer encountered, I offer this perspective. I ride 4-5 times a week in the northern suburbs. Much of my standard route is marked with bike lanes, and I frequently find myself riding just inside the marked lanes. I do this because as much as road cyclists fear vehicles with extended mirrors, they fear sand and gravel more.
In areas where there has been recent or ongoing construction, the bike lanes can become covered in a light layer of sand that presents a serious hazard that persists until a heavy rain drives the sand to the curb. When the lane is clear of hazards, I’m happy to ride in the center of the bike lane.
Philip Millis
Monument
Cyclists trying to stay safe
Motorist Kenneth Duncan, in his July 13 letter, regurgitates a common misconception about bicycles on roads while openly admitting to a moving violation. Bikes don’t want to be closer to vehicles than they have to be. Cyclists use bike lanes because they provide separation from cars, but bike lanes can also be hazardous places to ride when they are covered with grit and debris, contain potholes, and road patches on top of patches, all of which can potentially lead to losing control. Because of this, a bicyclist can and will move from the right edge of the road — bike lane or not — to avoid road hazards.
The law also allows cyclists to use the full lane when there is no shoulder or bike lane, when in slow traffic, and when approaching intersections. And cyclists rely on the courtesy of drivers to share the road. I am certainly appreciative of the many courteous motorists I encounter but not so much for the discourteous minority that feel the streets are only for cars. The writer describes how their mirror came within a few inches of a cyclist’s head. Not only is that a violation of the 3-foot law, it would be considered aggressive driving by most cyclists and would get a similar reaction from me. A careless action by a motorist can be life threatening to a cyclist.
Treat a bicycle like a vehicle on the road rather than an obstacle; pass safely, be patient when needed, and remember a cyclist is trying to stay safe and avoid contact with vehicles.
Furthermore, contrary to common misinformation, city roads — and the bike lanes painted on some of them — are paid for by local sales and property taxes, which cyclists pay the same as road hog truck drivers.
Wes Prichard
Colorado Springs
No reason to honor Bragg
About 50 years ago, a young Army NCO traveled from Virginia to his new assignment at Fort Bragg, N.C. Shortly after crossing into North Carolina, he and his wife saw a huge billboard welcoming all travelers. The billboard had a picture of a hooded KKK figure on a horse. A terrifying welcome for all citizens of color.
During his assignment, the young NCO heard nothing about Confederate Gen. Braxton Bragg, after whom the post was named during the first World War. And, frankly, neither he nor anyone he worked with cared about who Bragg was. Now, 50 years older, he understands why the name Bragg is offensive to many. Interestingly, Gen. Bragg was a terrible general and a significant reason why the South lost the war. There was and is no reason to honor the man, unless to make the point that he contributed to the Union victory. Yes, Mr. President, allow DoD to rename the post where many thousands of Army solders honorable served.
Michael Richter
Colorado Springs
A world health issue
In response to Sunday’s Point/Counterpoint: Should Colorado Springs Implement a Plastic Bag Fee? between Councilwoman Yolanda Avila and local realtor Tony Gioia, I have a few comments.
I wonder why Gioia immediately categorizes this issue in terms of politics? Plastics in our environment is not a liberal vs. conservative issue, it’s a human health and environmental issue.
As plastic bags degrade in our environment, they break down into tiny particles called microplastics. These microplastics are found in all levels of the food chain, our water supply, our oceans, and in our air. This is a world health issue, not a liberal conspiracy.
The bag fee proposed will not only aid in the cleanup of our community but will incentivize our citizenry to reduce their use of them. Studies indicate that such a fee reduces the use of plastic bags by up to 70%. We have all heard the mantra “reduce, reuse, recycle”. The fee targets the first and most important idea: reduce.
Using a reusable grocery bag over 100 times is not unreasonable — most last for years. Instead of finding reasons why something like a bag fee is a bad idea I wonder why individuals such as Gioia don’t instead look for positive solutions to a growing problem. Certainly, Gioia doesn’t advocate continuing to add toxins to our city, which is known for its beauty and healthy reputation?
Janet Carlisle
Colorado Springs
Rip out systemic communism
What the left is telling us is we are a nation that has systemic racism. The left is on a mission to rip out systemic racism by its roots. OK, we also have systemic communism.
Systemic communism is forcefully taking from you your earnings and giving your earnings to someone who did not earn it. We need to start ripping this systemic communism out by its roots.
Dennis Mercadal
Colorado Springs